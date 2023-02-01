ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

KPEL 96.5

Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas city officials propose anti-blight plan

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)— A newly proposed city ordinance aims to tackle the issue of blighted and vacant properties in downtown Opelousas. Members of the community hope this move can help revitalize the city. Gretchen Erlingson, a resident of Opelousas her entire life says the issue has been going on for years. “They have not been […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension

An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Residents against LCG’s proposed location for new correctional facility

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government and city officials held a town hall meeting to discuss the process and hear from residents regarding the proposed site for a new correctional facility. Invited panelists for the Q&A session included Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, City councilman Patrick “Pat” Lewis, City Councilman Glenn Lazard, Parish […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Current Media

Homewood detention pond property owners seek damages from LCG

The gist: The owners of a property seized for a vast water detention facility are pursuing damages from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Get caught up, quickly. In December of 2021, LCG used an expedited expropriation process to take nearly 400 acres of private land near Milton to build the Homewood Regional Detention Pond. The project, estimated a year ago by LCG to cost $45 million, was nearly complete when a district court halted it. An appeals court ruled in December that LCG abused its authority.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette marshal's office to provide resource officers for Lafayette Renaissance Charter

The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is partnering with Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy to provide school resources officers. It’s the first time the marshal’s office has worked with a school to put in full-time SROs, who will provide security during school hours and events, and help with traffic. Marshal Reggie Thomas said he recognized it as an opportunity for him and his deputies to connect with students.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

St. Landry Parish Animal Control closes shelter intake temporarily

Opelousas, LA - St. Landry Animal Control is announcing that its intake facilities will be closed to the public temporarily for restructuring purposes. During this time, the shelter will only be accepting emergency calls from the public. The restructuring of the shelter is aimed at improving the overall functionality and...
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
CARENCRO, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
ABBEVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
VERMILION PARISH, LA

