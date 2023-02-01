ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
SUNRISE, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind

MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded

Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Early intervention beneficial in Marfan syndrome

MIAMI – New guidelines for surgery are improving outcomes for people with Marfan syndrome, a congenital disorder that can damage the heart and increase the risk of sudden death. Dr. Allan Stewart, a specialist in cardiology with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, said the chance for early surgical intervention has...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy