McDonell grinds out 52-48 win over Bloomer

On Tuesday night, the No. 1-ranked McDonell Macks boys basketball team faced a challenging test in the Western Cloverbelt, as they hosted the 7-2 Bloomer Blackhawks.

It was a tight, defensive game, but in the end McDonell came out on top on their home floor and grinded out a 52-48 win.

Bloomer kept pace with McDonell all game led by a strong defensive performance, but the Macks made a few more clutch shots at the end of the game to finish out the win and move to 9-1 in conference play.

The game began as a back and forth affair. Five minutes into the game, the teams were knotted up at 9-9.

Senior Eddie Mittermeyer hit his second three-pointer of the game to put the Macks ahead 15-11 with just over 10 minutes left in the first half.

With six minutes left in the first half, McDonell was hanging onto a slim 20-17 lead.

The Macks took a six-point lead back with just over four minutes left in the first half when senior Canan Huss scored on a drive to the basket.

Whenever the Macks led by a few baskets in the first half, Bloomer responded. Bloomer senior Evan Rogge sank a mid ranger to make it just 27-26 Macks with just over a minute left in the first half.

The Macks led 27-26 at halftime despite leading in fouls for the first half 10-4. The two teams both played strong defense in the first half.

Rogge hit a three-pointer to give the Blackhawks the lead just over three minutes into the second half, 31-29.

Macks senior Aidan Misfeldt hit a three to give the lead back to the Macks, 34-33, with 13 minutes left in the game.

Midway through the second half, the Macks led 40-37. Neither team was getting any easy shots, as both sides played strong defense outside and in the interior.

The Macks relied on their outside shooting to gain an advantage. Mittermeyer hit another three-pointer with 7:30 left in the game to give the Macks a six point lead back, 43-37.

With four minutes left in the game, Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger hit a three to make it a three-point game, 45-42.

Both teams struggled to score leading up to the final minute of the game. With a three point lead and 46 seconds left in the game, Misfeldt went to the free throw line for the Macks and hit one of two shots to lead by four.

Bloomer responded with a quick fast break score, narrowing McDonell’s lead to 48-46 with 37 seconds left.

Mifeldt was sent back to the line for the Macks and hit both shots this time, making it 50-46 Macks with 30 seconds left.

Next time down the floor for Bloomer, Schwarzenberger drove to the basket and was fouled. He made both free throws, making it 50-48 Macks with 12 seconds left.

On the Macks’ next possession, Huss was sent to the free throw line, where he converted both of his free throws. Bloomer missed their final shot at the buzzer, and the Macks won, 52-48.

Mittermeyer led the Macks with 20 points, which included four three-pointers. Huss had 14 points and Misfeldt had 11 points.

For Bloomer, Schwarzenberger had 21 points and Rogge had 13 points.

Next up for the Macks, they travel to Cadott on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off. As for the Blackhawks, they host Osseo-Fairchild on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tip-off.