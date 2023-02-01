ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville. Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover...
Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems. The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which, with this money, is now fully paid for.
Hubbard businesses announce collaboration launch

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Hubbard businesses are teaming up to create an enhanced customer dining and winery experience. The business relationship first began as a friendship as both businesses were launching six years ago. Woodland Cellars Winery/Meadery and “Too” Hot Mamas officially launched their collaboration on Wednesday....
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland to host hiring event Wednesday

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren is hosting a hiring event for all open positions. The rehab center, located at 8747 Squires Lane NE in Howland, treats inpatient and outpatient needs of people who have experienced a disabling injury or illness. The event takes place on Wednesday, February 1st, from 1...
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.

Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
