Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Capitals’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Matt Dumba
After looking at the potential acquisition of Karel Vejmelka in an effort to improve the Washington Capitals’ goaltending tandem, this article goes into detail about what it would take to fill the need for a new blueliner in D.C. A name that has been involved in rumors for months now is Minnesota Wild defender Matt Dumba. As the trade deadline approaches, Dumba could be a player they look at as a fit while taking on the risk of him leaving in free agency. Looking at the injuries the team has faced this season, he could play the role of someone who plays the most minutes on the back end while being a threat at both ends of the ice.
Yardbarker
NHL Source: ‘If Bruins Want Chychrun, They’re Moving A Roster D’
In his latest 32 Thoughts column for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Boston Bruins have at least looked into acquiring Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun on the NHL trade market. “Boston is also believed to be in the left-defence market. Would not...
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
Trade deadline primer: Boston Bruins
With the All-Star break now upon us, the trade deadline looms large and is just over a month away. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the Boston Bruins. Unlike the two prior teams covered...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
Canadiens reportedly unlikely to trade Josh Anderson
While the Montreal Canadiens appear to be in the midst of a second-straight season without a playoff berth, the upcoming trade deadline does present some opportunities for GM Kent Hughes and his organization to make some strides as they look to build for the long term. One of the players...
Rasmus Dahlin to replace Tage Thompson at All-Star game
One of the most obvious snubs of All-Star season has gotten an invite, even if it was a little late. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the festivities, replacing teammate Tage Thompson, who will miss the event due to injury. In reality, Dahlin should have already been...
Yardbarker
Greer ‘Couldn’t Say No’ To Fight During Big Bruins Night
It was close to a perfect end to the first half of the regular season for Boston Bruins fourth line forward AJ Greer. The winger scored the game-winning goal in the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Centre on Wednesday night for his fifth goal of the season. The five goals and nine points thus far this season are massive career highs for the 26-year-old Quebec native as it feels like he’s found his groove on a fourth line with Nick Foligno, and on Wednesday night it was Jakub Lauko bringing speed and energy to the table as well.
Red Wings' Filip Zadina activated, sent on conditioning stint
The Detroit Red Wings are on break, meaning Filip Zadina is going to get a bit of extra time to prepare for his return. The team activated the young forward Thursday and loaned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins on a conditioning stint. The loan can last up to two...
Flyers GM offers injury update on center Sean Couturier
It has been a tough season for Flyers center Sean Couturier. After it looked like he’d be able to return earlier than expected from a back injury, he suffered a setback in October and eventually required surgery. However, it appears he’ll have a chance of getting back late in the season as GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now that they haven’t ruled out the veteran returning to the lineup:
Flyers prospect Cutter Gauthier's pro future still undecided
For teams out of the playoffs, there’s still some excitement to come down the stretch. As the NCAA schedule comes to a close, top prospects can turn pro and get their feet wet in the NHL before setting in for an offseason of training and development. That is, if...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0