West Plains, MO

KTLO

Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads

Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KTLO

AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck

Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
houstonherald.com

Area woman faces felony property damage charge

A Willow Springs woman faces a felony charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident Nov. 23 at a U.S. 60 business. Sharon K. Dudley, 76, of the 15000 block of Sargent Road in Willow Springs, is charged with first-degree property damage (a class E felony). A Cabool...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KTTS

Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Ozark County Times

NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby

This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Cabool woman faces charges following arrest Tuesday night

A Cabool woman was arrested Tuesday night on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jeana L. Knight, 58, is charged with a felony patrol charge of DWI, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a front bumper and wearing no seat belt. She was taken to the Cabool Police...
CABOOL, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO

