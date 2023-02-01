Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Nearly $25K raised for woman who returned bag full of cash while walking to work
WHITE LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - One good deed deserves another. That's the saying, right? Diane Gordon did the right thing in January as she was walking to work. She found an envelope full of cash that could have changed her life and made it possible for her to see her grandkids more often. But instead of playing ‘finders keepers’, she worked to find the person who owns it. Now that good deed is coming back on her.
fox2detroit.com
Woman returns bag of $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
WHITE LAKE TWP., Mich. (WJBK) - For the past year Diane Gordon leaves her home for VC Fresh Marketplace where she works down Highland Road, five days a week.. "Two point seven (miles) to be exact," she said. She knows the exact distance because for the past year, she walks...
fox2detroit.com
Friend of the Court claims man fathered child with woman he's never met • Child's $1,000 Grubhub order
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
fox2detroit.com
After 5-year-old boy dies in house of horrors, Michigan senator wants changes to CPS
In the week since 5-year-old Ethan Belcher died, his parents have been charged with his murder and new details about the horrific life he was forced to live have come out. And it all could have been stopped. Investigators say Ethan's parents beat him to death and family members say...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man says Friend of the Court claims he's father to a baby by a woman he's never met
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man has levied some strong accusations against Friend of the Court after they claim he's the father of a child. The problem is, he's happily married and says he's never met the mother. DeAngelo Smith said he got a phone call in late...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man relearns how to walk, talk, and eat after removal of brain tumor
David Carter is sharing his story about the life-changing surgery that removed a tumor from his brain - but it took more than three months to learn to how walk, talk, and eat. And he had his wife by his side both in the hospital and out of it.
fox2detroit.com
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
fox2detroit.com
Flint woman wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize from ticket bought from her 'lucky machine'
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint woman said the self-serve Michigan Lottery machine she bought a $300,000 winner from is her lucky machine that she always uses. Renae Shelby, 56, bought the Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket at Khouris Market at 3239 Davison Rd. in Flint. "I always...
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers needed to comfort dying veterans through No Member Dies Alone program
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Volunteers at Michigan Veteran Homes provide comfort to veterans when they are nearing the end of their lives and do not have friends or family there during that time. The No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program operates at the homes in Chesterfield Township, Grand...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County medical examiner employees charged with stealing drugs from dead people
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two employees with the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office are facing charges after authorities allege they stole drugs from people at the morgue. Jocelyn Fetting, 32, of Chesterfield, and Jacob Kettlewell, 50, of Oxford, are accused of stealing 1,200 pills from the property room...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan senator calls for CPS changes after 5-year-old boy's death
5-year-old Ethan Belcher died last week afterauthorities said he lived in a house of horrors. Now, a state senator wants changes to CPS after the boy seemingly fell through the cracks.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
fox2detroit.com
License plate readers added to some Metro Detroit freeways -- How they work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - License plate readers are popping up on some Metro Detroit freeways where shootings and road rage incidents have been common recently. As part of a pilot program headed by Michigan State Police, the readers have been going up along the Southfield Freeway and I-96. "It will...
fox2detroit.com
Plymouth Ice Fest, Oddities and Horror, beer history, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Bundle up this weekend! It's going to be cold and full of things to do. Find more things to do here. Browse dozens of ice sculptures around Downtown Plymouth during this annual winter event. There will be a petting zoo, an ice bar, "Frozen" playing at the Penn Theater, and more.
fox2detroit.com
Free snowmobiling weekend lets Michiganders hit the trails across state
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will hold its free snowmobiling weekend in February. On Feb. 11-12, you can ride around the state without a snowmobile license, registration, or trail permit. All rules and regulations must still be followed. "Free snowmobiling weekend is a great opportunity...
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school shooting: Judge to decide soon if district employees can be sued in civil case
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Legal teams argue Wednesday whether employees of the Oxford High School can be sued in the pending civil case against the district over the mass shooting that happened in 2021. The issue of governmental immunity was front and center during the hearing in Oakland County...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot 23 times by police informant sues Detroit for protecting man with violent criminal past
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who was shot almost two dozen times by a suspect wanted for murdering six people is now suing the city of Detroit for protecting the man as a police informant. Three years ago, the city of Detroit was in the middle of a manhunt...
fox2detroit.com
Mysterious sand slabs appearing on Lake Michigan beach
ST. JOESPH, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mysterious slabs of frozen sand are showing up on the shore of Lake Michigan. They look more like rocks after decades of erosion on the bottom of the lake bed. But make no mistake, these solid chunks are the end result of freezing temperatures, powerful wind gusts, and miles of coastline getting battered by mother nature forces.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves caught looting copper mine in the Upper Peninsula, DNR says
CENTRAL, Mich. (FOX 2) - An abandoned mine in northern Michigan reentered the news cycle recently after three thieves were nabbed for trying to steal hundreds of pounds of copper. The robbery attempt at the Central mine, which is found way at the top of the Keweenaw Peninsula in the...
