Miami could set new temperature record later this weekUSA DiarioMiami, FL
A World of Wonder at Robert is HereJ.M. LesinskiHomestead, FL
On This Day In 1999, The Marlins Made Their Greatest Trade EverIBWAAMiami, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Three Florida cities have experienced some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
8 of the best ways to spend Valentine’s Day in Miami
Get your wallets ready! It’s time to buy chocolate boxes, teddy bears and jewelry. That’s right, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. If you’re struggling to decide how to spend the day, look no further than The Miami Hurricane’s list of eight ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Miami.
themiamihurricane.com
Hairology’s first annual hair show celebrating “Hair-I-Tage”
Hairology, in collaboration with multiple student organizations, will be throwing their first annual hair show on Feb. 7, 2023. Scheduled during Black Awareness Month, “Hair-i-tage” will trace the history behind hairstyles and fashion from the African Regions, Afro-Europe, the Caribbean and Afro-Latino communities. Students will have the opportunity...
themiamihurricane.com
Free film festival comes to Cosford Cinema this weekend
Where can you go to watch award-winning short films right here at UM for free? Look no further than Shorts Miami International Film Festival (SMIFF), which comes to the Bill Cosford Cinema from Feb. 3-5. Its premiere year, SMIFF is a three-day festival created by UM School of Communications faculty...
themiamihurricane.com
Black History Mobile Museum Coming to UM on February 9th
Documents signed by Fredrick Douglas and Martin Luther King Jr. A pair of shackles from the transatlantic slave trade. Signed albums from cultural groundbreakers. These are just some of the artifacts University of Miami students will be able to see at the Black History 101 Mobile Museum next week. The award winning collection will be on display on Feb. 9th from 10am-3pm in the Shalala Student Center Activities Room.
themiamihurricane.com
UM sophomore saves for 11 years to visit Antarctica
With increasing conversations about climate change and the environment, Miami has become an area for concern due to sea levels rising. Because UM students and faculty have been researching new technologies and ways to live in this changing world, some have become curious about regions of the world like Antarctica.
themiamihurricane.com
UM News Briefs: Drag Brunch #attherat, DeSantis politics and College Board
Note from the news editors: UM News Briefs are a new segment from The Miami Hurricane. News briefs provide a weekly snapshot of life at the University of Miami, in Miami and sometimes around the state, country or world. Stay up to date with UM News Briefs. ON CAMPUS. Drag...
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricanes baseball focused on rebounding from regional defeat
It was a cloudy and cool day in Coral Gables, Fla. on Friday afternoon during the Hurricanes’ first media availability of the year. The gray, uncolored skies were only symbolic of the way in which Miami’s season ended in June when the Arizona Wildcats beat the Hurricanes, 4-3, at Mark Light Field.
themiamihurricane.com
Harlond Beverly: back and better than ever
It is no secret that Miami men’s basketball is one of the top offenses in the nation. The Hurricanes average just under 78 points per game, which is third best in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and top 40 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Everyone knows players like Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack and Jordan Miller are critical contributors to Miami’s offense. However, there is one often overlooked player just as instrumental in the ‘Canes success — guard Harlond Beverly.
