East Texas Women: Business owner Dr. Cris Berlingeri-Ramos is also dedicated to empowering other women

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – KETK News is highlighting the ladies making big moves from the Piney Woods. This week, we introduce you to a woman who wears many hats.

Meet Dr. Cris Berlingeri-Ramos of Tyler, the owner of a bakery called, ‘Lemon Yellow Latin Bites.’

“I’ve been baking since I was like 10-years-old, and this is kind of like a little dream come true,” she said.

Berlingeri-Ramos brings a taste of her Puerto Rican roots to East Texas through her bakery.

“I think it’s very comforting and just bringing a piece of home where you’re living,” said Berlingeri-Ramos. “And not only that, but bringing our flavors to the community of East Texas too, so they can enjoy them as well.”

And when she is not at the restaurant, she is in the office working on people’s skin as a dermatologist.

“I like to say that I’m a physician by trade; that’s my day job,” said Berlingeri-Ramos. “I’m a dermatologist, and I also did a subspecialty in dermatopathology. That means that the skin biopsies that doctors do, I also look at them under the microscope to make a diagnosis.”

In addition to being a business owner and physician, she is a wife, mother and life coach.

“I also love to encourage women to fulfill their potential and live their life on purpose, and that also encouraged me to pursue a career in life coaching,” said Berlingeri-Ramos.

She also helps women with weight loss through her podcast and life coaching career.

“You see the suffering, the drama that particularly women have with diets and their bodies. I just wanted to help them out and give them those tools that ‘yes, you can achieve the weight loss that you want.’ And, what it does not have to (be is) torture,” said Berlingeri-Ramos.

She has a mission to help and inspire.

“I’m also doing a Master’s in theology in seminary in Spanish to also empower the Hispanic women to fulfill their potential and for what they were created for,” said Berlingeri-Ramos.

She hopes to encourage and empower other women in their skincare, health and wellness and spiritual lives.



