Layton, UT

KSLTV

Teacher arrested for fraud after keeping Change for Children money

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher at Mount Ogden Jr. High School has been arrested for fraud after not distributing Change for Children money and using the school’s tax-exempt Sam’s Club card for personal purchases. The teacher was identified by an affidavit of probable cause as Elizabeth Galbraith.
OGDEN, UT
abc45.com

Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Ogden middle school teacher used charity donations for personal use, police say

OGDEN — A middle school teacher in Ogden School District is under investigation accused of committing communications fraud and theft with the school's tax-exempt Sam's Club card. Mount Ogden Junior High School teacher Elizabeth Galbraith was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 11 "when concerns arose about charitable...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Felony charges for contractor accused of ripping off several Utahns

KEARNS, Utah — Landscaping work: paid for, but not completed. Jessy Nguyen told KSL Investigators a man named Ofa showed up at his mom’s house last June, offering to do some work. His mom hired Ofa to pour concrete, put in a fence, and do some landscaping work, paying more than $40,000.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

West Jordan father charged after allegedly abusing daughter

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 22-year-old father from West Jordan has been charged after he allegedly abused his 2-month-old daughter in March of 2022. Daeaz Jacoby Baine, 22, faces four counts of aggravated child abuse intentionally or knowingly, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Baine and his...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison

SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
millardccp.com

Man, 29, drowns at hot pots

A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

USU student who died in Cache County collision identified

A South Jordan woman who was involved in a fatal car crash in Cache County on Friday has been identified. On Friday, according to a Utah Department of Public Safety news release, 23-year-old Emily Fisher was headed westbound in a silver Ford Fiesta when she slid to the left side of the road into oncoming traffic.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

