NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival That’s Soared 160% in Just One Month May Be in Early Days of Massive Rally, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A leading crypto analytics firm is suggesting that Fantom (FTM), a top Ethereum (ETH) rival, is only in the beginning stages of a major rally. Smart contract platform Fantom is trading for $0.635 at time of writing, up 27% in the last 24 hours, and up over 164% since 2023 began.
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 4,506%, Burning Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu
u.today
Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How
fintechfutures.com
Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?
With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC To Hit ‘Triple-Headed’ Resistance Monster
Popular crypto trader Tone Vays isn’t convinced Bitcoin (BTC) will continue upwards in the short term despite the crypto asset’s sizeable January gains. The analyst tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks BTC will face some “major, major resistance” at the $25,000 mark. “I have...
dailyhodl.com
Layer-1 Blockchain Explodes 150% As Chinese Social Media Giant Integrates Crypto Platform
A layer-1 blockchain project exploded last week on the heels of a new integration with a Chinese social media giant. Multi-chain ecosystem Conflux Network (CFX) is trading around $0.0554 at time of writing, up over 150% from its 2023 open of $0.022. CFX, which is the 250th-ranked crypto asset by...
Motley Fool
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market
XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
Augusta Free Press
The Fight Out (FHGT) Price Jumps as Presale Pumps to $3.7 Million – Buy Now Before Next Price Increase!
Over these last few weeks, the Fight Out project has become synonymous with the fast-growing Move-to-Earn industry. With what seems to be the most advanced technology and features this niche market has ever seen, the presale for FGHT tokens has been rapidly evolving from day one. At the time of...
u.today
Massive SHIB Burn Alert: Trillions of Shiba Inu Tokens to Go up in Flames with Shibarium
In a recent Discord message, lead Shiba Inu developer Shytoshi Kusama stated that one of the goals of the hotly anticipated Shibarium Layer 2 solution is to burn trillions of tokens. Kusama's recent comment echoes the sentiment within the broader SHIB community, which expects the total supply of the meme...
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts
Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
bitcoinist.com
Cryptocurrencies That Connect With Their Community: Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin And Avalanche
There’s been a surge in highly-endorsed cryptocurrencies that dominate the market. What is one of the secret ingredients that makes them so big? To put it simply, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) allow a platform for their users to communicate not only with each other, but with those who run the cryptocurrency. The brand-new Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is looking to follow the same path as the other two crypto titans.
