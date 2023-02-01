Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville narrows down the list of appointed council member applicants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Only six finalists are left after 20 people applied for an open seat on Charlottesville City Council. The city announced Thursday, February 2, that the final six applicants are: Alex Bryant, Kathy Galvin, Lisa Larson-Torres, Natalie Oschrin, Leah Puryear, and Kristin Szakos. Each councilor sent in...
NBC 29 News
CCS to take sole ownership of CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Education Association, School Board draft collective bargaining resolution
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Education Association and the Charlottesville School Board worked together to draft a collective bargaining resolution. The last time a draft was presented was April, 2022. It is a historic moment as CCS is among the first Virginia school divisions to adopt a collective bargaining...
Augusta Free Press
Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless
Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
Augusta Free Press
Twenty people file applications for open Charlottesville City Council seat
Twenty people have submitted applications to be considered for the vacant seat on Charlottesville City Council. The deadline to apply was Monday. The seat being filled is the unexpired term City Councilor Sena Magill, who announced her intent to step down earlier this month. City Council will appoint someone to...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Office of Housing earns national recognition
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Housing is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high performer. These high marks come for the way that the county uses the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income families pay rent. Every...
NBC 29 News
20 candidates vying for Charlottesville City Council seat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now closed for the open Charlottesville City Council seat. In less than a week, the number of candidates more than doubled. 20 candidates applied to replace former Councilor Sena Magill. Two have been on the city council before, those being Kristin Szakos and Kathy Galvin. Though, prior experience is not a prerequisite. Council will appoint the new member.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville School Board urges adoption of K-12 standards developed by historians
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Board of Education plans to consider the commonwealth’s K-12 history standards. The Charlottesville School Board strongly urges the adoption of standards developed by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium. Governor Glenn Yougkin’s administration has submitted an alternate set of standards developed by a...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
NBC 29 News
Police Chief Kochis wants to hear from Charlottesville’s communities
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department says he wants to get out in the community and build trust. Chief Michael Kochis stepped out of his off Thursday, February 2, to invite people in Friendship Court to a walk-and-talk. “It’s really important just to get...
wina.com
Verizon Wireless service out areawide
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
NBC 29 News
Emergency Communications Center able to get 911 calls during Verizon outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Everything should be back up to normal for those who use Verizon, this after customers spent hours Thursday, February 2, without service. A cut to a fiber line affected many, including emergency services. The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center says its first course of action...
NBC 29 News
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
Augusta Free Press
Evicted: Waynesboro’s homeless population served trespassing orders for Tent City
Waynesboro’s homeless population living in Tent City on Essex Avenue has been ordered to vacate the premises with one week to find another location to call home. According to a statement attributed to the Waynesboro Police Department, the department was asked to assist the property owner with individuals trespassing on private property.
NBC 29 News
Orange Amos Plans
Charlottesville, Albemarle may have option to raise taxes by 1% to help schools. Good Tuesday morning! Jared Kline has a look at our top stories from the NBC29 Digital Desk.
NBC 29 News
Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”
cbs19news
Emergency alert system fully transitions away from sirens at North Anna
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living within 10 miles of the North Anna Power Station will no longer hear sirens. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says the sirens have officially been retired and emergency alerts will come through cell phones and television or radio broadcasters. According to...
NBC 29 News
Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
cardinalnews.org
Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg could be potential tech hubs, studies say
Three cities in Virginia – Blacksburg, Charlottesville and Lynchburg – would make good candidates for one of the 20 “regional technology hubs” that the federal government will designate for a share of $10 billion in research dollars. That’s the conclusion of two separate reports that attempt...
cbs19news
UVA student reacts to pedestrians seemingly not paying attention when crossing at the Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The problem of pedestrian and cyclist safety continues in Charlottesville. Some say it's a culture issue, and some say it's an infrastructure problem. But the latest issue is that pedestrians don't seem to pay attention when they're trying to cross the street, especially around the University of Virginia Corner.
Comments / 0