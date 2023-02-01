Read full article on original website
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Related
margatetalk.com
Adorable Harlow and Rosie in Search of Loving Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Beautiful Harlow (ID 663650) is a fun-loving, 68-pound gal who is sweet, playful, and loves to play with her friend Haywood who looks identical to her. While they don’t have to...
bocaratontribune.com
Tri County Rescue treating horribly injured dog; public support sought
A female Shih Tzu dog, apparently abandoned and left to die on a sidewalk off Yamato Road in Boca Raton for an unknown period, is fighting for its life at Tri County Animal Rescue. The horribly injured animal who was literally stuck to the ground in accumulated feces, was found...
communitynewspapers.com
BRIGHTSTAR CREDIT UNION HELPS PETS FIND “FUREVER” HOMES AT THE “ADOPT A SWEETHEART” EVENT AT THE HUMANE SOCIETY OF BROWARD COUNTY
WHO/WHAT: BrightStar Credit Union and The Humane Society of Broward County are finding forever homes for pets in need at the annual “Adopt A Sweetheart” event, taking place on February 12, 2023, through February 14, 2023, at the Humane Society of Broward County. Whether it’s a pooch to...
Click10.com
Roach issues now found in several rooms in ALF where kitchen was ordered shut
SUNRISE, Fla. – Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise received an “Unsatisfactory” inspection last Friday after roaches were found in several residents’ rooms. Local 10 News has learned inspectors were back at the facility based on a complaint and found the issues. According to the inspection, roaches were...
Parkland Farmers’ Market Includes a Pet Expo With over 100 Vendors
Get ready for the return of the Parkland Farmers’ Market on Sunday, February 5. This popular event is an excellent opportunity for residents to connect and support local vendors, and it’s returning with a special focus on our furry friends with the Pet Exo. Located at the Parkland...
WSVN-TV
Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
cw34.com
Scam alert in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A scam is happening in Delray Beach. According to the Delray Beach Police Department, a man is falsely identifying himself as “Sgt. John Roberts of the Delray Beach Police Department." Police said, he has made multiple calls from internet phone number: 561-486-3260. Police...
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
WSVN-TV
Community comes together to help families who lost everything in condo fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Help is coming to the families that have been displaced after they lost everything in a huge condo building fire on Saturday. The assistance is coming to a Red Cross shelter in Miami Gardens from nonprofits, individuals and some pretty big companies. “Like Santa Claus...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies save woman who drove car into canal in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s deputies dove into danger after a woman drove her car into a canal. The incident happened on Christmas Eve when temperatures in South Florida dropped to the 40s. But that didn’t stop deputies from rushing to the rescue. A witness described...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: BSO deputies save woman in Tamarac canal
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released body cam video Thursday of three deputies saving a woman whose car went into a canal in Tamarac on Christmas Eve. According to BSO, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. Dec. 24 after a car went into a canal on Southgate Boulevard.
Florida man bites off pet python snake's head in domestic dispute: police
A Florida man is accused of biting the head off of a woman's pet python snake during an argument on Monday, according to Miami-Dade police.
WSVN-TV
Official: Broward Courthouse’s top floors safe after cracks found in building led to closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Courthouse is ready to reopen its top floors after structural concerns led to their closure. Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Broward County Public Works Director Trevor Fisher shared the good news. At issue were cracks that appeared in five beams on top...
tamaractalk.com
Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill Ordered Closed Due to 20 Food and Safety Violations
A national chain restaurant was recently slapped with a stop-sale notice due to a Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspection that uncovered several food and health safety violations. Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill in Tamarac, located at 6005 North University Drive, recently underwent a health inspection on January...
Click10.com
Homestead mother pressing charges after third grade daughter beaten on school bus
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother says she is pressing charges against the children who were captured on camera beating her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus. The mother says her daughter is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead. “I got sent the...
WSVN-TV
Vizcaya asks public to find couple pictured in roll of film left behind
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media search is underway for the couple pictured in a roll of film left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens. Hundreds of photo shoots take place every year at the iconic venue, but museum officials are hoping someone can expose the people who posed for a special set of pictures.
Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded
Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
WATCH: Florida police officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop
A 35-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he pepper sprayed a police officer in the face during a traffic stop.
Click10.com
Early intervention beneficial in Marfan syndrome
MIAMI – New guidelines for surgery are improving outcomes for people with Marfan syndrome, a congenital disorder that can damage the heart and increase the risk of sudden death. Dr. Allan Stewart, a specialist in cardiology with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, said the chance for early surgical intervention has...
Pit bull mauls woman, boy in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman and a boy were hurt when they were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach, authorities said.According to a statement by the Broward County Sheriff's Department, the two victims, who were not identified, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.The dog was taken by animal control officials following the incident, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the 100 block of NW 21st Street, officials said.The woman who was attacked by the animal said it belonged to her daughter. She told CBS 4 that the dog first attacked a boy who had come to the home to purchase some snacks. The woman said the dog turned on her as she was trying to separate the boy from the dog.
