Georgia State

WALB 10

Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school. Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Story Of The City In Georgia That Vanished Virtually Overight

Georgia’s history is long and fascinating, but unfortunately, it also contains plenty of tragic moments. It’s hard not to look back from a modern-day viewpoint and feel regret about some of the terrible things that have happened in Peach State history, such as slavery and lynchings. Another stain upon Georgia history is immortalized at the New Echota Historic Site in Gordon County, not far from Calhoun. This was once the capital city of the Cherokee Nation.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Burgers From This Middle-Of-Nowhere Restaurant In Georgia Are Worth The Trip

The Peach State’s big cities certainly have plenty of incredible restaurants, but don’t neglect our wonderful small-town restaurants in Georgia! Whether you’re up in the North Georgia mountains or down towards the Florida border, you’ll find plenty of wonderful little restaurants. These places may not make the headlines, but they are just as tasty as anything you’d get in a big metropolitan area. One of the tastiest small-town restaurants in Georgia is The Grill in Hawkinsville. The nondescript name may not grab your attention, but the burgers certainly will!
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Three-star offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather signs with Georgia

Back in December, offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather set his sights on playing SEC football when he flipped his commitment from UCF to Georgia. Nearly two months later, Meriweather put pen to paper and is officially a Georgia Bulldog. Meriweather signed with Georgia on Thursday, one day after National Signing Day....
ATHENS, GA
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of Kettle Creek, a Critical Patriot Victory in Georgia

The Battle of Kettle Creek was fought between the United States of America and Great Britain on February 14, 1779, at Kettle Creek, in Wilkes County, Georgia, during the American Revolutionary War. Colonel John Boyd, a Loyalist, worked his way through the backcountry of North Carolina and South Carolina. Along the way, he gathered Loyalists who were willing to fight for the British. Marching to Augusta, Georgia, he was harassed by Patriot forces that gathered along the way. After Boyd clashed with Patriot militia forces at Vann’s Creek, he crossed over into Georgia. Unknown to Boyd, Colonel Andrew Pickens was moving in to engage him, in an effort to keep him from making it to Augusta. On the morning of the 14th, Boyd and his men were on the march when they stopped near Kettle Creek long enough for Pickens and his men to move in. Boyd and his men took positions on a hill. The Patriots were divided into three columns, but two of them were bogged down trying to pass through swamps. The column led by Pickens advanced on the hill, however, the Loyalists had the advantage of the high ground, and they controlled the battlefield. After intense fighting carried on for maybe an hour and a half, Boyd was shot and fell, mortally wounded. Seeing him fall, his men scattered and moved south. The Loyalists suffered heavy casualties and the Patriots captured around 75 men. Although it was a small battle, it was an important victory for the American forces in the South. Not only were Pickens and his men outnumbered, but a good number of the Loyalists who escaped abandoned the war effort.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
FITZGERALD, GA
Ty D.

Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
Georgia State

