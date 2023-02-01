ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 7

Phyllis Gray
4d ago

Excellent! Now get rid of all those cats that are running all over the place! One owner buys a cat, won't keep it indoors, and the next thing you know, the whole neighborhood must own that cat, because it's in EVERYONE'S yard, killing birds, leaving cat pee smell all over, digging in trashes, being nuisances!

2
 

KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Hundreds receive free dental care at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy

SHAWNEE (KOKH) — Friday and Saturday hundreds of Oklahomans gathered in Shawnee for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy, a free clinic that offers dental treatment to Oklahomans who do not have insurance, are underinsured or do not usually have access to dental care. The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has...
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Priceless Car Stolen From Guthrie Family Storage

A Guthrie family was left in shock on Saturday after thieves made off with thousands of dollars of their property. The family's storage building was nearly emptied and a priceless heirloom among the items stolen. The Short family is offering a reward for the return of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala they said cannot be replaced.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans indulge in Yukon's Annual Chocolate Festival

YUKON (KOKH) - Indulgence galore, the 11th Annual Yukon Chocolate Festival was held on Saturday. Attendees satisfied their sweet tooth with over 20 chocolate booths, silent auctions, and award ceremonies. Proceeds from the festival will help local park programs and the Mabel C. Fry Public Library.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Body cam video shows Isiah Mitchell's interaction with police days before death

OKLAHOMA CITY — New body camera video released on Friday by Oklahoma City police shows the moment an officer detained a person who died in jail days later. The video showed the officer stopping Isiah Mitchell on Jan. 27 for riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Mitchell committed suicide in the jail just days after his arrest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

