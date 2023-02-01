ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

myburbank.com

Burroughs Girls’ Soccer Starts Strong in Win Over Burbank

After a pair of consecutive losses the Burroughs High girls’ soccer team had no plans to go into the CIF playoffs with yet another setback. So the Bears jumped all over rival Burbank early and then sat back and made a number of player substitutions in a 6-0 victory Thursday.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Late Charge Helps Burroughs Girls Basketball Slip Past Arcadia

When Burroughs High faced Arcadia the first time on January 10 in a Pacific League girls’ basketball match, the Bears came up six points short and wanted to avoid the same result on Tuesday night. After a close first half, host Burroughs took a slim six-point lead heading to...
ARCADIA, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank’s Own International Soccer Star

When Burbank High sophomore Isabella Maneh Nersesyan laces up her cleats and steps on to a soccer field in Burbank, she can exhale and relax. It isn’t all the time that she can experience the comfort of being able to play in her hometown. Thursday her Bulldogs team concludes the regular season by hosting Burroughs at 3:30 p.m.
BURBANK, CA
signalscv.com

Alhambra actor has big SCV dreams

Alhambra 22-year-old Aaron Yang seems more than captivated with Santa Clarita. At a young age, he was curious about the world, he told The Signal in a recent telephone interview. He said that during his elementary school years, he’d explore communities outside of Alhambra via resources like the internet or talking to people over the phone, see what other places had to offer. He first came across the Santa Clarita Valley through, believe it or not, in a yellow pages search of churches.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Man who trespassed onto Crescenta Valley High School identified

A man who allegedly trespassed onto Crescenta Valley High School Wednesday, prompting a large police response and the evacuation of the campus, has been identified. Brandon Santora, 41, of Torrance, was arrested hours later in Glendale. The incident began when an “unauthorized person” carrying a large duffle bag failed to...
GLENDALE, CA
myburbank.com

Rehearsals Begin for Calvin Berger at The Colony Theatre

Rehearsals are underway for The Colony Theatre’s new production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. There will be three preview performances on February 16 and February 17, at 8pm, and February 18, at 2pm. Opening is set for Saturday, February 18, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule is Thursday and Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm, through March 26.
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

Luther Middle School Puts on Incredible Performance of Footloose the Musical

For three nights, the Luther Middle School production of Footloose, entertained and delighted the crowded auditorium, bringing to life the 1984 musical adaptation to the Burbank school’s stage. Directors, Stefanie Enokian and Anthony Redman worked on the show for three years and on January 26, 27, and 28, their efforts came to fruition.
BURBANK, CA
Eater

West Hollywood’s New Hudson House Restaurant Faces Trademark Lawsuit Over Name

Texas-based Hudson House — part of the larger Vandelay Hospitality Group — is already in hot water despite only being open a couple of weeks, landing a trademark infringement lawsuit from a Redondo Beach restaurant that has used the same name for almost 15 years. LA area’s first Hudson House, opened by Top Chef alum Brooke Williamson and partner Nick Roberts in 2008, has long been a waypoint for families and Redondo Beach locals looking to score some classic American comfort food from brunch through dinner (Williamson left the restaurant in 2020). Now that the Dallas-based Hudson House opened in West Hollywood on the Sunset Strip, the current owners of the Redondo Beach restaurant say the naming confusion is frustrating customers and leading to lost sales, among other issues.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Winners of Pasadena Cheeseburger Week

1,464 voters chose their favorites in 12 categories. Not everyone voted in each category and in some categories, there were fewer entries. Pasadena celebrated all things cheeseburger during Cheeseburger Week, January 22nd to 28th. Visitors enjoyed food created especially for the event, took advantage of great deals and meals, followed cheeseburger crawls and voted in the 2023 Cheeseburger Challenge.
PASADENA, CA
LATACO

The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.

Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Councilman announces fence around local park will be removed

LOS ANGELES – A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto- Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

Recent storms are filling up LA area reservoirs, but not just with water

After the recent storms, LA reservoirs in the San Gabriel Mountains are filling up, but not just with water — millions of cubic feet of mud and wilderness debris, too. The roughly century-old water infrastructure system was designed to handle a large influx of stormwater and other unwanted additions, but climate change is forcing LA County to adapt.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Apartment Erupts In Fire, Smoke In Santa Clarita

A fire, dubbed the Rainbow Fire, broke out in an apartment building in Canyon Country on Thursday evening.  UPDATE 5: 58 p.m.: Knockdown of the fire. At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday first responders received reports of an apartment on fire showing heavy smoke and flames on the 26500 block of Rainbow Glen Road, according to ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

