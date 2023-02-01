Tuesday’s boys HS rewind: Westminster Catawba, starting to find stride, stops SouthLake

Just in time for the playoffs, Ed Addie’s Westminster Catawba team is beginning to hit its stride.

“I hope so,” Addie said after Tuesday’s 62-44 win at home over SouthLake Christian. “We’re trying to figure a couple things out. We don’t have a true point guard, so we’re having to play a couple different people there, but it’s working.”

Since suffering a 3-game losing streak earlier this month, Addie’s team has won four of its past five games.

On Tuesday, Jalen Booker got his team going scoring several early buckets and Kenyon Addie got hot outside. Star Tim Hall had 24 points and 20 rebounds. Westminster got control early in this one, leading 33-19 at halftime.

SouthLake Christian (8-21) lost its second straight game. Senior Christian Monroe, son of coach Rodney Monroe, the former N.C. State star, had a team-high 17 points.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Evaan Ezhilan, Mooresville: 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 75-24 win over South Iredell.

Connor Ferguson, Community School of Davidson: three quarter court shot was the game-winner, at the buzzer, in a one point win over rival Pine Lake Prep.

Jeremiah Howard, Concord: got his fifth double of the season in a 69-21 win over South Rowan: 16 points, 12 rebounds.

Miles Leaks, Piedmont: 13 points, 13 rebounds, five assists in a 59-46 win over Weddington.

Pat Tivnan, Charlotte Catholic: 32 points in a 67-21 win over Garinger and scored his 1,000th career point.

Tuesday’s Boys Boxscores

NO. 2 MYERS PARK 84, PALISADES 49

Palisades - 10 13 10 16 = 49

Myers Park - 30 21 11 22 = 84

PALISADES 49 -- Nikayle Hodge 14, Brian Ngo 12, Kingston Henry 8

MYERS PARK 84 -- Sadiq White Jr 21, Elijah Strong 16, Jacob Paraison 11, Sir Mohammed 11

NO. 3 CENTRAL CABARRUS 83, EAST ROWAN 35

EAST ROWAN 35 5 7 12 11

CENTRAL CABARRUS 83 32 27 17 7

EAST ROWAN 35 – C. Haynes 5, T. Danzine 2,T. Harris 10, D. Valley 10, J. Wernboula 3, J. Sprinkle 1, J. Brooks 2, A. Ali 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS 89 – Jaiden Thompson 12, Chase Daniel 12, Carson Daniel 7, Gavin Bullock 10, Adriel Miller 7, Eli Ford 5, Noah Edmisten 7, Cayden Smith 7, Emari Russell 9, Micah Murray 5, J. Baker, K. Martin 2, C. Ezeigbo, L. Bruse-Jones

Notes: Central is averaging 87.1 pts per game, 25.3 assists per game, 19.5 steals per game, and committing 9.9 turnovers per game.

Central Cabarrus 21-0 / 11-0 – East Rowan 5-14 / 2-9 Central plays Friday at West Rowan. Central Cabarrus is 51-1 over the last two years.

NO. 4 NORTH MECKLENBURG 86, WEST MECK 43

West Meck 19 9 10 5 -- 43

WEST MECK 43 -- McDonald 9, Meadows 6, Aiken 6, Omari Richardson 10, Higgins 6, Pratt 4, Jones 2

NORTH MECK 86 -- Isaiah Evans 20, Ashton Pierce 12, Trey Maxwell 12, Christian Foy 18, Jenkins 4, Roach 6, Murray 8, Matthews 2, Young 4

Notable: Isaiah Evans of North Meck has 20 points, six assists and three steals. Trey Maxwell had 12 points, four assists, four steals and four rebounds

NO. 6 OLYMPIC 85, BERRY 30

Olympic 30 28 15 12 - 85

Berry 2 11 8 9 - 30

OLYMPIC 85 -- Kameron Taylor 19, Demarco Reynolds 18, Cameron Burns 14, Jaydon Terrell 12, Devin Ragin 7, Chandler Kennedy 7, Deangelo Hall 3, Deshaun Nicholson 3, Kyre Bishop 2.

BERRY 30 -- Daniel Waritay 7, Yahamnes Williams 5, Jaylen Brice 3, Chris Meriweather 3, Xavier Preston 3, Nolan Maske 2, Emanuel Craig 2, Micah Hart 2, J’Khai McManus Wade 1, Jamiere Joyner 1, Savion Kinard 1.

Note: Junior Guard Kameron Taylor led The Trojans with a Double-Double scoring 19 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 85-30 SoMeck 7 Conference Game Win. Senior Guard Demarco Reynolds scored 18 points, Senior Guard Cameron Burns scored 14 points while Sophomore Guard Jaydon Terrell added 12 points and dished out 7 assists. Olympic improves to 20-1 overall on the season and 8-1 in conference play. Daniel Waritay led The Cardinals with 7 points.

NO. 7 CANNON SCHOOL 83, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 70

Country Day 20 17 12 21 -- 70

Cannon 22 21 15 25 -- 83

COUNTRY DAY 70 -- Dallas Gardner 27, Amare Bethel 10, Turner 9, Alessi 9, Bigham 9, Hewett 6,

CANNON SCHOOL 83 -- Austin Swartz 27, Sean Birmingham 25, Isaiah Henry 18, Claggett 8

Notable: Cannon got a home win against Country Day with Austin Swartz and Sean Birmingham gong for 27 points, nine assists and 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Dallas Gardner paced the Bucs with 27. Country Day is 17-11 and travels to Charlotte Latin Friday.

NO. 8 CHAMBERS 86, HOPEWELL 63

Hopewell 7 12 16 28 -- 63

Chambers 20 19 26 21 -- 86

CHAMBERS 86 -- Marcus Brown 12, Amari Richardson 5, Chandler McKoy 3, Nick Dorn 8, Jahmir Brown 4, Jordan Patton 14, Jacoby Jackson 14, Brayden Smith 2, Maurio Hanson 17, Cameron Thompson 5, Christian Porter 2

Notables: Marcus Brown 12 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Jordan Patton 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block; Jacoby Jackson 14 points, 5-7 FG (4-6 3PFG); Maurio Hanson 17 points, 83 FG% (4-5 2PFG, 1-1 3PFG), 100 FT% (6-6), 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

GASTON CHRISTIAN 49, NO. 10 CONCORD ACADEMY 47

GCS: 7 10 18 14 -- 49

CA: 7 9 15 15 -- 47

GCS: Mabor 8, Newman 6, Gaines 12, Preston Shuford 12, Joe Ryan 11

CA: JJ Moore 5, Avion Pinner 17, Isaiah Tate 8, Noah Van Bibber 4, Jake Benham 9, Petar Asceric 4

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39, WATAUGA 37

Alexander Central 14 9 8 8 -- 39

Watauga 12 6 11 8 -- 37

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 39 -- Fortner 8, Lasher 4, Avery Cook 13, Hammer 3, Presnell 5, Jack 2, Fox 2, Barnes 2

WATAUGA 37 -- Keller 6, Pryor 6, Morrison 9, Maddox Greene 14, Railey 2

ARDREY KELL 58, SOUTH MECK 45

Ardrey Kell 16 19 13 10 — 58

South Meck 16 9 11 9 — 45

ARDREY KELL 58 -- Caden Caskey 24, Brock Rose 16, Delani Hammonds 10, RJ Milliken 2, Trent Gerald2 Cole Perodeau 2, Jalen Toye-Ellis 2

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 45 -- Skelton 5, Caesar 2, Chudgar 10, Lynch 2, Nesbitt 2, Ormand 4, Moye 20

Record: AK 11-10 (6-3 conf)

Notable: Caden Caskey had a career high 24. Brock Rose had 16 points, 16 rebounds, and Delani Hammonds had 10.

BUNKER HILL 61, EAST BURKE 57

Bunker Hill. 18. 11. 12. 20 -- 61

East Burke. 12. 10. 17. 18 -- 57

Bunker Hill 61 -- Murray 13, Bolick 13, Brice 12, Boston 11, Mack 5, Williams 5, Robinson 2

East Burke 57 -- Shook 11, Cox 10, Coleman 10, Hudson 10, Crawford 8, Dellinger 3, Cline 3, Coble 2

Records: Bunker Hill 5-15 (3-8 CVAC), East Burke 3-16 (1-10 CVAC)

BUTLER 86, ROCKY RIVER 79

Butler: 22 20 22 22 -- 86

Rocky River: 11 15 19 34 -- 79

Butler: Bryce Heath 20, Zion McDuffie 13, Peyton Scott 12, Steph Soutzos 9, Caleb Milligan 8, Evan Youngblood 8, Caleb Johnson 7, Stanley Holloway 4, Phil Harris 4, Nehemiah Strong 1

Rocky River: S. Johnson 20, H. Prince 17, J. Lyles 16, M. Alston 11, E. Torres 11, K. Brantley 4

Notes: Butler moves to 15-5 (8-2) and hosts Charlotte Catholic on Friday.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 67, GARINGER 21

CCHS 17 18 25 7- 67

GHS 6 6 9 0- 21

CCHS- Patrick Tivnan 32, Ryan Lewis 13, Eagan 6, Noonan 5, Alexander 3, Kernodle 2, Gates 2, Escobedo 2, Dinkin 1, David 1

GHS- Bishop 6, Anderson 5, Godfrey 4, Sutton 3, Camara 3

Notable: Patrick Tivnan (CCHS) scored his 1000th Point tonight.

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 58, PINE LAKE PREP 57

Pine Lake 19 18 7 13 -- 57

CSD 15 10 20 13 -- 58

PINE LAKE PREP 57 -- Robert Magner 15 Lucas Strickfaden 12 Ben Harper 11 Ethan Morgan 10 Wes Statzer 6 Gus Linker 3

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON 58 -- Seth Johnson 20 Connell Lowry 14 Moran 6 Steward 5 Ferguson 3 Rouleau 3 Sullivan 3 Ferucci 2 Stevens 2

CONCORD 69, SOUTH ROWAN 21

Concord 27 18 15 9 -- 69

South Rowan 0 15 4 2 -- 21

CONCORD 69 -- Brayden Blue 17, Jeremiah Howard 16, James Smith 7, Ty Rushmeyer 6, Jaden Reid 5, Jayden Beyan 4, Jerell Reddick 4, Cam Burris 2, Bralen Crowder 2, Judah Freeman 2, Keyon Phillips 2, Kobe Watts-Williams 2

SOUTH ROWAN 21 -- Aaron Jones 6, Jadon Moore 6, Grayson McGuire 3, Carston Carey 2, Zion Jackson 2, Brooks Overcash 2

Records: Concord 13-7 (8-3 SPC), South Rowan 1-17 (0-11 SPC)

Notable: Concord’s Jeremiah Howard recorded his 5 th double-double of the season scoring 16 points & grabbing 12 boards. James Smith dished out 6 assists.

EAST LINCOLN 78, FRED T FOARD 54

East Lincoln 19 12 21 26 -- 78

Fred T. Foard 10 16 13 15 -- 54

East Lincoln 78 -- Tyler Mizzell 3, Keandre Walker 19, Carson Engstrand 0, Palmer Crichton 15, Houston Hartsell 6, Davis Hill 3, Nathan Kuthan 3,

Jackson Fannon 16, Mason Simmons 11, Kingsley Huntley 0, Christian Atkins 2

Fred T. Foard 54 -- Holden Caldwell 7, Aiden Ollis 3, Carson Bess 4, Christian Henry 13, Preston Neel 10, Austin Stillwell 7, Graham Orndoff 9, David Hartsoe 1

Records: East Lincoln 17-4, 8-3, Fred T. Foard 4-17, 4-7

Of note: East Lincoln had four players in double figures led by senior, Dre Walker, who had 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, followed by sophomore, Jackson Fannon, who added 16 points, senior Palmer Crichton, added 15 points and 8 rebounds, and senior, Mason Simmons, added 11 points.

GASTON DAY 78, HICKORY GROVE 60

Gaston Day 27 17 21 13 78

Hickory Grove Christian 12 12 27 9 60

Gaston Day Scoring: Callum Richard 18, Kurt Hunter 15, Colin Fayed 12, Evan Montanari 12, Chase Owens 7, Deshawn Coulter 6, Ayron Jackson 5, Jack Horgan 3

Hickory Grove Scoring: Henderson 23, Browning 15, Erwin 10, Banks 8, Cabbage 2, Dickey 2

Gaston Day Record: 15-7

Next Game: Friday, 2/3 v Northside Christian 6:00pm

HOUGH 67, WEST CHARLOTTE 55

Hough 12 12 18 25 -- 67

West Charlotte 12 7 12 24 -- 55

HOUGH -- Rashad McCormick 24, Mason Smith 12, Neace 9, Horton 9, Moore 5, Galombeck 3, Temple 2

WEST CHARLOTTE -- M. Day 16, Traylor 16, Raymond 13, Kerr 7, D. Day 2, Alford 2

Records: Hough 14-7 (6-4) West Charlotte 11-10 (5-5)

Notables: Senior Rashad McCormick leads the Huskies with 24 pts on 9/13 shooting. Junior Mason Smith earns a double-double with 12 pts and 12 rebs

INDEPENDENCE 44, PROVIDENCE 40

Providence: 8 10 11 11 40

Independence: 11 12 11 10 44

PROVIDENCE 40 -- Gaither 8, Howell 7, Van Rensalier 6, Detenber 6, Taylor 5, Wondracek 4, Singletary 3, Foreman 1

INDEPENDENCE 44 -- Tosh Alberga 15, Yancy Thomason 14, Kam. Jasper 6, Bosley-Slade 5, Kal. Jasper 2, Davis 2

Providence: Overall 7-12 Conference 3-6

INDY: Overall 13-8 Conference 5-4

KINGS MOUNTAIN 67, FORESTVIEW 60

Kings Mountain 19 17 12 19 67

Forestview 16 11 14 19 60

KINGS MOUNTAIN 67: Bradley Floyd 18, Tucker Robinette 17, Simpson 8, Smith 7, Brown 6, Sanders 6, Linney 5

FORESTVIEW 60: Nate Aguilar 16, Nico Aguilar 16, Alfonse 12, Byers 10, Hummingbird 6

Note: KM improves to 12-8 Overall and 9-2 in conference. KM is now in sole possession of 1st place in the Big South 3A. Huge game Friday @ South Point.

LAKE NORMAN 67, HICKORY RIDGE 62

Lake Norman 19 12 19 17 -- 67

Hickory Ridge 10 22 11 19 -- 62

LAKE NORMAN Gruber 2, Cole Callaway 9, Josh Yates 14, Tre McKinnon 15, Henderson Williams 4, Grant Dryden 5, Nick Arnold 3, Taurean McKinnon 3, Trent Steinour 12

HICKORY RIDGE Beard 23, Harris 2, Wood 9, Dyer 3, Kelly 8, Fortune 2, Haywood 6, Thompson 3, Brigman 6

Lake Norman’s Trent Steinour. with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks. Josh Yates 14 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals. Tre McKinnon 15 points and 3 steals and 1 block.

MALLARD CREEK 64, EAST MECKLENBURG 62

East Meck 19 12 12 19 -- 62

Mallard Creek 16 17 19 12 -- 64

EAST MECKLENBURG 62 -- Jordon Nevill 18, Jonah Lawrence 15, Hicks 8, Thomas White 10, Williams 4, Bowman 7

MALLARD CREEK 64 -- Conner 12, Young 12, Ross 10, Davis 10, Walker 8, White 3, Hawkins 3, Caddle, Ridge 2, Williams 2

MOORESVILLE 75, SOUTH IREDELL 24

Mooresville 13 27 19 16 -- 75

South Iredell 6 7 9 2 -- 24

MOORESVILLE 75 -- Evaan Ezhilan 23, Travelle Bryson 11, Xavion White 10, Dylan Clark 5, Jalen Chambers 5, Marley Samuel 5, Jay Wilson 5, Nylikk Troutman 4, Myles Samuel 3, AJ Parsley 2, Thomas Vero 2.

Notable: Ezhilan had 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Bryson had 7 rebounds and 3 steals. Clark had 7 rebounds and 7 blocks. Troutman had 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. Parsley had 7 assists and 4 steals.

Record: 12-9

NEWTON-CONOVER 64, WEST LINCOLN 54

West 19 12 12 11 -- 54

Newton-Conover 20 8 21 15 -- 64

West -- Jordan Truesdale 19, Evan Hartsoe 5, Riley Bradley 12, Gideon Allen 7, Bryce Beddingfield 4, Zander Harrelson 5, Lucas Howell 2 -- 54

Newton-Conover Luke 2, Trey 2, Zion 14, Rakim 4, Grant 6, Javier 16, Vance 2, Zyan 18 -- 64

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 44

Metrolina 15 8 9 12 -- 44

Northside 16 8 12 13 -- 49

METROLINA 44 -- Wilson Jr. 15, Clark 13, Price 6, Rucks 5, Tillotson 3, Leatherwood 2

Metrolina notable: Sr. Michael Wilson Jr. 15p, 8r, 2a (scored 1000th point); Metrolina Christian 12-20 (4-9) hosts Westminster Catawba for Senior Night on Friday, February 3rd at 630pm.

PIEDMONT 59, WEDDINGTON 46

Piedmont 15 10 17 17 -- 59

Weddington 16 12 8 10 -- 46

PIEDMONT 59 -- Miles Leaks 13, Hunter Hinson 13, Braden Collins 13, Chase Fesmire 11, Kyle Collins 6p, Brady Drake 3

SUN VALLEY 46 -- Tyree White 21, Mason 6, Brockington 6, Kaelan Marsh 15

Records: Piedmont 16-5; Sun Valley 10-11

Notable: Miles Leaks had 13 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists. Hunter Hinson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 62, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 44

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA: 62 - Tim Hall Jr 24 Points, 20 Rebounds 4 Blocks, Derek Bradley 11, Nick Hamrick 10, Jalen Booker 9, Kenyon Addie 8

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN: 44 - Mason 5, Gazzaway 5, Brzovic 2, Gardner 2, C. Watson 15, C. Moore 17

Tim Hall Jr, continues to play at a very high level. There were several colleges in attendance for tonight’s game to watch Tim, who had his 26 Double-Double of the year. 24 Points 20 Rebounds. Next game on Friday, Feb 3 against Metrolina Christian.

Upcoming Schedule

all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following

Wednesday

Greater Metro 4 4A

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Thomasville at North Rowan

Nonconference

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

Ashe County at Draughn

Community School of Davidson at Central Academy (girls)

Forest Hills at Central Pageland (SC)

Highland Tech at Hunter Huss (girls)

Olympic at Hickory Ridge (girls)

Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Thursday

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Mountain Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Rosman

Nonconference

Elevation Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Covenant Classical (boys)

Union Academy at Montgomery Central

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers at North Mecklenburg

Hopewell at West Mecklenburg

Hough at Mallard Creek

South Meck 4A

Berry Academy at Palisades

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic at Butler

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Rocky River

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Ashe County

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Watauga at Hibriten

Sandhills 3A-4A

Lee County at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Scotland County

Union Pines at Hoke County

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Crest at North Gaston

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Kings Mountain at South Point

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

East Rowan at Jesse Carson

South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at West Iredell

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard

Statesville at North Iredell

St. Stephens at East Lincoln

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Anson County

Monroe at West Stanly

Parkwood at Central Academy

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Maiden

Lincolnton at East Burke

Newton-Conover at Bandys

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at Patton

Chase at Polk County

East Rutherford at R-S Central

Foothills Athletic Association

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Hickory Christian at University Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association

Covenant Classical at Victory Christian (boys)

Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys)

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King

Central Carolina 1A-2A

East Davidson at South Davidson

Salisbury at Lexington

West Davidson at North Rowan

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at Burns

East Gaston at Shelby

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at C.D. Owen

Madison County at Mountain Heritage

Rosman at Mitchell County

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant at North Stanly

Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly (boys)

Union Academy at Albemarle

Metro 8 1A

Apprentice Academy at Corvian Community (boys)

Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter

Piedmont Community Charter vs. Queens Grant Charter, at Indian Trail Carolina Courts

Nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at Myers Park

Central Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Regional (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School

United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)

York Prep at Carmel Christian (boys)

Saturday

Nonconference

Northwestern (SC) at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys, 3 p.m.)

South Charlotte Thunder at Oak Hill (VA) Academy Regional (boys, 4 p.m.)

Sunday

No games scheduled

PHOTOS: SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba