ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Saline boys basketball knocks off undefeated Ann Arbor Huron after electric shooting night

By Blake McQueary
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCW0s_0kYDMqjc00

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 23-29)

SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 30)

SBLive's Michigan high school boys and girls basketball top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 4)

SALINE, Mich. — The Saline Hornets (11-3) took on rival Ann Arbor Huron (11-1) on Tuesday, and the Hornets shot the ball well from the field to help them defeat the River Rats 57-47 and end a perfect season.

Saline started the game with the lead as it ended the first quarter with a promising 18-11 advantage. The Hornets would extend their lead in the second quarter, going up 22-14 with a little over five minutes left in the first half before Ann Arbor Huron cut into that lead and enter halftime down 29-22.

In the second half, Saline was feeling good from 3-point range as a trio of 3-pointers extended its lead, 43-31, entering the fourth quarter.

Huron would produced a comeback led by senior Braylon Dickerson, who hit three fourth-quarter three-pointers to put Huron within three, 47-44, with a little over three minutes left to play.

Saline would held on the rest of the way.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Saline’s Harrison Rogers can light it up from deep

Junior forward Harrison Rogers’ ability was on full display on Tuesday night as he led the Saline offense, finishing the game with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Rogers got on the board quickly. He was up to nine points by the end of the first quarter after hitting three three-pointers from deep without a miss.

“He has that potential, and I was telling him to let it come to him tonight,” Saline head coach Michael Marek said. “He shot lights out tonight.”

After a quiet second quarter, Rogers came back in the third quarter firing from deep and hitting three more 3-pointers, again without a miss, to put his scoring total at 20 for the night.

“I’m proud of him because he’s been wanting a game like that,” coach Marek said. “He’s in our starting lineup for a reason and I’m glad it came together for him.”

Jonathan Sanderson is the core piece for Saline as a freshman

Freshman guard Jonathan Sanderson was just as good as any player in the state on Tuesday night, and he was a very key piece in Saline’s offensive attack while also making an impactful presence everywhere else on the floor.

Sanderson finished the game with 12 points, all of those being scored in the first half.

In the second half, Sanderson racked up some key assists while also making his defensive presence felt as he forced a couple of turnovers and was a key difference-maker to help Saline secure the win.

“He’s our anchor and runs the show, as only a freshman,” coach Marek said. “It’s less about what he does on offense and more about what he does everywhere else on the floor.”

Ann Arbor Huron’s Bryce Dickerson shined despite the loss

Dickerson had a great night on the offensive end for Huron despite the loss and low production in the first half.

Dickerson started the game off hot. He nailed two 3-pointers in the first quarter to get momentum for the River Rats on offensive. It would be the only noise he made in the first half though, as he was held scoreless in the second quarter.

Dickerson continued his slump in the third quarter, being held scoreless again as Saline was running away with the lead.

In the fourth quarter, Dickerson caught fire again as he led a Huron comeback hitting three-straight three-pointers to bring Huron within three with 3:38 left to play.

Dickerson would hit another 3-pointer, marking his fourth one of the quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Saline closed out the game with a win.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

2024 four-star RB Jordan Marshall puts Michigan in final four list

Announced on Thursday afternoon on his Twitter page, 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included the Michigan Wolverines in his top four list along with Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. The 5-foot-10.5, 193-pounder from Cincinnati has long been considered one of the top running backs on the board for Mike...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Spectators run onto court, spark fight at Ypsilanti high school basketball game

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - School officials shared details about a brawl that broke out at a junior varsity basketball game at Ypsilanti Community High School Tuesday night. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, when two unknown spectators ran onto the court and tried to assault a Ypsilanti high school player, according to Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlos Lopez.School officials, coaches and staff quickly worked to remove the spectators and players from the gym.The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office then arrived to assist. No one was arrested.Due to the incident, school officials decided to cancel the...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive.com

Battle of state powers shakes up Week 8 Michigan high school wrestling rankings

With eight team state championships apiece in the last decade, Detroit Catholic Central and Dundee have set the standard for high school wrestling success in Michigan. So, it was no surprise that Friday’s dual meet between the state’s top teams in Divisions 1 and 3, held at Michigan State University, featured several compelling individual matchups, including a 150-pound showdown between defending state champs Dylan Gilcher (DCC) and Aiden Davis (Dundee).
NOVI, MI
247Sports

New Michigan commit Cameron Brandt breaks down his decision

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt just announced his commitment to Michigan. Brandt was a longtime commitment to Stanford but held off signing during the Early Signing Period back in December. He wanted to take an official visit to Michigan before making a final decision and was able to visit Ann Arbor two weeks ago.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend

Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Tigers from DSN

Get exclusive Detroit Tigers News, Notes, Analysis and Expert Opinions only at Detroit Sports Nation. Stay ahead of the competition with in-depth team coverage, including player stats, game analysis, and the latest breaking news. Don’t miss out on any of the action. Explore our Tigers articles now!
DETROIT, MI
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy