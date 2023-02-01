Read full article on original website
Emporia High’s Parker Leeds, Jaden Thomas sign National Letters of Intent
Two members of the Emporia High football team signed National Letter of Intents to continue their football careers Wednesday. Parker Leeds signed with Emporia State. Jaden Thomas signed with Division III’s Rose Hulman Institute of Technology located in Terre Haute, Ind. Leeds was a second-team All-Centennial League pick at...
Emporia State introduces Ken Murczek as next Head Volleyball Coach
Emporia State introduced new volleyball coach Ken Murczek Wednesday afternoon. Coach Murczek said he was impressed with the support for the program. Emporia State Athletic Director David Spafford said he was impressed with Coach Murczek from the beginning. Emporia State volleyball player Shelby Ebert said she is excited to begin...
Emporia State football adds 39 players
Emporia State football Coach Garin Higgins has announced the addition of 39 players with this year’s recruiting class. There are 34 high school players and 5 transfers. Coach Higgins says he is excited by the quality and quantity of this year’s class. Coach Higgins says this class meets...
USD 252 Southern Lyon County superintendent search moving towards interview stage later this month
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education now has a list of qualities it wants to see in a new superintendent following a special meeting in Hartford on Wednesday. The board is looking to fill the superintendent position with longtime leader Mike Argabright stepping down at the end of June after 16 years leading the district. After a patron survey generating over 300 responses and focus group meetings involving over 100 residents, Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Leadership Services Britton Hart says several qualities rose to the top: quality communication, transparency, proven leadership and and somebody who both understands and wants to be in rural communities. Hart says that last point can’t be understated, and he used Argabright as an example as to why.
Emporia State basketball teams play at Northwest Missouri State
The Emporia State basketball teams play at Northwest Missouri State Thursday night. The Emporia State women will be looking to extend their winning streak to 3 and get the season sweep of Northwest. Coach Toby Wynn says they will need to control the tempo of the game. Sophomore Ehlaina Hartman...
Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening
No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
Charges announced in alleged burglary of former Cedar Point school building
Court hearings are ahead for two people who allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month. Formal charges have been filed against 25-year-old Kathryn Laine Culbert of Eureka and 23-year-old Jacobsen Thomas Eells of Topeka. Both are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling, misdemeanor theft and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Kansas Turnpike Authority awards contract for drainage, pavement work northeast of Emporia
The Kansas Turnpike Authority has approved a contract for upcoming highway projects northeast of Emporia. The contract involves drainage improvements at mile marker 141.6. It also includes pavement repairs for northbound and southbound outside lanes between mile markers 140-143, or 13-16 miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate. Bettis Asphalt &...
Emporia Senior Center hosting love themed luncheon fundraiser next Friday
The local community is invited to embrace love and kindness during a fundraiser luncheon for the Emporia Senior Center next week. The Love and Kindness Luncheon will be held next Friday, Feb. 10 at the Senior Center. The cost to attend is $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Emporia Country Club sells
Details are pending and the paperwork hasn’t reached the Lyon County Register of Deeds Office, but both sides involved in the Emporia Country Club sale say the process has closed. Investor Jerid Thomas, part of Emporia Community Group LLC, says the sale closed Monday, slightly ahead of the targeted...
Kansas rolls to 90-78 win over Kansas State
The Kansas Jayhawks outscored Kansas State 90-78 in Sunflower Showdown #2 Tuesday night. Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points and 13 rebounds,. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 18 points for the Jayhawks, who built a 12-point halftime lead before coasting to their 17th straight home...
Kansas State and Kansas release 2023 football schedules
Both Kansas State and Kansas announced their 2023 football schedules. Kansas State opens at home against Southeast Missouri State on September 2nd. They will host Troy on September 9th. Play at Missouri on September 16. They will open Big-12 play against Central Florida on September 23rd. In October they will...
Jowers resigns as USD 386 Madison-Virgil superintendent
USD 386 Madison-Virgil needs a new superintendent. In a special meeting this week, the district board “regrettably” accepted the resignation of Steve Jowers effective at the end of the academic year in June. Board members also briefly discussed the next steps in a search. Jowers is becoming the...
City begins repairs on Flint Road, Commercial Street sidewalks
Street repairs are underway on part of a northwest Emporia street. Repairs began Wednesday on part of Flint Road after a 20-inch water main failed near the intersection with Arrowhead Drive back in mid-November. The city has not said how long it will take to make the needed repairs. Separately,...
Audio – Tuesday – 01-31-23
Newsmaker: Susan Atchison discusses preparations for area St. David’s Day activities. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope discusses the department’s recent Kansas Department of Transportation 2023 Traffic Safety Award. Newsmaker 3: Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh and new Undersheriff Aaron Hoffman.
Lyon County’s COVID numbers again within recent range; statewide flu numbers well below December peak
In general terms, Lyon County’s weekly COVID-19 traffic remains on par with past weeks. Public Health reported 42 new cases, down from the 63 cases reported Jan. 25 but in the range of 20-70 new weekly cases that has held firm since September. Deaths remained steady at 134. Lyon...
Lyon County offender registry case set for latest hearing Friday
A pretrial hearing is coming Friday for a woman accused in Lyon County District Court of offender registry violations. Latasha Ghramm is formally accused with three counts of aggravated violations and one count of a registration violation. She’s accused of failing to report her registration information to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office between March and August 2021, September 2021 and this past February, March and August 2022 and September 2022. She was convicted in 2012 of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Emporia Children’s Choir to benefit from spaghetti feed fundraiser Sunday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
The Emporia Children’s Choir has now been active for close to a month and is now set for its first major fundraiser this weekend. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be hosting a spaghetti feed for the choir Saturday afternoon. The feed will run from 11:30 pm to 1:30 pm at St. Mark’s located at 1508 W. 12th Ave.
Sentencing scheduled in Lyon County offender registry case
A man facing charges in Lyon County District Court for alleged offender registry violations has reached a plea agreement relatively early in the court proceedings. Benno James Janssen was charged with one count of an aggravated violation and four of violation after allegedly failing to verify his registration from November 2021 to April 2022, as well as May, June, July and August 2022 as listed in the separate counts. He pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted violation counts and is now set for sentencing March 15.
Man accused in Lyon County District Court of rape, aggravated indecent liberties
One man stands formally accused of rape and aggravated indecent liberties in a case filed in Lyon County District Court this week. Dennis Ray Torrence faces two counts each of rape and aggravated indecent liberties after at least two alleged incidents involving a 12-year-old child late last month. A preliminary...
