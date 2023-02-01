Read full article on original website
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KTLO
AR Highway 5 North closed due to overturned log truck
Motorists traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 North should use caution or find an alternate route. Baxter County 911 reports a log truck overturned in the area of Oakland-Promise Land Cemetery. At this time traffic is closed in both directions.Stay tuned to KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot for updates.
houstonherald.com
Area woman faces felony property damage charge
A Willow Springs woman faces a felony charge after a Cabool Police Department investigation of an incident Nov. 23 at a U.S. 60 business. Sharon K. Dudley, 76, of the 15000 block of Sargent Road in Willow Springs, is charged with first-degree property damage (a class E felony). A Cabool...
KTTS
Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Winter Weather Advisory extended until midnight for some portions of the state
UPDATED: The Advisory has now been upgraded to a Winter Weather Warning for Texas County and much of southern Missouri. The National Weather Service says the area can expect heavy mixed precipitation through midnight tonight. Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisory continues for Laclede, Phelps, and Pulaski Counties until midnight where...
KTLO
Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
Ozark County Times
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
houstonherald.com
Cabool woman faces charges following arrest Tuesday night
A Cabool woman was arrested Tuesday night on several charges by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Jeana L. Knight, 58, is charged with a felony patrol charge of DWI, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without a front bumper and wearing no seat belt. She was taken to the Cabool Police...
Kait 8
Local restaurant continues tradition of donating to children’s hospital
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Fred’s Fish House in Mammoth Spring is known for its fish, hushpuppies, and its annual tradition. While being open for many years, the restaurant has also been raising thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Feb. 1 was the annual “St....
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
