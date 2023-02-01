Read full article on original website
Clark County DA answers questions on violent Oregon kidnapping suspect’s Nevada jail time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson is defending the 2021 plea deal given to a man now suspected of violent kidnapping, attempted murder, and two homicides in Oregon. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was on the run for a week, eluding capture while police sought him...
Local nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Trial date for ex-Clark County official accused of killing journalist pushed to November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The trial date for Robert Telles, the former Clark County public administrator accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas journalist, has been pushed to the fall. Court records indicate the originally scheduled start date of April 17 was vacated after a status check hearing Wednesday.
Nevada Republicans want Voter ID, but why is it so controversial?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Out of all Governor Joe Lombardo’s proposals during his Jan. 23 State of the State address, election reforms are some of his most controversial, according to Democrats and voting rights groups. And if you ask any Democratic lawmaker, changing much about Nevada’s elections is...
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
Southwest Gas adviser named as Nevada Office of Energy director
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A policy adviser at Southwest Gas has been named as the new director of the Nevada Office of Energy. Gov. Joe Lombardo's office announced the appointment of Dwayne McClinton to the role, after McClinton previously served on Lombardo's transition team. His start date is Monday, Feb. 20.
Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
FBI Las Vegas asking for public's help locating missing 21-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas needs the public's help locating a missing 21-year-old woman. Zailey Unidad Flores was last heard from on Jan. 12, when she made telephonic contact with a family member claiming she was in Mexico. Officials describe her as 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighing about...
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Police on scene of barricade involving robbery suspect in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are on scene of a barricade situation involving a robbery suspect in the northwest valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to an incident near Washington and Twin Lakes. SWAT is investigating the scene. Evacuations are taking place around the area. Avoid the area.
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
North Las Vegas police respond to fatal dog attack at Seastrand Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A North Las Vegas police detective and City park employee are credited with saving a dog and its owner's life after being attacked by two rogue dogs at a local park. The incident happened around 9 am on Wednesday, February 1, after a city employee...
Las Vegas officers, retired officer recognized during recent City Council meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — City Council members are honoring a retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and two current ones. During a City Council meeting held Wednesday morning, two current officers and a retired officer were presented with plaques and recognized for what they do in the community.
Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
City of North Las Vegas, Treasure Island hiring dozens during upcoming job fair
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers across the valley will have the chance to attend two separate hiring events this February. Treasure Island Las Vegas and the City of North Las Vegas are looking to hire staff for multiple departments during their upcoming career fairs on Thursday, February 9.
Clark County to consider setting ground for Las Vegas Grand Prix as annual event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners will consider laying the groundwork to stage Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix each year for the next decade. An agenda for the board's Feb. 7 meeting includes a resolution for discussion that would recognize the F1 event as "an annual event beneficial to Clark County."
Body camera video shows Christmas Day police shooting in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released body camera video shows the moments before and after a Henderson police officer shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly reaching for a gun during a pursuit on Christmas day. The Henderson Police Department published the video from the Dec. 25 shooting...
Henderson International School celebrates 100 days with elderly dress up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A private school in Henderson is celebrating its 100th day with what looks like a bunch of 100-year-olds!. Henderson International School students marked the milestone dressed in their best elderly attire, complete with suspenders, gray hairs, and canes in tow. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
