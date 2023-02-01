ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen Warming Center in need of donations to maintain operations

By Earl Stoudemire
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjmhZ_0kYDIv0P00

Waco, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Waco and Killeen warming centers have already served dozens who are trying to avoid the freezing weather.

Nine people spent the night in Waco’s warming center Monday night and 22 in Killeen.

Both centers are providing food and a space to sleep.

This is made possible through partnerships they have in the community.

“It’s really great that we’re able to partner with other agencies such as Moss Rose and the LULAC Herencia Council, because they’re able to really take care of the feeding portions for us,” said Killeen director of homeland security and emergency management Peter Perez.

Killeen’s warming center is currently operating on a 24 hour schedule.

However Perez says those looking to stay overnight need to arrive early.

“They all know that we lock the doors at 11 and you’re not allowed to enter the building after 11:00,” said Perez. “So hopefully that number will go up because we don’t want people out there in this cold weather.”

For donations, Perez says the center needs many items to keep operations going.

“Primarily things that are either canned goods [or] shelf stable items. If you do buy meat, then it should be meat that is already frozen so that they can keep it frozen until they need to use it,” said Perez.

The food needs to be in its store-bought original packaging. It cannot be cooked at home.

They also need new blankets, sleeping bags, and jackets for anyone looking to sleep or bundle up.

We reached out to the Waco warming center to hear they’re equipped to still serve.

“We do not need any donations at this time. We have no unmet needs and we have plenty of resources to be able to support that warming center and anybody who wants to stop by and get warm,” said Elizabeth Thomas, Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator

For anyone able to donate to the Moss Rose community center you can call 254-327-1164 ext. 13.

KLST/KSAN

