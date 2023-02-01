Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Meet the Eagles Fan Who Crashed Through the SEPTA Bus Stop Roof
Plus, Kenney on a Super Bowl parade: "We'll blow the doors off this parade. I'm on my way out, so I'll spend whatever they want." Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for...
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs or Eagles? Famous groundhog makes its pick
Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil determined that there would be six more weeks of winter. But another groundhog prophesied a fate that will lift the spirits of Philadelphia fans who will be facing prolonged cold. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Lady Edwina of the Turtle Back Zoo in Essex...
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: Are Any Cast Members Eagles Fans in Real Life?
When the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the 'It's Always Sunny' cast will be rooting them on.
Super Bowl LVII: Is Philly pivoting away from an underdog city?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Who could ever forget Eagles center Jason Kelce's passionate speech during the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2018?Kelce went onto say that Philadelphia was the biggest underdog of them all. We took this to heart. "I think slowly but surely we're developing a self-image of champions," Joel Fish of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology said. Joel Fish is the director of Philadelphia's Center for Sport Psychology. He says it might feel like Philly's attitude and self image is slowly changing. "It's kind of strange," Fish said. "Most professional athletes, 75% of them, prefer to be the underdog." But the fact of the...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
Meet the Delco man re-creating Jason Kelce's Mummers hat for a good cause
FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) -- Who could forget that famous Mummers-inspired hat worn by Jason Kelce after the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2018?The Delaware County man who made the hat is re-creating them for a good cause. James May is busy sewing an over-the-top white, green and gold hat, which may look familiar to some Eagles fans. It's a replica of the hat Kelce wore as part of a Mummers suit during a passionate speech he gave during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade in 2018. "The speech with the underdogs, that was a great, great speech," May said. May, the costume's original designer, is...
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape, kidnapping ahead of Super Bowl
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
Eagles rookie shares special message in surprise visit to South Philly school
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Before they swoop into Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, some members of the Philadelphia Eagles are soaring into area schools to bring some pep to their pep rallies. One Philadelphia school got a big surprise Wednesday."I love the Eagles and I'm so happy that they won," first grader William Desimmone said.The love for the Eagles was on full display Wednesday morning.A pep rally was held at the Philadelphia Performing Arts School in South Philly."The Eagles are the best team and they have one more game to play," first grader Lucas Postigliona said, "I hope they win.""We are...
Empire State Building to light up Eagles’ green again if Philadelphia wins Super Bowl LVII: report
The Empire State Building is not done trolling New York sports fans yet, with the management group saying they plan to light the building up in the colors of this year's Super Bowl champs.
You can watch Super Bowl at a New Jersey brewery, but there’s a catch
The good news for New Jersey breweries: locations that are airing the Super Bowl don't have to give the state 10 days' notice. The bad news: the Feb. 12 game will still count toward the breweries' cap on the number of events they can host annually. More breweries than usual...
Here's where you can find Eagles' Jalen Hurts mural in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl fever has taken over Philadelphia as Eagles fans prepare for the big game. One local bar painted an Eagles mural, featuring Jalen Hurts, on its outside patio wall -- right next to the Phillies NL Champs mural. The Rook in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood first caught out attention back in October when the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series to secure a World Series berth. Now, they are showing their support for the Eagles. Drew Montemayor, a local artist who is the graphic designer for The Rook, spent Wednesday working on a mural of Hurts with the Eagles' logo behind him.The Eagles will head to Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Super Bowl MVP Foles advises Hurts on how to lead the Birds to promised land
As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the Super Bowl MVP who quarterbacked the Birds to an ultimate victory in February 2018 had advice for his Super successor in Philly, Jalen Hurts.
The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe
Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
NY Giants star, Paterson native Victor Cruz helps celebrate new NJ school
PATERSON — Retired New York Giants star Victor Cruz was back in his home city this week, helping celebrate a new chapter at his old school. Paterson STEAM High School has been open for classes since September, after years of it being shuttered. “I used to walk these very...
Chester County Fans Rejoice As Eagles Fly to Super Bowl in February
As the Eagles head to the Super Bowl Feb. 12, Birds fans are basking in victorious euphoria. One Phoenixville woman spoke to 6ABC about her football team’s win. “I’ve never been more happy in my entire life,” said Colleen McCoy.
Catering Company Offers Free Wedding Events Tied to Eagles Superbowl Victory
The company is now one step away from having to make good on the deal. A catering company in Schuylkill County announced a big promotion last November, and now couples who took advantage of it are a step closer to seeing it pay off. It’s a contest of sorts, but everyone is a winner, according to owner Tom Trella.
Pennsylvania Sports Betting: Win a Massive $400 in Bonus Bets When You Wager on The Eagles
New users in the Pennsylvania sports betting market who want to wager on the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl 2023 have a massive opportunity to add extra to their funds when they claim these amazing welcome offers. These bankroll-boosting promo codes will ensure you've got an abundance of bonus bets...
