Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Related
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon
The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase.
WYTV.com
New location for behavioral services opens in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new place in the Mahoning Valley to help children and families in need. Alta Behavioral Healthcare has a new location along Western Reserve Road in Boardman. It had outgrown another nearby facility. The new space is bigger, which allows Alta to double its capacity and increase its counseling staff. That in turn helps the number of families it can serve.
2 vacant buildings in downtown Niles to be demoed under new Ohio program
Ohio's new Building Demolition and Site Revitalization program will provide the money to demolish two long-vacant buildings in downtown Niles.
WYTV.com
‘Built By Steel’: Books highlight City of Sharon’s most historic mansions
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two new books are now available in Sharon, both dealing with the city’s most historic homes. Today, we talked with the two authors about the mansions built by steel. Thursday afternoon, Laura Ackley and Taylor Galaska sat in the parlor of the Buhl Mansion...
WYTV.com
Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville
COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville. Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover...
WFMJ.com
Aultman hospitals cutting more than 150 jobs at Alliance, Canton facilities
A hospital just west of Mahoning County is laying off more than 50 employees. According to the WARN notice, 56 employees from Aultman Alliance Community Hospital will be out of work at the beginning of April. Included in the cuts are 12 registered nurses, 14 LPNs, 12 STNAs and a...
Uptown District gets facelift as buildings come down
On Wednesday, Youngstown's Uptown District added more vacant lots to the neighborhood as three more buildings were demolished along the Uptown's stretch of Market Street.
Site of former Warren plant to face cleanup thanks to $1M in state grants
Warren community members discussed how best to clean up an old industrial site in the city.
WYTV.com
Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems. The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which, with this money, is now fully paid for.
Mercy Health holding walk-in hiring event
It's from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at St. Elizabeth Health Center on Belmont Avenue.
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Cleveland — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
WYTV.com
Hubbard businesses announce collaboration launch
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Hubbard businesses are teaming up to create an enhanced customer dining and winery experience. The business relationship first began as a friendship as both businesses were launching six years ago. Woodland Cellars Winery/Meadery and “Too” Hot Mamas officially launched their collaboration on Wednesday....
WFMJ.com
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Howland to host hiring event Wednesday
Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren is hosting a hiring event for all open positions. The rehab center, located at 8747 Squires Lane NE in Howland, treats inpatient and outpatient needs of people who have experienced a disabling injury or illness. The event takes place on Wednesday, February 1st, from 1...
WFMJ.com
Sinkhole on Canfield Road in Youngstown leads to more Mill Creek MetroParks closures
Just days after a sinkhole opened up along Canfield Road in Youngstown, a number of additional road closures have been announced. A number of roads around Mill Creek MetroParks have been closed including:. West Newport Drive from Canfield Road to the Newport Boathouse. Kiowa Road. Cascade Drive. Old Mill Drive...
Mercer County restaurant property has new owner, new plans for future
A popular Mercer County restaurant that closed in 2021 now has a new owner.
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
WYTV.com
Lawsuit filed against local medical marijuana plant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A $2 million lawsuit accuses the owner of East Liverpool’s medical marijuana growing operation of not paying bills. According to court documents, Palmer Construction of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania, says FarmaceuticalRX, LLC. failed to pay for work. Palmer Construction served as the general contractor on...
Farm and Dairy
Collectibles, pedal cars, pedal tractors, wagons, and misc.
Located at Our auction gallery: 2431 Youngstown-Hubbard road, Youngstown, Ohio 44505, US 62 and RT 7 run together as Yo. Hubbard Road. Large collection of pedal tractors and pedal cars needing restored, pedal car wagons, radio flyer and other wagons, 55 T Bird 12V battery operated car, 12 volt car chassis, vintage metal scooters, 1:10 scale collectible pedal cars, Texaco milk glass gas pump globe, Gulf 5 foot porcelain 2 sided sign, Pepsi Cola side mount sign, Oilzum sign, Ford sign, 4 door Coca Cola cooler all original, Coca Cola bottle rack, Orange Crush cooler, coin operated cooler, coin operated scale, Vintage Burch Popcorn machine, advertising signs oil cans, oil can rack, gas pump for parts, light up beer signs, Pressed steel sit and ride trucks, Marx service station, Structo Jeeps, tin Litho toys, Plasticville houses, Griswold canning stove, boxes of various states license plates, Teed Off Pin Ball machine, vintage Schwinn mans bicycle, vintage Pittsbugh airport stools, 2 childrens spring steel chairs, vintage pay phones, wooden phone booth with sign and light, Coca Cola machine cabinet, gas pump cabinet, light up beer signs, box lots and tray lots and much more with second Auctioneer at 1 PM.
Local church starts preparing for upcoming Greek Festival
The biannual Greek Food and Wine Festival in Campbell is just a few weeks away, but the women at a local church were already busy preparing Wednesday.
Local motorcycle repair shop catches fire
It happened just before 2 a.m. on Lamor Road
Comments / 0