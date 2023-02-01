ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, NC

JV Raiders use runaway 2nd quarter to defeat Union Pines

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
Sophomore Kailand Core (55) blocks a shot during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's win. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

CAMERON — Keeping its winning streak alive at 11 games, the Richmond junior varsity boys’ basketball team stayed undefeated in Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

Using a running clock in the second half, the JV Raiders defeated Union Pines High School 82-40 on the road.

A total of eight players scored in the victory, led by sophomore Ahaiver McDonald’s game-high 24 points. He scored 15 points in the first half.

Also reaching double digits were freshmen Terande Spencer (13 points), Amer Morrison (12 points) and Tate Craven (10 points).

Chipping into the win were sophomores Keyonta Davis (8 points), Davion Ingram (7 points) and Ali Tyson (4 points), along with freshman Zamarion Robinson (4 points).

Both teams battled out to a 17-17 tie at the end of the first quarter. Craven led the team with six points on two buckets and two free throws.

Spencer added five points, McDonald started his night with four points and Davis netted a basket.

A high-scoring second quarter helped the JV Raiders distance themselves to a 50-24 halftime lead.

As a team, Richmond scored 33 points in eight minutes, led by 11 points from McDonald. He scored four field goals and a three-pointer.

Also notching big numbers in the second was Morrison, who landed 9 points on a pair of triples, a field goal and a free throw.

Davis and Ingram added to the big run with four points apiece, Spencer and Craven each had two points and Robinson hit a free throw.

A 26-10 run in the third quarter started the running clock for Richmond. Spencer scored a trio of baskets for his final six points.

McDonald splashed down another three-pointer and added a bucket for five more points, while Tyson got on the board with all four of his points. Draining a three-ball each were Morrison and Robinson.

Ingram scored a bucket and a free throw, while a Davis field goal made it a 76-34 lead heading into the final stanza.

Down the stretch, McDonald scored his final four points and Craven added a bucket.

The JV Raiders (15-1, 10-0 SAC) will play at home on Friday against Lee County High School, beginning at 4: 30 p.m.

​​https://twitter.com/ROSports_/status/1620623037744955396

