Amar’e Stoudemire’s battery charges for allegedly hitting daughter dropped

Misdemeanor charges against Amar’e Stoudemire were dropped by the Miami-Dude State Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

The former Knicks star was arrested for allegedly punching and slapping one of his teen daughters in December , drawing blood.

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied,” Stoudemire said in a statement provided to The Post. “Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits.

“I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”

Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning on a domestic violence charge after allegedly punching his daughter. Miami-Dade Corrections

Stoudemire starred for the Knicks during his five seasons with New York. Getty Images

In a statement to CBS News Miami , the state attorney’s office said “the case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case.”

Stoudemire’s ex-wife Alexis responded to their daughter’s “plea for help” in a Dec. 17 incident at his condo, according to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald. The former NBA center allegedly told Alexis, with whom he shares four children, including two daughters, 17 and 14, that their child was being “disrespectful” and “giving attitude” to her grandmother. He also told police she “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Shortly after the incident, he wrote on Twitter and Instagram that, “the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition is not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.”

Amar’e Stoudemire with his four children, whom he shares with ex-wife Alexis, in an Instagram photo from Dec. 20, 2020. Instagram/@amareisreal

The 40-year-old played for the Knicks from 2010-15 as part of his 14-season NBA career, spending two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets.