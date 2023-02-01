ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KIII 3News

Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
TEXAS STATE
greensourcedfw.org

Texas state park could be lost to development due to land sale

The 1,800-acre Fairfield Lake State Park in Freestone County is located on private property, leased by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, since the 1970s. Photo courtesy of TPWD. As North Texans await the opening of the new Palo Pintos Mountain State Park, west of Fort Worth, a nearly 50-year-old state...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature

Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed dozens of bills aimed at curbing the state’s high property tax burden. Texas Republicans, who campaigned heavily on cutting homeowners’ exorbitant property tax bills, are particularly focused on the issue. With the state sitting on a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, Gov. Greg Abbott has made a big promise: using half of that money to reduce property owners’ tax burden.
TEXAS STATE
B106

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Party City Closes Two Texas Stores

Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery

LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
LA PORTE, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
dailyplanetdc.com

Nine arrested in Texas for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills

Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

LA PORTE, TX

