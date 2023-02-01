ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Amar’e Stoudemire’s battery charges for allegedly hitting daughter dropped

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYheq_0kYDRcIf00

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkZ42_0kYDRcIf00 Amar’e Stoudemire arrested after allegedly punching his daughter

Misdemeanor charges against Amar’e Stoudemire were dropped by the Miami-Dude State Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

The former Knicks star was arrested for allegedly punching and slapping one of his teen daughters in December , drawing blood.

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied,” Stoudemire said in a statement provided to The Post. “Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits.

“I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmWOC_0kYDRcIf00
Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching his daughter.
Miami-Dade Corrections
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pKw2Y_0kYDRcIf00
Stoudemire starred for the Knicks during his five seasons with New York.
Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News Miami , the state attorney’s office said “the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.”

Stoudemire’s ex-wife Alexis responded to their daughter’s “plea for help” in a Dec. 17 incident at his condo, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald. The former NBA center allegedly told Alexis, with whom he shares four children, including two daughters, 17 and 14, that their child was being “disrespectful” and “giving attitude” to her grandmother. He also told police she “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Shortly after the incident, he wrote on Twitter and Instagram that, “the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpQby_0kYDRcIf00
Amar’e Stoudemire with his four children, whom he shares with ex-wife Alexis, in an Instagram photo from Dec. 20, 2020.
Instagram/@amareisreal

The 40-year-old played for the Knicks from 2010-15 as part of his 14-season NBA career, spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Teen suspect in shooting of 15-year-old NYC boy caught upstate after months on run: sources

A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation, sources said. Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Jeffree Star: ‘Insecure’ NFL wives worry my new man is their husband

Jeffree Star claims he exposed “insecure” NFL wives — referring specifically to Saryn Anderson, wife of Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson — as fans continue to try to identify his mystery “NFL boo.” Saryn allegedly messaged Star on Instagram, asking the 37-year-old makeup guru Tuesday to stop sharing cryptic pictures and clues about his new football-playing boyfriend because people apparently think it’s her husband. Carl Nassib of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only openly gay player in the NFL, but he recently went public with his boyfriend, Danish Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl. Fans may be hypothesizing that Henry is the man standing with his back turned to...
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Allegedly Promised to Get Teen Lover a Green Card

Pathological fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been accused of once offering to marry a teenage lover in order to get him a green card, according to a new report. Leandro Bis said he was 19 when he started a romantic relationship with Santos, who was 25 at the time, according to ABC News. Bis, who reportedly met Santos in Manhattan while visiting from Brazil, said the relationship quickly turned “toxic” due to Santos’ “manipulative” behavior. “He promised me, ‘Don’t worry,’ and that he will get me a green card if I marry him and stay under his ‘wings,’” Bis was quoted saying. Bis also said he knew Santos by the alias Anthony Zabrovski and that the future congressman bragged about previously dating supermodels who implored him to become a model himself—claims which Bis later says he found out were untrue. Another man, Pedro Vilarva, alleges he started dating Santos in 2014 when Santos was 26 and Vilarva was 18 and still in high school. Vilarva claimed Santos kept his marriage to a woman secret for months as they were dating and that Santos proposed to him when the marriage was exposed.Read it at ABC News
CBS Detroit

Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Missing rappers, friend found dead days after canceled performance in Detroit: report

Two missing rappers and their friend were found dead in an abandoned Michigan apartment building Thursday — nearly two weeks after they disappeared the night their gig was canceled. Investigators discovered the bodies of Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens, who had been missing since the night of Jan. 21, in a building in Highland Park, near the Detroit border, two police sources told The Detroit News. The three bodies were found under mounds of debris inside the apartment complex, Michigan state police said — without confirming the identities of the remains, the local outlet reported. Squatters often use the abandoned...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
New York Post

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s mom involved in car crash in Los Angeles

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s mother was involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles Wednesday night, but survived in what the actor is calling a miracle. The “Black Adam” star posted a photo to Instagram of a mangled red Cadillac Escalade that suffered heavy damage to the front passenger side. The actor included a long caption thanking God that his mom was OK. “Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” Johnson said. The Escalade’s shell had been torn off and crumbled, exposing the interior parts and an airbag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Family of double amputee Anthony Lowe Jr. demand release of second video showing cops shooting him

A second video showing a meat-cleaver wielding double amputee being shot and killed by police in Los Angeles exists, but authorities are shielding it from the public, a lawyer for the family told The Post Thursday. The final seconds of Anthony Lowe Jr.’s life as he attempted to flee from able bodied officers on his stumps has been widely seen on grainy cell phone footage, but the part where he is shot multiple times is obscured by a car. Cops claim Lowe — who had just stabbed someone — was attempting to throw the cleaver at them when they shot him, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Source Money

YSL Founder "Mondo" Says Same D.A. (Fani Willis) Charging the Label with Rico Was His Defense Attorney 2 Years Prior.

Today a bombshell was dropped. YSL founder says he was represented by the same D.A. that is now prosecuting his comrades for Rico charges. Fani Willis was the attorney who represented the founder of YSL back in 2019. YSL Mondo says he was shocked to see the way she was acting towards his friends in this case. Although Mondo was never mentioned in the indictment he says he hopes that his friends receive justice. During The ongoing investigation, YSL Mondo just so happen to be incarcerated for unrelated charges. To be as transparent as possible Mondo went on Ugly Money Niche's Podcast in Atlanta to state the facts. About 18 minutes into the interview YSL founder began to explain how he met the district Attorney.
New York Post

Boxer Alycia Baumgardner: ‘I’m a beast in the ring and a beauty outside’

She brings new meaning to the word knockout. “I’m a beast in the ring and a beauty outside of the ring,” boxer Alycia Baumgardner told The Post. On Saturday night, the 28-year-old Detroit resident will test the first part of her boast when she takes on Elhem Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater for the undisputed world super-featherweight championship as an undercard for the main event between Amanda Serrano and Erika Cruz. “I’m feeling good. I’m ready. I’m prepared and excited to be crowned the queen at 130 pounds,” said Baumgardner, who has planned a fight-night look befitting a coronation. “I’m wearing...
OHIO STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Luka Injury Update: Hard Fall; Out for How Long? Mavs VIDEO

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic exited the Thursday 111-106 victory over the visiting Pelicans after suffering a right heel contusion in the third quarter. ... an injury sustained when the MVP candidate took a hard fall to the AAC floor court after going up for a dunk. Doncic,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Everything to know about 2023 NBA Rising Stars event

Young talent is in abundance in the NBA. Though the likes of veterans such as LeBron James continues to dominate the headlines, the number of intriguing youngsters shining – usually under the radar – bodes well for the long-term future of the league. Sophomores and rookies alike have...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
179K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy