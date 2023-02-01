Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Teacher arrested for fraud after keeping Change for Children money
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher at Mount Ogden Jr. High School has been arrested for fraud after not distributing Change for Children money and using the school’s tax-exempt Sam’s Club card for personal purchases. The teacher was identified by an affidavit of probable cause as Elizabeth Galbraith.
Ogden teacher arrested for using charity donations for personal use
An Ogden teacher has been arrested after an investigation showed she used money designated for a children's charity and used it for personal items instead.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
ksl.com
Utah man claims he burglarized same home under construction 10 times
PLEASANT GROVE — A man who claims he burglarized the same home under construction about 10 times, because he was in debt, has been arrested. Spencer Gordon Olson, 33, of Pleasant Grove, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of five counts of burglary and three counts of theft.
ksl.com
Ogden middle school teacher used charity donations for personal use, police say
OGDEN — A middle school teacher in Ogden School District is under investigation accused of committing communications fraud and theft with the school's tax-exempt Sam's Club card. Mount Ogden Junior High School teacher Elizabeth Galbraith was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 11 "when concerns arose about charitable...
KUTV
Parolee charged in killings of 3 year olds, dirty for drugs weeks prior, AP&P had no clue
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Exactly nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain and hit them. Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson were playing with toy tractors inside a round pen...
KSLTV
Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns
KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
Local nonprofit hopes to bring teen centers to all Utah high schools
Halfway through her sophomore year, Cesilia Gonzalez’s mother left her and her two younger brothers.
ABC 4
West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
KSLTV
$150,000 stolen from Utah woman’s bank account; investigation underway
NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Authorities are investigating after more than $150,000 was allegedly stolen from an elderly woman’s bank account in North Ogden. According to a Facebook post from North Ogden City, officers were dispatched on Monday, Jan. 23, after the victim’s child made a complaint. Lt....
KUTV
Photographer misidentified as suspicious person leads to lockout at 5 schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A wildlife photographer who was misidentified as a suspicious person led to a brief lockout at five schools in South Jordan and Riverton, police said. According to South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson, a passerby reported a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon. While police investigated,...
KSLTV
Police: Man breaks windows of 7 businesses, assaults 3 officers in burglary spree on Antelope Drive
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man was arrested after Clearfield City Police Department said he burglarized seven businesses near Antelope Drive, and assaulted three officers early Wednesday morning. Eliyah Mayberry, 28, was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of 11 charges. Police were dispatched after report of property...
KUTV
Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
KUTV
Utah career criminal wanted for domestic abuse on Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal wanted for domestic violence is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Jose Antonio Dorantes, 36, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has convictions for fleeing from police and aggravated...
Utah man accused of $5.8M mail fraud scheme
A Utah man found himself in federal court on Tuesday, Jan. 31, accused of participating in a long-running scheme of sending fake invoices on behalf of a shell company to defraud an organic produce distributor out of $5.8 million.
KSLTV
Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
millardccp.com
Man, 29, drowns at hot pots
A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
American Fork man runs over wife after house cleaning argument, police say
An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly running over his wife with their kids in the car, following an argument relating to house cleaning on Friday.
upr.org
USU student who died in Cache County collision identified
A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
KSLTV
Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Christopher Lee Browning is accused of attacking a woman in her Taylorsville home on January 18, the same day he walked away from a halfway house. New records obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal Browning had a lengthy history of sex offenses. “He could...
