ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

UTEP women end No. 21 Middle Tennessee's 16-game win streak

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elina Arike scored 20 points, Jazion Jackson buried a 3-pointer in the final second and the UTEP women beat No. 21 Middle Tennessee 65-62, ending the Lady Raiders’ 16-game win streak. The Miners (14-6, 7-4 Conference USA), who led most of the game, took a 51-45 lead into the fourth quarter. Jalynn Gregory scored 11 of her 20 points in the final period and Middle Tennessee (18-3, 11-1) tied the game at 62 when Kseniya Malashka made the second of two free throws with 59 seconds left in OT. UTEP turned the ball over on its next possession. Arike blocked a Gregory shot and Malashaka grabbed the offensive rebound, but Avery Crouse stole the ball to set up Jackson’s game-winner.
EL PASO, TX
voiceofalexandria.com

Weston scores 16 as Middle Tennessee defeats UTEP 84-72

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — DeAndre Dishman and reserve Camryn Weston scored 16 points to lead the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders over the UTEP Miners 84-72 on Thursday night. The Blue Raiders are now 14-9 with the victory and the Miners fell to 11-11.
MURFREESBORO, TN
voiceofalexandria.com

Liberty wins 82-70 against Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Led by Darius McGhee's 18 points, the Liberty Flames defeated the Austin Peay Governors 82-70 on Thursday night. The Flames are now 19-5 on the season, while the Governors fell to 8-16.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy