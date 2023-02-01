Read full article on original website
Double-amputee with butcher knife shot, killed by police; family outraged
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 36-year-old double-amputee wielding a 12-inch butcher knife was allegedly shot and killed by officers in California. Cellphone footage purportedly shows Anthony Lowe hobbling away from Huntington Police Department officers while holding a knife. Video has been circulating on social media. One clip on TikTok shows...
Mt. Healthy man accused of inappropriately touching a child
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mt. Healthy man was arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a child a year ago. Seth May is charged with sexual imposition. On Jan 31, the alleged victim reported that May had sexual contact with him or her. May admitted going into the victim's...
Man admitted stabbing his girlfriend, her friend after walking in on them, prosecutors say
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (TND) — A man from Wisconsin admitted to stabbing his girlfriend and a friend of hers to death, prosecutors said. Richard Sotka was arrested 10 hours away in Arkansas, and it happened because of criminal charges he was already facing. The deadly stabbings happened in Green...
Authorities searching for 2 drug trafficking suspects tied to 'Ghost Face Gangsters'
BRUNSWICK, GA (WACH) — Two men are wanted by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in Georgia and in South Carolina after officials said they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with more 70 other people. Agents with the FBI asked the public to be on the look out...
Relocation of Cincinnati Police gun range takes another step, $11 million still needed
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC)- Residents of the Village of Lincoln Heights and the Hamilton County Commission say the Cincinnati Police Departments gun range needs to move from its current location on the border of Evendale and Lincoln Heights. Tuesday, the Hamilton County Commission announced it has allocated $15 million to...
'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
Ending the stigma: Firefighter's death may lead to more help for those with PTSD
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WTVC) — Fighting fires is one of the most stressful jobs there is. Now, a new bill filed by two Tennessee state lawmakers aims to provide support for firefighters diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. And the act is named for a firefighter whose battle with...
Severe winter storm hits Texas, causing flight cancellations, at least 1 death
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE/TND) — Severe winter weather hit the state of Texas on Tuesday, leading to the cancellation of nearly 1,500 flights nationwide and causing at least one death. The Texas Department of Transportation's Austin Division is encouraging drivers to stay home, if possible, over the next few days...
