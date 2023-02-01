ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

fox2detroit.com

Nearly $25K raised for woman who returned bag full of cash while walking to work

WHITE LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One good deed deserves another. That's the saying, right? Diane Gordon did the right thing in January as she was walking to work. She found an envelope full of cash that could have changed her life and made it possible for her to see her grandkids more often. But instead of playing ‘finders keepers’, she worked to find the person who owns it. Now that good deed is coming back on her.
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Free snowmobiling weekend lets Michiganders hit the trails across state

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold its free snowmobiling weekend in February. On Feb. 11-12, you can ride around the state without a snowmobile license, registration, or trail permit. All rules and regulations must still be followed. "Free snowmobiling weekend is a great opportunity...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
BAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mysterious sand slabs appearing on Lake Michigan beach

ST. JOESPH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mysterious slabs of frozen sand are showing up on the shore of Lake Michigan. They look more like rocks after decades of erosion on the bottom of the lake bed. But make no mistake, these solid chunks are the end result of freezing temperatures, powerful wind gusts, and miles of coastline getting battered by mother nature forces.

