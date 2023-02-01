Big Ten means big duals and another big weekend for the unbeaten Penn State wrestling team is on tap. The No. 1 Nittany Lions (11-0/4-0) will face their third straight Friday night challenge against a top-five team. This time it’s No. 5 Ohio State (11-1/5-0) at 7 p.m. Friday (BTN) at the Buckeyes’ new Covelli Center, a 3,700- seat facility that is expected to be sold out. Then it’s on to Indiana for a 2 p.m. dual against the No. 22 Hoosiers (7-2/3-2). That start time is a correction from a time previously published.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO