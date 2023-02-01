ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
OnlyHomers

WWE Icon Tragically Dies

World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
Newswatch 16

Chiefs GM Brett Veach proud to be from Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Football's biggest game is just over one week away, and everyone is focused on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. While many Pennsylvania fans are excited that the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl once again, not everyone will be rooting for the birds.
atozsports.com

Uniform combos for Eagles vs Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII revealed

The matchup in Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is officially set after both teams were victorious this past weekend in their respective conference championship games. And now, thanks to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we know which uniforms each team will be wearing in the...
WegENT

2023 Super Bowl LVII Odds

It all comes down to this – the epic Super Bowl showdown!. With kickoff only days away, bettors have been pouring over odds and analyzing every detail to make their predictions for who will hoist that coveted Vince Lombardi trophy. Those looking to profit from Super Bowl LVII may...
