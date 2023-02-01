It is no secret that Miami men’s basketball is one of the top offenses in the nation. The Hurricanes average just under 78 points per game, which is third best in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and top 40 in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Everyone knows players like Isaiah Wong, Nijel Pack and Jordan Miller are critical contributors to Miami’s offense. However, there is one often overlooked player just as instrumental in the ‘Canes success — guard Harlond Beverly.

