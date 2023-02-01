Read full article on original website
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super Bowl
We are gearing up for a very exciting Super Bowl matchup later this month between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is one star player who we are learning is unlikely to be on the field.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms
The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Chiefs GM Brett Veach proud to be from Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Football's biggest game is just over one week away, and everyone is focused on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. While many Pennsylvania fans are excited that the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl once again, not everyone will be rooting for the birds.
Super Bowl MVP Foles advises Hurts on how to lead the Birds to promised land
As the Philadelphia Eagles get ready for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the Super Bowl MVP who quarterbacked the Birds to an ultimate victory in February 2018 had advice for his Super successor in Philly, Jalen Hurts.
Uniform combos for Eagles vs Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII revealed
The matchup in Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is officially set after both teams were victorious this past weekend in their respective conference championship games. And now, thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we know which uniforms each team will be wearing in the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Chiefs' Andy Reid reflects on time with Eagles ahead of Super Bowl matchup against his former team
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in Kansas City for a decade, but he spent 14 seasons in Phildelphia coaching the Eagles and still has great memories of the players there.
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts are Stamping Out Super Bowl Stereotypes
The two Super Bowl QBs have busted through glass ceilings of race, experience, and style of play
2023 NFL playoff schedule, bracket: Date, time, live stream, TV for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The Super Bowl is officially set: The Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles to see who takes home the Lombardi Trophy. One of these two teams will be winning their second Lombardi Trophy over the past six seasons. The Chiefs punched their ticket to Arizona on Sunday...
2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds
It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
