Gov. Greg Abbott’s Property Tax Predicament: Inaugural Promise Could be a Tough Sell For Small Business
At Governor Greg Abbott’s swearing in for his third term, the animated inauguration speech he delivered emphasized Texas’s economic prowess, promising to put our $33.7 billion budget surplus to work toward the Lone Star State’s continued growth. Perhaps the most significant proposal in his speech was a...
Texas Will Likely Lose A State Park To A Real Estate Developer
It's a story plucked right from a feel-good kid's movie: a real estate developer threatens the park everyone loves and enjoys, and without a whole lot of hard work and a little luck, it'll be lost forever. Which point of view do we use? The parent whose dream was to...
Texas lawmakers set to discuss property tax relief
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The deadline to pay property taxes came and went earlier this week, and it has many Texans wondering about the prospect of property tax relief. It's something that has been a priority among lawmakers in the current legislative session in Austin. With more than 60...
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
With a historic state budget surplus of $32 billion, lawmakers have earmarked $15 billion to ease property tax bills. In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. "Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of...
Company that wants to build oilfield dump in East Texas gave $53,750 in campaign donations to regulators
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A company seeking to build an oilfield waste dump near wells and waterways in East Texas has showered regulators with upwards of $50,000 in political contributions since 2019.
Texas state park could be lost to development due to land sale
The 1,800-acre Fairfield Lake State Park in Freestone County is located on private property, leased by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, since the 1970s. Photo courtesy of TPWD. As North Texans await the opening of the new Palo Pintos Mountain State Park, west of Fort Worth, a nearly 50-year-old state...
Why are property taxes so high in Texas?
Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed dozens of bills aimed at curbing the state’s high property tax burden. Texas Republicans, who campaigned heavily on cutting homeowners’ exorbitant property tax bills, are particularly focused on the issue. With the state sitting on a nearly $33 billion budget surplus, Gov. Greg Abbott has made a big promise: using half of that money to reduce property owners’ tax burden.
Xcel Energy works with Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to help cover expenses
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is helping communities secure funds for those who need help paying their electricity bills by partnering with a Texas state agency for extra resources. Texas Utility Help is a program of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, that helps customers with their...
Looking to Move? These are Top 8 Safest Cities In Texas
If you know me, you know I adhere to the belief that there’s not much you can say bad about Texas. I’ve lived in this great state most of my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Texans usually take pride in our home's accomplishments,...
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Party City Closes Two Texas Stores
Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Does auto insurance pay for damage caused by a fallen branch?
Ben Gonzalez of the Texas Department of Insurance said that if a branch or tree falls onto your car and damages it, you may be out of luck.
Southeast Texas resident $1 million richer after claiming scratch ticket prize from Texas Lottery
LA PORTE, Texas (KIAH) — It may not be Mega Millions, but winning $1 million is no small jackpot and in La Porte, a resident is a big winner today. That resident who elected to remain anonymous has claimed a top prize from winning a scratch ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr.
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m
Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
Nine arrested in Texas for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills
Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
