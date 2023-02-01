ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKRC

Double-amputee with butcher knife shot, killed by police; family outraged

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 36-year-old double-amputee wielding a 12-inch butcher knife was allegedly shot and killed by officers in California. Cellphone footage purportedly shows Anthony Lowe hobbling away from Huntington Police Department officers while holding a knife. Video has been circulating on social media. One clip on TikTok shows...
HUNTINGTON, OH
WKRC

Mt. Healthy man accused of inappropriately touching a child

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mt. Healthy man was arrested and charged with inappropriately touching a child a year ago. Seth May is charged with sexual imposition. On Jan 31, the alleged victim reported that May had sexual contact with him or her. May admitted going into the victim's...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WKRC

'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
OHIO STATE

