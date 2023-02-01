ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Emporia High’s Parker Leeds, Jaden Thomas sign National Letters of Intent

Two members of the Emporia High football team signed National Letter of Intents to continue their football careers Wednesday. Parker Leeds signed with Emporia State. Jaden Thomas signed with Division III’s Rose Hulman Institute of Technology located in Terre Haute, Ind. Leeds was a second-team All-Centennial League pick at...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State introduces Ken Murczek as next Head Volleyball Coach

Emporia State introduced new volleyball coach Ken Murczek Wednesday afternoon. Coach Murczek said he was impressed with the support for the program. Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford said he was impressed with Coach Murczek from the beginning. Emporia State volleyball player Shelby Ebert said she is excited to begin...
KVOE

Emporia State football adds 39 players

Emporia State football Coach Garin Higgins has announced the addition of 39 players with this year’s recruiting class. There are 34 high school players and 5 transfers. Coach Higgins says he is excited by the quality and quantity of this year’s class. Coach Higgins says this class meets...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month

The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams play at Northwest Missouri State

The Emporia State basketball teams play at Northwest Missouri State Thursday night. The Emporia State women will be looking to extend their winning streak to 3 and get the season sweep of Northwest. Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to control the tempo of the game. Sophomore Ehlaina Hartman...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening

No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Charges announced in alleged burglary of former Cedar Point school building

Court hearings are ahead for two people who allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Kathryn Laine Culbert of Eureka and 23-year-old Jacobsen Thomas Eells of Topeka. Both are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling, misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
EUREKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Country Club sells

Details are pending and the paperwork hasn’t reached the Lyon County Register of Deeds Office, but both sides involved in the Emporia Country Club sale say the process has closed. Investor Jerid Thomas, part of Emporia Community Group LLC, says the sale closed Monday, slightly ahead of the targeted...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Kansas rolls to 90-78 win over Kansas State

The Kansas Jayhawks outscored Kansas State 90-78 in Sunflower Showdown #2 Tuesday night. Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds,. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 18 points for the Jayhawks, who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Kansas State and Kansas release 2023 football schedules

Both Kansas State and Kansas announced their 2023 football schedules. Kansas State opens at home against Southeast Missouri State on September 2nd. They will host Troy on September 9th. Play at Missouri on September 16. They will open Big-12 play against Central Florida on September 23rd. In October they will...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Jowers resigns as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent

USD 386 Madison-Virgil needs a new superintendent. In a special meeting this week, the district board “regrettably” accepted the resignation of Steve Jowers effective at the end of the academic year in June. Board members also briefly discussed the next steps in a search. Jowers is becoming the...
MADISON, KS
KVOE

City begins repairs on Flint Road, Commercial Street sidewalks

Street repairs are underway on part of a northwest Emporia street. Repairs began Wednesday on part of Flint Road after a 20-inch water main failed near the intersection with Arrowhead Drive back in mid-November. The city has not said how long it will take to make the needed repairs. Separately,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Tuesday – 01-31-23

Newsmaker: Susan Atchison discusses preparations for area St. David’s Day activities. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope discusses the department’s recent Kansas Department of Transportation 2023 Traffic Safety Award. Newsmaker 3: Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh and new Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman.
KVOE

Lyon County offender registry case set for latest hearing Friday

A pretrial hearing is coming Friday for a woman accused in Lyon County District Court of offender registry violations. Latasha Ghramm is formally accused with three counts of aggravated violations and one count of a registration violation. She’s accused of failing to report her registration information to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office between March and August 2021, September 2021 and this past February, March and August 2022 and September 2022. She was convicted in 2012 of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
KVOE

Sentencing scheduled in Lyon County offender registry case

A man facing charges in Lyon County District Court for alleged offender registry violations has reached a plea agreement relatively early in the court proceedings. Benno James Janssen was charged with one count of an aggravated violation and four of violation after allegedly failing to verify his registration from November 2021 to April 2022, as well as May, June, July and August 2022 as listed in the separate counts. He pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted violation counts and is now set for sentencing March 15.
LYON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy