ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomer, WI

McDonell grinds out 52-48 win over Bloomer

By by Sam Janssen Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iFxF_0kYDK7KG00

On Tuesday night, the No. 1-ranked McDonell Macks boys basketball team faced a challenging test in the Western Cloverbelt, as they hosted the 7-2 Bloomer Blackhawks.

It was a tight, defensive game, but in the end McDonell came out on top on their home floor and grinded out a 52-48 win.

Bloomer kept pace with McDonell all game led by a strong defensive performance, but the Macks made a few more clutch shots at the end of the game to finish out the win and move to 9-1 in conference play.

The game began as a back and forth affair. Five minutes into the game, the teams were knotted up at 9-9.

Senior Eddie Mittermeyer hit his second three-pointer of the game to put the Macks ahead 15-11 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

With six minutes left in the first half, McDonell was hanging onto a slim 20-17 lead.

The Macks took a six-point lead back with just over four minutes left in the first half when senior Canan Huss scored on a drive to the basket.

Whenever the Macks led by a few baskets in the first half, Bloomer responded. Bloomer senior Evan Rogge sank a mid ranger to make it just 27-26 Macks with just over a minute left in the first half.

The Macks led 27-26 at halftime despite leading in fouls for the first half 10-4. The two teams both played strong defense in the first half.

Rogge hit a three-pointer to give the Blackhawks the lead just over three minutes into the second half, 31-29.

Macks senior Aidan Misfeldt hit a three to give the lead back to the Macks, 34-33, with 13 minutes left in the game.

Midway through the second half, the Macks led 40-37. Neither team was getting any easy shots, as both sides played strong defense outside and in the interior.

The Macks relied on their outside shooting to gain an advantage. Mittermeyer hit another three-pointer with 7:30 left in the game to give the Macks a six point lead back, 43-37.

With four minutes left in the game, Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger hit a three to make it a three-point game, 45-42.

Both teams struggled to score leading up to the final minute of the game. With a three point lead and 46 seconds left in the game, Misfeldt went to the free throw line for the Macks and hit one of two shots to lead by four.

Bloomer responded with a quick fast break score, narrowing McDonell’s lead to 48-46 with 37 seconds left.

Mifeldt was sent back to the line for the Macks and hit both shots this time, making it 50-46 Macks with 30 seconds left.

Next time down the floor for Bloomer, Schwarzenberger drove to the basket and was fouled. He made both free throws, making it 50-48 Macks with 12 seconds left.

On the Macks’ next possession, Huss was sent to the free throw line, where he converted both of his free throws. Bloomer missed their final shot at the buzzer, and the Macks won, 52-48.

Mittermeyer led the Macks with 20 points, which included four three-pointers. Huss had 14 points and Misfeldt had 11 points.

For Bloomer, Schwarzenberger had 21 points and Rogge had 13 points.

Next up for the Macks, they travel to Cadott on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off. As for the Blackhawks, they host Osseo-Fairchild on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

New Chippewa Falls museum set to open Friday

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Making community history more accessible to all. That’s the goal of a group of Chippewa Valley volunteers. After years of work, that goal will soon become a reality. Inside this building designed to resemble a saw mill that once stood in Chippewa Falls an army...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Volume One

King Pin Buys Big T’s, Plans for ‘Next Chapter’

Big T’s Saloon, a historic bar and longtime favorite for Bloody Marys in the Chippewa Valley, hit the market on Jan. 5 to the surprise of many. Big T’s regulars and locals wondered what would become of the saloon and its iconic tomato-juice beverages. King Pin Management has...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 53

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Part of Highway 53 was shut down for a while Wednesday as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Chippewa Falls. It happened around 10:50 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 53 on the bridge over the Chippewa River. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says a car traveling in the right lane hit a deer, causing the vehicle to break down on the bridge. A semi hit a van that had swerved to avoid the car, and then also hit the car.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man arrested after pursuit in stolen U-Haul

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested after a pursuit in a stolen U-Haul. A criminal complaint shows 34-year-old Luke Shilts is facing charges of attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of thc (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, misdemeanor retail theft -intentionally take (<= $500) and possession of methamphetamine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WMTV/WEAU) – The video is heartbreaking. A vehicle pulls into the Eau Claire Co. Humane Association parking lot early Thursday morning. An individual hops out and, with a dog in tow, walks up to the still unopened shelter door. The person then proceeds to tie the dog’s leash to the door before heading back to the truck to drive off.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Library: Contagious virus affecting staff, visitors

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire library is notifying the public that a virus is affecting people visiting its facility. The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library posted on Facebook Tuesday that library staff and visitors had been found to have a contagious virus that causes stomach issues. In...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
16K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy