California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
myburbank.com
Burroughs Girls’ Soccer Starts Strong in Win Over Burbank
After a pair of consecutive losses the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team had no plans to go into the CIF playoffs with yet another setback. So the Bears jumped all over rival Burbank early and then sat back and made a number of player substitutions in a 6-0 victory Thursday.
myburbank.com
Late Charge Helps Burroughs Girls Basketball Slip Past Arcadia
When Burroughs High faced Arcadia the first time on January 10 in a Pacific League girls’ basketball match, the Bears came up six points short and wanted to avoid the same result on Tuesday night. After a close first half, host Burroughs took a slim six-point lead heading to...
myburbank.com
Rick’s Sports Corner: Kaynan Chrysikos, Former Burroughs Softball Standout Finds New Challenge
When Kaynan Chrysikos first became enamored with softball around the age of seven, she knew that being on the Burroughs High softball team was something she wanted. After one season on the junior varsity, Chrysikos realized her goal. A pitcher by trade, Chrysikos, currently a freshman at UC Irvine where...
myburbank.com
Burbank’s Own International Soccer Star
When Burbank High sophomore Isabella Maneh Nersesyan laces up her cleats and steps on to a soccer field in Burbank, she can exhale and relax. It isn’t all the time that she can experience the comfort of being able to play in her hometown. Thursday her Bulldogs team concludes the regular season by hosting Burroughs at 3:30 p.m.
Walk-On Running Back Troy Leigber Commits to UCLA Football
For the second day in a row, the Bruins picked up a commitment from a local preferred walk-on prospect.
Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO
The Bruins' latest walk-on commit could be moving to running back when he gets to Westwood ahead of the 2023 season.
USC football: Grading the 2023 recruiting and winter transfer class position-by-position
How did the Trojans do with their player additions at each position group?
Prediction: USC football will land 4-star cornerback on Signing Day
Gardena Serra (Calif.) 4-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant will make his college choice on Wednesday. Pleasant's top five schools include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Boston College and Cal. USC and Oregon are the two favorites to land Pleasant, but one Oregon recruiting writer recently logged a prediction ...
Former UCLA Spirit Squad Director Loses Bid to Set Aside Termination
A former UCLA Spirit Squad director lost a round in court today when a judge declined to set aside sexual harassment findings that led to her 2019 dismissal after a Title IX investigation of her role.
signalscv.com
Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams
Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
KTLA.com
Man who trespassed onto Crescenta Valley High School identified
A man who allegedly trespassed onto Crescenta Valley High School Wednesday, prompting a large police response and the evacuation of the campus, has been identified. Brandon Santora, 41, of Torrance, was arrested hours later in Glendale. The incident began when an “unauthorized person” carrying a large duffle bag failed to...
myburbank.com
Rehearsals Begin for Calvin Berger at The Colony Theatre
Rehearsals are underway for The Colony Theatre’s new production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. There will be three preview performances on February 16 and February 17, at 8pm, and February 18, at 2pm. Opening is set for Saturday, February 18, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through March 26.
myburbank.com
Luther Middle School Puts on Incredible Performance of Footloose the Musical
For three nights, the Luther Middle School production of Footloose, entertained and delighted the crowded auditorium, bringing to life the 1984 musical adaptation to the Burbank school’s stage. Directors, Stefanie Enokian and Anthony Redman worked on the show for three years and on January 26, 27, and 28, their efforts came to fruition.
Eater
West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name
Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
coloradoboulevard.net
Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week
1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
2urbangirls.com
Councilman announces fence around local park will be removed
LOS ANGELES – A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto- Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
kcrw.com
Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water
After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
Ask a Local: LA’s Best Tattoo Artists, Armenian Restaurants and Malibu Seafood
This year, I gave myself a birthday gift: an Ephemeral Tattoo, which is like a regular tattoo, except instead of a lifetime commitment, it only lasts nine to 15 months. That seemed like the perfect bodily commitment to me, so I got my first tattoo at their studio on La Brea in the heart of L.A.
Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita
A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening. UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
