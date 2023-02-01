ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

CCS to take sole ownership of CATEC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools will now assume sole ownership of the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, also known as CATEC. This ends a partnership that dates back to 1969 between City and Albemarle County Schools. ACPS offered to buy its share of CATEC for $5.3 million. Charlottesville denied that offer in efforts to make sure its students can still learn at CATEC. The CCS School Board voted to exercise its option under the 1969 agreement to purchase the ACPS stake at that same price.
Augusta Free Press

Tent City is not the solution: But Waynesboro doesn’t seem to care about its homeless

Tent City, out of sight, out of mind, allowed Waynesboro to pretend for years that it doesn’t have a problem with homelessness. The bill was bound to come due. For the activists upset with the property owner who has asked the city for help in evicting the roughly two dozen homeless residents because of concerns about an increase in criminal activity in the area, some perspective would seem to be in order.
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County Office of Housing earns national recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Office of Housing is being recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a high performer. These high marks come for the way that the county uses the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps low income families pay rent. Every...
NBC 29 News

20 candidates vying for Charlottesville City Council seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications are now closed for the open Charlottesville City Council seat. In less than a week, the number of candidates more than doubled. 20 candidates applied to replace former Councilor Sena Magill. Two have been on the city council before, those being Kristin Szakos and Kathy Galvin. Though, prior experience is not a prerequisite. Council will appoint the new member.
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville School Board urges adoption of K-12 standards developed by historians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Board of Education plans to consider the commonwealth’s K-12 history standards. The Charlottesville School Board strongly urges the adoption of standards developed by the Virginia Social Studies Leaders Consortium. Governor Glenn Yougkin’s administration has submitted an alternate set of standards developed by a...
NBC 29 News

Emergency Communications Center offering new tech to Charlottesville-area communities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville UVA Albemarle Emergency Communication Center is offering some new technology to track crime in our communities. Citizen Connect allows everyone to search and browse law enforcement calls, as well as incident data. This technology also allows you to look at specific locations and records from law enforcement.
wina.com

Verizon Wireless service out areawide

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Verizon Wireless customers — and those piggybacking that network through other carriers — are experiencing a widespread outage right now. We’ve reached out to Verizon and not received a response yet, but people across the Charlottesville area as far west as Crozet and as far east as Fluvanna County are experiencing either no service — or SOS, which means the carrier you normally use is out of service, but you’re in range of a rival network.
NBC 29 News

Orange Amos Plans

Charlottesville, Albemarle may have option to raise taxes by 1% to help schools. Good Tuesday morning! Jared Kline has a look at our top stories from the NBC29 Digital Desk.
NBC 29 News

Lack of snow hurting Charlottesville business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Winter isn’t over yet, however, the lack of snow in the Charlottesville area is mixing things up for businesses selling supplies. “Winter has been a little bit slower for us this year, Martin Hardware Assistant Manger Chris Davis said Monday, January 30. “Stuff like ice melt and sleds and shovels, they’re not selling as quickly as they normally have. But, every once in a while when they call for a little bit, you know, we see a few people come in. But without anything too heavy, a lot of it’s just been hanging around the shop.”
cbs19news

Emergency alert system fully transitions away from sirens at North Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People living within 10 miles of the North Anna Power Station will no longer hear sirens. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says the sirens have officially been retired and emergency alerts will come through cell phones and television or radio broadcasters. According to...
NBC 29 News

Agency collecting blankets for children in foster care

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A foster care agency is asking you to give a little of yourself and help help keep a child in need warm. The Wrapped in Love blanket campaign is underway in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. “It serves our foster children, particularly with our agency -...
