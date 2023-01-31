Read full article on original website
mngirlshockeyhub.com
Lakeville South shuts out Eastview
Junior Claire Bronson recorded her seventh shutout of the season while sophomore Josie Grossman tallied two assists. Despite what the records might have predicted, the matchup between the Lakeville South and Eastview on Thursday brought plenty of end-to-end action. In the teams’ last meeting in December, the Cougars came away...
mngirlshockeyhub.com
Orono defeats Holy Family Catholic in overtime
Sophomore Zoe Lopez scored the game-winner on her team-leading 27th goal of the season. In a battle of Class 1A versus Class 2A, Orono pulled off the upset with an overtime win for a 2-1 victory over Holy Family Catholic on Thursday at Victoria Ice Arena. Zoe Lopez scored her...
mngirlshockeyhub.com
Girls hockey brings the heat this time in run of spicy matchups up north
Andover rolled through Warroad in a meeting of state champs and highly ranked teams. Hill-Murray's Grace Zhan made a save Monday, part of a 4-0 victory over Holy Angels in a game pitting the No. 2 teams in each class. Zhan made 19 saves in her eighth shutout of the season. (Cheryl A. Myers, Special to the Star Tribune)
fox9.com
MSHSL switching wrestling to 13 weight classes, adding mercy rule to soccer
MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota State High School League on Thursday held its February meeting of the Board of Directors, and it appears some changes are coming wrestling, soccer, tennis and volleyball. Here is a look at what will be coming to those high school sports as early as the 2023-24...
willmarradio.com
Fox Working His Way Back for Gophers
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Golden Gopher basketball forward Parker Fox of Mahtomedi just passed the seven-month mark of rehabbing from his second major knee injury. Fox says he is doing well and his plan is to return to the Gophers next season and play on the Williams Arena floor, which he says has been a dream since his childhood. Fox was a high school star who went on to play at Division II Northern State in North Dakota for four years. His game grew to the point where he averaged 23-points per game in his final season at Northern State and he entered the transfer portal to test the waters at a higher level. He had plenty of available options and chose to play for his home state Gophers.
minnesotanewsnetwork.com
Gopher volleyball makes it official with key transfer addition
The University of Minnesota volleyball program has announced the addition of graduate libero Kylie Murr to the program. Murr, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, has one year of eligibility remaining to use in 2023. “We’re thrilled to bring Kylie Murr to Minnesota for the 2023 season,”...
Minnesota is the first power-five offer for 2024 Indiana WR Corey Smith
"I've been talking with the seven schools that have offered me so far in Minnesota, Akron, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Miami (Ohio) and Western Michigan, plus I've also been talking with West Virginia, Notre Dame and Louisville," 2024 Brownsburg (Ind.) wide receiver Corey Smith said to 247Sports. "From Minnesota, I've been talking with co-offensive coordinators Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh, and Coach Harbaugh is the one that actually offered me. He told me that they liked my film and that I'd be a great fit for them."
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Best Buy Closing This Popular Store in Minnesota
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis Park Board considers removing Sibley from name of city park
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is set to review possible name changes for Sibley Park. The park spans two city blocks at Longfellow Avenue and 40th Street East. The park is named for Minnesota's first governor Henry Sibley. Sibley was also responsible for the mass execution at Mankato. The push to change the park's name is the latest in a series of similar decisions to rename Minnesota schools, parks, and lakes. There is also an effort to change the name of Sibley State Park near New London.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Police: 17-year-old fatally shot by friend in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a woman in Chanhassen allegedly shot and killed a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning.The Carver County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a juvenile male with a fatal gunshot wound at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina shortly before 3 a.m.Officers from the Eden Prairie Police Department were in a pursuit that ended at the hospital where they discovered the 17-year-old inside the vehicle.Police say preliminary information shows the victim was shot on the 700 block of Conestoga Trail in Chanhassen and had been driven to the hospital by friends.An 18-year-old woman, who police say is an acquaintance of the victim, is in custody.
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Build 1st Minnesota Student Housing Project
The Standard at Dinkytown will be within walking distance of the University of Minnesota. Landmark Properties is entering the Minnesota market for the first time with its planned development of The Standard at Dinkytown, a 1,021-bed student housing community in a prime Minneapolis commercial district and within walking distance of the University of Minnesota.
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
A well-known restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Minnesota restaurant location in Eden Prairie, according to the company's website.
