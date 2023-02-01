Saline boys basketball knocks off undefeated Ann Arbor Huron after electric shooting night

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29)

SALINE, Mich. — The Saline Hornets (11-3) took on rival Ann Arbor Huron (11-1) on Tuesday, and the Hornets shot the ball well from the field to help them defeat the River Rats 57-47 and end a perfect season.

Saline started the game with the lead as it ended the first quarter with a promising 18-11 advantage. The Hornets would extend their lead in the second quarter, going up 22-14 with a little over five minutes left in the first half before Ann Arbor Huron cut into that lead and enter halftime down 29-22.

In the second half, Saline was feeling good from 3-point range as a trio of 3-pointers extended its lead, 43-31, entering the fourth quarter.

Huron would produced a comeback led by senior Braylon Dickerson, who hit three fourth-quarter three-pointers to put Huron within three, 47-44, with a little over three minutes left to play.

Saline would held on the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Saline’s Harrison Rogers can light it up from deep

Junior forward Harrison Rogers’ ability was on full display on Tuesday night as he led the Saline offense, finishing the game with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Rogers got on the board quickly. He was up to nine points by the end of the first quarter after hitting three three-pointers from deep without a miss.

“He has that potential, and I was telling him to let it come to him tonight,” Saline head coach Michael Marek said. “He shot lights out tonight.”

After a quiet second quarter, Rogers came back in the third quarter firing from deep and hitting three more 3-pointers, again without a miss, to put his scoring total at 20 for the night.

“I’m proud of him because he’s been wanting a game like that,” coach Marek said. “He’s in our starting lineup for a reason and I’m glad it came together for him.”

Jonathan Sanderson is the core piece for Saline as a freshman

Freshman guard Jonathan Sanderson was just as good as any player in the state on Tuesday night, and he was a very key piece in Saline’s offensive attack while also making an impactful presence everywhere else on the floor.

Sanderson finished the game with 12 points, all of those being scored in the first half.

In the second half, Sanderson racked up some key assists while also making his defensive presence felt as he forced a couple of turnovers and was a key difference-maker to help Saline secure the win.

“He’s our anchor and runs the show, as only a freshman,” coach Marek said. “It’s less about what he does on offense and more about what he does everywhere else on the floor.”

Ann Arbor Huron’s Bryce Dickerson shined despite the loss

Dickerson had a great night on the offensive end for Huron despite the loss and low production in the first half.

Dickerson started the game off hot. He nailed two 3-pointers in the first quarter to get momentum for the River Rats on offensive. It would be the only noise he made in the first half though, as he was held scoreless in the second quarter.

Dickerson continued his slump in the third quarter, being held scoreless again as Saline was running away with the lead.

In the fourth quarter, Dickerson caught fire again as he led a Huron comeback hitting three-straight three-pointers to bring Huron within three with 3:38 left to play.

Dickerson would hit another 3-pointer, marking his fourth one of the quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Saline closed out the game with a win.