markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
NHL
Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday
Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
markerzone.com
THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
markerzone.com
BEST LANDING SPOTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD NEXT SEASON
The Jackets looked promising coming off a strong off-season, including the signing of Johnny Gaudreau to a massive contract, but the season has gone anything but planned. Columbus has Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Cole Sillinger down the middle, but none of them really have the top center potential like Bedard does. A line of Gaudreau-Bedard-Laine would be deadly for years to come and one that Jackets fans would die for.
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER OVECHKIN SHARES ALL-TIME QUOTE ON RETIREMENT PLANS WITH SIDNEY CROSBY
Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have been the faces of the National Hockey League since they both began their illustrious careers back in the 2005-06 season. The rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby has certainly been played up over time, but it's given us some pretty great moments over the last 18 years including an outdoor game, intense Stanley Cup Playoff series' and even on the international stage, at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
markerzone.com
RED WINGS PLACE 2022 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.
markerzone.com
FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL
2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
markerzone.com
NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON
When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
markerzone.com
SEAN KURALY ABSOLUTELY LEVELS WASHINGTON'S NICK JENSEN
In today's NHL, we don't often see big-time hits like we used to in the '90s and '00s. But every now and again, in efforts to maybe spark one's team, fans are treated to some major collisions. On Tuesday night, that was Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly. The former...
markerzone.com
RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS
Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
NHL
Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January
NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
markerzone.com
GRAND RAPIDS FORWARD SUSPENDED TWO GAMES FOR OBSCENE GESTURE
The AHL announced on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for two games as a consequence of his actions during Sunday's game against the Chicago Wolves. The reason for his suspension was quickly identified:. Shine, 29, has 13 points and 30 PIMs in 39 games...
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS
Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com
FORMER JETS FIRST-ROUNDER SIGNS CONTRACT EXTENSION IN FINLAND, ENDING ANY POTENTIAL RETURN TO WINNIPEG
Last summer, Winnipeg Jets 2017 first round pick (24th overall) Kristian Vesalainen became a restricted free agent and with limited opportunities to get consistent minutes in the NHL, he opted to head to Europe, signing with the Malmo Redhawks (SHL). After 15 games with Malmo, he moved to his homeland,...
markerzone.com
WATCH - GREAT RINKSIDE VIEW OF WAYNE SIMMONDS CHUCKING HAMMERS AT A.J. GREER
In case there was any doubt, Wayne Simmonds still has it. Simmonds dropped the gloves with Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer and immediately caught him with a big time right cross. Once Greer was stunned, Simmonds started unloading everything he could. What a great view for a big-time tilt.
markerzone.com
ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES
There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...
