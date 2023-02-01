ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

ARCTOS Technology Solutions relocates to Beavercreek

By Callie Cassick
 2 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The defense contractor ARCTOS Technology Solutions has a new home.

The company was formed from a merger in 2019 between research and development firms and works to support air and space dominance for the country.

On Tuesday, they cut the ribbon on their new location in Beavercreek. They say this move helps them grow their presence in the area.

“It’s getting us a little closer to the base and our primary customers, helping to foster more collaboration that will hopefully lead to more innovation and more solutions to offer to the Air Force,” Chris Greamo, President and CEO of ARCTOS Technology Solutions, said.

The company did not have to move too far — only about 6-miles up the road to Mission Point Boulevard in Beavercreek.

They are hoping to double, or even triple, in size in the coming years.

