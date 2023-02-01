ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers earn 3rd straight trip to District 3 finals with 38-19 win over Chambersburg

SPRING GROVE — Central Dauphin and Chambersburg have been down this road plenty of times before, but this time went head-to-head Thursday night at Spring Grove with a spot in the District 3 Team Wrestling Championship match on the line. In a dual that flowed pretty closely to their matchup in the regular season, a match CD won 41-23, the Rams won nine of 13 individual bouts and advanced with a 38-19 victory.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg wrestlers outlast Boiling Springs in a grind to reach District 3 bronze medal match

SPRING GROVE — Chambersburg coach Matt Mentzer couldn’t blame his wrestlers for an emotional hangover Thursday night. The fifth-seeded Trojans had just put everything into a semifinal match with No. 1 Central Dauphin at the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships only to come up short, then had to turn around and try to find their way against Boiling Springs.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley wrestlers start fast to beat Wilson, advance to District 3 team championship match

SPRING GROVE — Cumberland Valley wrestlers carried the sting of a missed opportunity with them back into Spring Grove Area High School’s gym for Thursday night’s District 3 Team Wrestling Championship semifinals. The Eagles also wrestled with urgency from the opening whistle, knowing that the opposing Wilson side had more than its fair share of star power to come.
SPRING GROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Chambersburg boys and girls swimmers sweep Trinity with all eyes focused squarely on next week’s Mid-Penn championships

CARLISLE – The Chambersburg and Trinity boys and girls swimming teams closed out the regular season Thursday night in a dual meet at Keystone Aquatics Center with everyone laser-focused on preparing for next week’s Mid-Penn Conference championships. The final scores seemed merely an afterthought. Chambersburg emerged ahead on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Wrestling roundup: Middletown, Waynesboro win; Line Mountain falls

172 – Gideon Fasanya (H) over Logan Benner 9-0; 189 – Joshua Mejia (H) over Edward Serrano – Fall; 215 - Shamoul Humphrey (H) – For; 285 – Joseph Gassert (MID) over Jayonn Lee – Fall; 107 – Cyrus Villarial (MID) over Kynelle Brown – Fall; 114 – Jazyiah Ferron (H) For; 121 - Avi Gonzalez (H) over Julian Brenner – Fall; 127 – Joshua Tlumach (MID) over Deysel Perez – Fall; 133 – Geno Corradi (Mid) - For; 139 – Travis Kramer (Mid) over Tyronne Narris – Fall; 145 – Adrian Corradi (Mid) over Jayden Reynolds – 12-5; 152 – Rha’kye Wise (Mid) over Lamont Randolph – 5-1; 160 – Shamaz Proctor (H) over Maverick Kramer – Fall.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers head to Ohio State Friday for top-5 match featuring 3 top-10 bouts

Big Ten means big duals and another big weekend for the unbeaten Penn State wrestling team is on tap. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (11-0/4-0) will face their third straight Friday night challenge against a top-five team. This time it’s No. 5 Ohio State (11-1/5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN) at the Buckeyes’ new Covelli Center, a 3,700- seat facility that is expected to be sold out. Then it’s on to Indiana for a 2 p.m. dual against the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-2/3-2). That start time is a correction from a time previously published.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke adds ACC offer

Add an ACC offer to Elias Coke’s growing list of college opportunities. The Harrisburg freshman receiver said this week that Virginia Tech is the latest school to join the mix for his services. He also claims offer from Michigan State, Boston College, Syracuse, West Virginia, Akron and Toledo. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Mia Libby hits 1,000-point mark as Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball bests Gettysburg in MPC Colonial contest

The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team defeated Gettysburg, 69-23, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game Tuesday night. Mia Libby scored 22 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Libby eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career, becoming the sixth Greencastle-Antrim player in school history to reach the milestone. Rylee Henson (21 points) and Haley Noblit (14 points) also paced G-A, who improved to 17-1 overall and 11-1 in the division.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

