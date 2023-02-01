Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Highland WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may gust up to 40 mph at times. These winds will decrease in intensity later this evening.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 21:20:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Kentucky can be found by visiting https://goky.ky.gov. Target Area: Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Estill; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Wayne; Whitley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A wintery mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Anticipate total snow accumulations of a half inch or less and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges and untreated roads may become icy and slick. Slippery conditions could affect the morning commute.
