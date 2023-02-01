ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
SAN DIEGO, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui police thank the public following successful recovery of baby in custodial case

Maui police extended thanks to media partners and the community for their assistance in locating a missing infant who was the subject of a county-wide Maile Amber Alert search and custodial interference case. Police issued the Maile-Amber-Alert overnight at approximately 2:03 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 after the infant’s father...
malta

Fishing in Hawaii, A Guide to the Best Spots and Techniques

Hawaii is a paradise for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. With its clear blue waters and abundant marine life, the Hawaiian Islands offer a range of opportunities for both saltwater and freshwater fishing. From trolling for giant trevally off the coast to casting for rainbow trout in a highland stream, there's something for everyone.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains move in; Oahu under flood advisory. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai and forecasters say drenching rains are...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
HONOLULU, HI
Antelope Valley Press

Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
WAIANAE, HI

