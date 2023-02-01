ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

Car Plows Into Red Lion High School: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCHaO_0kYDKcPQ00
The scene of the silver Honda crashed into a break wall and into a classroom at Red Lion high school. Photo Credit: York County Regional PD

A silver Honda plowed into a brick wall and into a classroom at Red Lion High School on Tuesday, January 31, authorities say.

Emergency crews were classed to the scene at 9:22 p.m., according to York County Emergency Management.

The crash was causing “substantial damage” and fire and school officials were still assessing the crash late Tuesday evening, the York County Regional police stated in a release within an hour of the incident.

No details about the driver of the Honda were made available Tuesday night.

