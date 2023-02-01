ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 4,506%, Burning Tens of Millions of Shiba Inu

u.today

Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How

fintechfutures.com

Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?

With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in Any Bear Market

XRP (a.k.a. Ripple) is already making waves in the international money transfers market. Basic Attention Token is another Web3 idea, tightly focused on advertising functions in the next-generation internet model. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
PYMNTS

Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments

Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
ffnews.com

Klarpay AG expands its global payment capabilities with 13 new dedicated currency accounts

Klarpay AG marks a significant expansion of its international payment offering with the launch of 13 new currency IBAN accounts. This addition enables digital companies, including online merchants, ad networks, marketplaces, and influencers, to collect and disburse payments in AED, AUD, CAD, DKK, HKD, HUF, JPY, MXN, NOK, PLN, SEK, TRY, and ZAR globally via their corporate Klarpay account in addition to the 80+ payout currencies which are already available.
bitcoinist.com

Cryptocurrencies That Connect With Their Community: Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin And Avalanche

There’s been a surge in highly-endorsed cryptocurrencies that dominate the market. What is one of the secret ingredients that makes them so big? To put it simply, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Avalanche (AVAX) allow a platform for their users to communicate not only with each other, but with those who run the cryptocurrency. The brand-new Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is looking to follow the same path as the other two crypto titans.

