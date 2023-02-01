Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. These winds are expected to diminish late tonight into Saturday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Grant, Western Mineral by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Grant; Western Mineral A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGANY...GARRETT NORTHWESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 401 AM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from near Frostburg to near Winfield. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Frostburg, Keyser, Mountain Lake Park, Oakland, Westernport, Bel Air, Bayard, Bittinger, La Vale, Lonaconing, Piedmont, Loch Lynn Heights, Deer Park, Accident, Elk Garden, Kitzmiller, Cresaptown, Eckhart Mines, Barton and Midland. This includes Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 33 and 38. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 04:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Mineral AN AREA OF MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...ALLEGANY COUNTY IN WESTERN MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...NORTHERN GRANT COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...MORGAN COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA...MINERAL COUNTY IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA...BERKELEY COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND NORTHERN HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA At 415 AM EST, an area of moderate snow was located along a line extending from near Claylick to 8 miles east of Cumberland. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Hagerstown, Cumberland, Martinsburg, Keyser, Romney, Shepherdstown, Hancock, Bel Air, Paw Paw, Municipal Stadium, Greenwood, Robinwood, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, La Vale, Boonsboro, Paramount-Long Meadow, Wilson-Conococheague, Williamsport, Fort Ashby and Berkeley Springs. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in Maryland between mile markers 39 and 80. Interstate 70 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 37. Interstate 81 in Maryland between mile markers 1 and 12. Visibilities can be reduced below one half mile. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
