ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNY News

Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade

The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres wear 'Choose Love' warmup jerseys on Wednesday

Buffalo celebrates start of Black History Month with special sweaters. The Buffalo Sabres are spreading the love. The Sabres wore "Choose Love" warmup jerseys before their game against the Carolina Hurricanes at KeyBank Arena on Wednesday. Buffalo sported the special warmups in honor of their first-ever Choose Love Night which...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

THINGS GET HEATED AFTER ARBER XHEKAJ FLIPS A PUCK AT BRADY TKACHUK (VIDEO)

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has made it clear to the rest of the NHL that he is afraid of nobody. During Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators, a whistle blew as Brady Tkachuk approached Xhekaj, presumably looking for trouble. After all, these two clubs don't necessarily like one another.
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman

The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BEST LANDING SPOTS FOR CONNOR BEDARD NEXT SEASON

The Jackets looked promising coming off a strong off-season, including the signing of Johnny Gaudreau to a massive contract, but the season has gone anything but planned. Columbus has Boone Jenner, Jack Roslovic, and Cole Sillinger down the middle, but none of them really have the top center potential like Bedard does. A line of Gaudreau-Bedard-Laine would be deadly for years to come and one that Jackets fans would die for.
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN SHARES ALL-TIME QUOTE ON RETIREMENT PLANS WITH SIDNEY CROSBY

Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have been the faces of the National Hockey League since they both began their illustrious careers back in the 2005-06 season. The rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby has certainly been played up over time, but it's given us some pretty great moments over the last 18 years including an outdoor game, intense Stanley Cup Playoff series' and even on the international stage, at the 2010 Winter Olympics.
markerzone.com

RED WINGS PLACE 2022 OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Juho Olkinuora on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. Olkinuora, 32, signed with the Detroit Red Wings in June 2022 after a strong season on the international scene. In February, he appeared in one game at Beijing 2022, helping Finland win their first-ever gold medal in ice hockey at the Winter Olympics. Then, in May, he starred for his country again at the World Championship, finishing the tournament eight wins in eight games, earning MVP honours.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

FORMER NEW JERSEY DEVILS 1ST ROUNDER RELEASED FROM SHL CLUB, SIGNS AHL DEAL

2014 30th overall pick of the New Jersey Devils John Quenneville has been released from his Swedish Hockey League contract with Leksand and has signed an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators; AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Quenneville, 26, was the final pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft's...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

NHL NATIONAL VIEWERSHIP SEES SHARP DECLINE IN 2022-23 SEASON

When the NHL signed its exclusive broadcasting rights over to ESPN and TNT, it was objectively a positive step for the league. Making the game more accessible to fans is key in the process of growing the league's popularity. Plus, the NHL made $225 million from its deal with Turner...
markerzone.com

SEAN KURALY ABSOLUTELY LEVELS WASHINGTON'S NICK JENSEN

In today's NHL, we don't often see big-time hits like we used to in the '90s and '00s. But every now and again, in efforts to maybe spark one's team, fans are treated to some major collisions. On Tuesday night, that was Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly. The former...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

RETIRED NHLER BROOKS LAICH SLAMS FORMER GM'S 'RULES' FOR PLAYERS

Lou Lamoriello is a polarizing figure these days, perhaps more than ever. His rigid management style has always been a point of discussion, dating back to his days with the New Jersey Devils. His recent trade for Bo Horvat has people talking, and one specific detail caught folks up more...
NHL

Luukkonen of Sabres named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

NEW YORK - Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who led rookie netminders with six wins in nine starts (6-2-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%) to help Buffalo climb within one point of a playoff spot, has been named the NHL's "Rookie of the Month" for January. Luukkonen edged Calgary Flames goaltender...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

GRAND RAPIDS FORWARD SUSPENDED TWO GAMES FOR OBSCENE GESTURE

The AHL announced on Tuesday the Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been suspended for two games as a consequence of his actions during Sunday's game against the Chicago Wolves. The reason for his suspension was quickly identified:. Shine, 29, has 13 points and 30 PIMs in 39 games...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
markerzone.com

MITCH MARNER RESPONDS TO BRAD MARCHAND'S RECENT COMMENTS

Athletes chirp one another. It's simply a part of the game. Sometimes it's in good fun, others it can escalate to the point of genuine disdain between combatants. Recently, Brad Marchand chirped Toronto's Mitch Marner, which made for some excellent viewership. During his media tour for the NHL's All-Star festivities,...
markerzone.com

ANALYST SAYS LOW RATINGS SHOULD BE WAKE UP CALL FOR NHL TO MAKE SEVERAL CHANGES

There's not really any way to sugar coat it. Rating for the National Hockey League in the United States are down this season, way down. Viewership has dropped 22 percent on average in America, and former player turned analyst Carlo Colaiacovo believes the league only has itself to blame. "I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy