ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Local nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Republicans want Voter ID, but why is it so controversial?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Out of all Governor Joe Lombardo’s proposals during his Jan. 23 State of the State address, election reforms are some of his most controversial, according to Democrats and voting rights groups. And if you ask any Democratic lawmaker, changing much about Nevada’s elections is...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Southwest Gas adviser named as Nevada Office of Energy director

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A policy adviser at Southwest Gas has been named as the new director of the Nevada Office of Energy. Gov. Joe Lombardo's office announced the appointment of Dwayne McClinton to the role, after McClinton previously served on Lombardo's transition team. His start date is Monday, Feb. 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business reacts to recent panhandling incidents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Francisco Morales has lived and worked in North Las Vegas for decades and is grateful to have earned the trust of his community. But recently, he says he's noticed something of concern that he wants to warn others about. "I don't know how hard people...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas police officers receive 'Good Ticket' award

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two metro police officers are getting a lot of attention for doing the right thing. Officers Kyle Johnson and Kabir Kamboj getting honored by Metro's Good Ticket program after they were selected for assisting a local mother of four looking to get out of an abusive relationship.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Henderson International School celebrates 100 days with elderly dress up

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A private school in Henderson is celebrating its 100th day with what looks like a bunch of 100-year-olds!. Henderson International School students marked the milestone dressed in their best elderly attire, complete with suspenders, gray hairs, and canes in tow. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy