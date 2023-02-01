An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.

LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO