Caribou County, ID

Idaho State Journal

Several local wildlife management areas closed indefinitely to protect wintering big game

Beginning Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in southeast and east Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region. These WMA closures will help protect wintering big game animals and will remain in effect until further notice. People accessing WMAs for recreational opportunities are a source of stress for big game animals. ...
GEORGETOWN, ID
Idaho State Journal

CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchenware store set to open in downtown Pocatello

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was 13 will soon become the namesake of a downtown Pocatello hardware, outdoor and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name...
POCATELLO, ID
tourcounsel.com

Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho

The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
QSR magazine

Clean Juice Opens in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Clean Juice, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, announced the grand opening of its Idaho Falls store, the third in the state. Clean Juice Franchise Partners Dr. Glenn, Kathleen Leavitt of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and several family members started the juices flowing with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. Currently open to the public, the new Clean Juice store is located at 3337 Valencia Drive in the Garnet Gateway mall, adjacent to other Leavitt family businesses, including the Leavitt Women’s Healthcare practice.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. WednesdaySoutheast Idaho Retired Educators will be having their monthly luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing a presentation by Phil Joslin, from the United Senior Project, on plans for the construction of a new community and senior center. The cost of the lunch is...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Marmot and meteorologists both predict cold days ahead

While officials from the National Weather Service in Pocatello said that the Groundhog Day predictions of six more weeks of winter when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow have historically not panned out, both the meteorologists and the marmot are predicting the next few weeks will in fact be cold. “While it does seem to be quite a fun tradition, the groundhog predictions have not shown any historical accuracy,” Meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said. “That being said, we are seeing slightly cooler than normal temperatures.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Early morning fire in Ammon caused by space heater

AMMON — A space heater caused an early morning fire, which led people inside a home to evacuate. The Bonneville County Fire District Ammon Division responded to a structure fire on Thursday before 6:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Court Place in Ammon. Fire Division Capt. Jon Molbert says the people inside the home noticed the patio on fire, then called 911. They were able to get out safely.
AMMON, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

