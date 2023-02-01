ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourquadcities.com

QC’s Common Chord welcomes two new staff

The Davenport-based nonprofit Common Chord (formerly River Music Experience) has two new staff members. Steve Ahrens assumes the newly-created role of Director of Strategic Initiatives, and Angela Fisher is the organization’s new Events Manager, according to a Tuesday press release from executive director Tyson Danner. “Common Chord has experienced...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CASI, Scott Co. at odds over Jane’s Place funding

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Center for Active Seniors, Inc. and Scott County are at an impasse about funding for Eastern Iowa’s only adult day services facility, Jane’s place. The facility runs on an annual budget of about $255,000, accounting for just under 20% of the organization’s overall...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Moline class of 1959 shares special bond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a Friday Night in Moline, Wharton Fieldhouse is packed and a group of friends are savoring a moment some 60 years in the making. “Some of us new each other in high school, some of us didn’t, but we’ve all come together as we grew older” said Shari Hodson.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Picketers protest work in county building

Three picketers – two from the Laborers’ Union No. 309 AFL-CIO and another showing support from AFSCME Local 2025A – were outside the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, on Wednesday afternoon. Jeff Stulir, president of Local 2025, showed support for the Local...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
juliensjournal.com

Medical Associates Welcomes Jodi Kilburg, ARNP, and Dr. Lane Noble to Dubuque

Jodi Kilburg received her Master of Women’s Health (Nurse Practitioner) from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH, and Bachelor of Science (Nursing) from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA. Previously, Jodi worked as a Nurse Practitioner in the OB/GYN departments at Medical Associates/Mercy One in Clinton, IA, and Edgerton Women’s Health Services in Davenport, IA. As a member of the Medical Associates OB/GYN department, Jodi will see patients for problematic and routine OB/GYN cares including primary gynecological health, birth control consultation, breast and pelvic exams and obstetrics care.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Rock Island Police accepting applications

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is accepting police officer applications. “Not only is law enforcement an extremely rewarding career, but the city of Rock Island is a great place to work with a diverse population and strong community ties,” said Rock Island Police Chief Richard Landi. “If you’re looking for a career that helps make the community safer and stronger, then policework is for you.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Close Up With CASI: Seniors and Companionship

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Laura Kopp with Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) discusses the importance of companionship for seniors as Valentine’s Day nears. Laura talks about seniors and dating, companionship for seniors, and several different upcoming events leading up to Valentine’s Day. CASI Information:. 1035 West Kimberly...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deadline for Moline CDBG applications, Jan. 31

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Applications hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to submit an application. Community Development Block Grants are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development, housing, public services...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Muscatine reports record number of fires in 2022

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - It was another record-setting year for the Muscatine Fire Department, but not one of the records the department wanted to see broke. The Muscatine Fire Department responded to a record number of fires in 2022. In 2022, the Muscatine Fire Department responded to 5,909 calls for...
MUSCATINE, IA
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
KWQC

IIIowa Boy Scouts of America leader to retire after 30 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A longtime Boy Scouts of America leader will retire this week, after more than three decades with the BSA. Jeff Doty will retire from the IIIowa BSA Council on Jan. 31, after serving as the IIIowa’s Scout Executive and CEO for more than 30 years, stated a media release from the BSA. During Doty’s tenure, he served the BSA in seven councils, 10 positions and five states across the county including his home state of Missouri as well as Indiana, in Peoria and Belleville, Illinois, and West Virginia.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Hy-Vee dietitians to offer 1,000 free cholesterol screenings in February

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is offering several events in February to encourage individuals to keep moving forward with their health goals, including 1,000 free cholesterol screenings at more than 50 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight state region, including screenings at one Davenport location. Northgate Mall Hy-Vee, 1823 East Kimberly...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Madison Russo new findings, February

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
ELDRIDGE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Contracts to demolish four structures are on the City Council agenda

The Muscatine City Council is expected to approve the demolition of four structures as the City of Muscatine continues to work on removing unsafe structures that are a hazard to public safety and return the parcel to a state that can be redeveloped, if possible, and returned to the tax rolls.
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

The rally continues for Moline Police officer battling brain cancer

MOLINE, Ill. — The rally continues for a Moline Police Officer battling brain cancer, and on Wednesday, Feb. 1, a fundraising event was held to support him. Officer Branden Bowden was diagnosed with brain cancer in September 2022, after noticing a loss of motor skills while on an overnight patrol.
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy