Northside Residents Voice Strong Opposition to Lafayette Consolidated Government Jailhouse Proposal for Willow Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Residents on the northside had strong words for Lafayette Consolidated Government at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Those in attendance were strongly opposed to an LCG proposal to build a new jailhouse just off W. Willow Street. That proposal, those residents claimed, would be damaging to efforts to "change the environment" of the area.
Opelousas city officials propose anti-blight plan
OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)— A newly proposed city ordinance aims to tackle the issue of blighted and vacant properties in downtown Opelousas. Members of the community hope this move can help revitalize the city. Gretchen Erlingson, a resident of Opelousas her entire life says the issue has been going on for years. “They have not been […]
Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension
An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
Residents against LCG’s proposed location for new correctional facility
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government and city officials held a town hall meeting to discuss the process and hear from residents regarding the proposed site for a new correctional facility. Invited panelists for the Q&A session included Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, City councilman Patrick “Pat” Lewis, City Councilman Glenn Lazard, Parish […]
Homewood detention pond property owners seek damages from LCG
The gist: The owners of a property seized for a vast water detention facility are pursuing damages from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Get caught up, quickly. In December of 2021, LCG used an expedited expropriation process to take nearly 400 acres of private land near Milton to build the Homewood Regional Detention Pond. The project, estimated a year ago by LCG to cost $45 million, was nearly complete when a district court halted it. An appeals court ruled in December that LCG abused its authority.
Abbeville police department has a new starting pay to combat police shortage
Police chief Mike Hardy nearly doubled the starting salary pay for his department.
Lafayette marshal's office to provide resource officers for Lafayette Renaissance Charter
The Lafayette City Marshal’s Office is partnering with Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy to provide school resources officers. It’s the first time the marshal’s office has worked with a school to put in full-time SROs, who will provide security during school hours and events, and help with traffic. Marshal Reggie Thomas said he recognized it as an opportunity for him and his deputies to connect with students.
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
St. Landry Parish Animal Control closes shelter intake temporarily
Opelousas, LA - St. Landry Animal Control is announcing that its intake facilities will be closed to the public temporarily for restructuring purposes. During this time, the shelter will only be accepting emergency calls from the public. The restructuring of the shelter is aimed at improving the overall functionality and...
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some residents disagree with a proposed plan for a vacant lot on University Avenue at Four Corners. They are asking the Lafayette City Council to reject or hold off on a proposal to build a new convenience store gas station in their neighborhood. The property where the store would be built […]
Lafayette approves cutting off Mardi Gras alcohol sales in bars at midnight
Lafayette Consolidated Government gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance that will cut off alcohol sales at bars on Mardi Gras at midnight.
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
Opelousas Police Chief looking for help from community to work with police to reduce crime
In Opelousas, Police Chief Graig LeBlanc is looking for members of the community to work with the police department by joining the community relations board.
Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
Lafayette Councilman Pat Lewis announces campaign for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette City Councilman Patrick "Pat" Lewis has announced his candidacy this fall for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, who can't run again because of term limits. Lewis, D-Lafayette, was elected to the City Council in 2019 after a Home Rule Charter...
