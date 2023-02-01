Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Anna Faris Bares It All For An Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl Sunday is rapidly approaching, and fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to see their teams vie for the championship. The Super Bowl is also one of the most hotly anticipated food "holidays" of the year – millions of pizzas get eaten alongside 1.25 billion chicken wings, 139.4 million pounds of avocados are smushed into guacamole, and 325.5 million gallons of beer are drunk, or 50 million cases, according to Restaurantware.
12tomatoes.com
7 Standout Sandwich Recipes
Sandwiches are an important part of my daily life. Whether I’m working from home, out and about, or setting up for a big day out with the kids, it pays to have at least a couple of tasty options close at hand to help keep hunger at bay. Sandwiches are simple to make and usually are easy to clean up. They keep the family happy (everybody gets what they like the most) and are perfect for busting hunger, especially when you don’t want to get too creative in the kitchen for lunch or dinner.
Hellman's Mayo Pairs Up With Hamm And Brie For A Super Bowl 2023 Spot
It's safe to say that most Americans (and some people around the world) are familiar with the Super Bowl. The annual televised event is so popular that about an estimated 208 million people tuned in to watch Super Bowl LVI in 2022, per the National Football League (NFL). The first Super Bowl was held on January 15, 1967 in Los Angeles, California, with the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out on the field (via ESPN). This year's Super Bowl LVII will be on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to play in the big game, according to the NFL.
Michelob Launches Super Bowl LVII Ad With Serena Williams And Brian Cox
Football fans are gearing up for the biggest game of the year, as Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. With the Kansas City Chiefs set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, folks will be settling in for exciting game-time action, surrounded by their friends and favorite Super Bowl foods. But as exciting as post-season football may be, there is also the promise of high-quality commercials. Traditionally, big-name companies spend mega bucks to have their advertisements featured during breaks on Super Bowl Sunday.
NBC Sports
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment
Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
Watch Patrick Mahomes Greet Daughter Sterling on the Field After AFC Championship Game Win
Patrick Mahomes was cheered on by wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months Patrick Mahomes had the joy of celebrating his AFC Championship game win with his little girl. Following the Kansas City Chief's win, which puts them in Super Bowl LVII, the quarterback was celebrated by wife Brittany Mahomes, with a sweet Instagram Reel. The Kansas City Current co-owner showed the NFL star greeting her and daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, mid-game. Brittany and Sterling can be seen cheering him on through the game, with the mom of...
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Wing Champions
We've got the winning playbook for the Super Bowl's most popular party snack. The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)
Chiefs Reveal Team Captains for Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City will lean on these six players to lead the charge in the biggest game of the year.
Buffalo-Style Baked Chicken Wings
Our baked chicken wings recipe is so easy that you may never order Buffalo Wings at restaurants again. Once you give it a try, these wings will likely become a go to for Super Bowl parties, gatherings with friends and rainy days when you’re craving Buffalo Wings.
CNET
Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: Everything Released So Far
The Super Bowl is about more than just football. It's a huge showcase for companies to trot out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell viewers those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, we're seeing a lot of beer company commercials.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK BOWLS
Philly Cheesesteak Bowls made with ground beef, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. This recipe is a delicious high protein, low carb meal that is ready to eat in less than 20 minutes!. Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches are one of my favorite meals. Tender, juicy beef mixed with peppers and onions and...
NFL Tailgate Takedown’s Sunny Anderson Shares How to Make Her Spicy Green Goddess Burger for Super Bowl Sunday
A touchdown-worthy treat! Celebrity chef Sunny Anderson is a big proponent of “couch-gating” during Super Bowl Sunday — and she has the perfect dish in mind to eat. “If I’m couch-gating on Super Bowl Sunday, I plan it like Thanksgiving with all the typical foods [as well as] a few new things I want to try,” […]
Guy Fieri Dropped His Game-Winning Super Bowl Menu Tips
On February 12, 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona (via CBS Sports). But, you can be sure that here at Mashed, we've already planned the menu for our Super Bowl par-tay. Looking forward to both the game and the food, celebrity chef and self-proclaimed football fanatic Guy Fieri has some tips.
Cowboy Candy is the Ultimate Super Bowl Appetizer
When you think about the Super Bowl, three things come to mind: football (obviously!), tailgate parties, and some of the most delicious snacks ever. You know the like: wings, chips, dips, all those fun things. But if you're looking for something a little different that you may not have tried before, you should consider cowboy candy. You may have heard of it if you spend time on TikTok: a crunchy, spicy, and sweet snack that's as savory as it is irresistible. If you want a crowd-pleasing appetizer for your Super Bowl party this year, this is one easy-to-make delicacy that you'll want to make over and over again.
Tasting Table
Give Your Buffalo Sauce A Flavor Punch With A Bit Of Garlic
Legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie once smartly summated, "Left wing, right wing, chicken wing." The phrase was meant to be a playful minimization of politics. But, when it comes to the vast, fantastic, abundant realm of the seemingly-humble chicken wing, "minimal" is the opposite of what we had in mind. Every year, the average U.S. consumer enjoys around 300 wings, reports the New York Post. That's 50 orders of happy hour gochujang wings from Abe's Pagoda in Brooklyn, NY. In 2020, the National Chicken Council (yes, really) reported that U.S. foodies put away an estimated 1.4 billion chicken wings during Super Bowl LIV weekend. That's roughly 175 million pounds. At the time, it was a record-high 27 million more chicken wings than just one year earlier in 2019.
Miles Teller Dances To Hold Music In Bud Light's New Super Bowl LVII Ad
The Super Bowl truly offers something for everyone. Football fans rejoice in the athletic portion of the event, of course. Foodies can revel in their favorite snacks, and music lovers look forward to the halftime show. But one element of the Super Bowl is universally loved by all of the above — the commercials. After all, the most memorable Super Bowl commercials occupy an average of 50 minutes of the entire affair, according to MToolbox.
Tostitos Opens Its First Pop-Up Restaurant For Super Bowl Weekend
This year, Tostitos offers an early Super Bowl celebration that will take fans outside their living room. Though its parent company, PepsiCo, had just announced last year that it will no longer sponsor the beloved Super Bowl Halftime Show, Tostitos and its other products remain game-day staples in this annual game (via Boardroom).
Ben Stiller And Steve Martin Go On A Mocking Spree For Pepsi Super Bowl Ad
On February 12, millions worldwide will watch the biggest sports event of the year: Super Bowl LVII. And while this game welcomes historic firsts and marks the musical return of megastar Rihanna as the halftime performer, there is one more star of the show: the commercials. This year, beverage behemoth Pepsi has united comedy legends Steve Martin and Ben Stiller for a hilarious teaser for their Super Bowl ad for Pepsi Zero Sugar.
