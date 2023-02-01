Read full article on original website
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend
Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
NECN
Next Storm Arrives Late Sunday – With More Accumulating Snow
Pockets of light snow and snow showers will be tapering off and ending this evening, but additional coatings of snow will be possible before the conclusion of this event. The biggest impact this evening and tonight will be the dropping temperatures – which will fall into the 20s for many (teens far North Country) and freeze leftover moisture on anything untreated. Think driveways, parking lots, sidewalks etc…watch your step!
Ready for spring? AccuWeather has a sneak peek of the long-range forecast
No matter what Punxsutawney Phil prognosticates on Feb. 2, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will still feel like winter for more than half of the nation over the next six weeks. The middle of January marked the halfway point in meteorological winter, which comes to an end in just five weeks...
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
First Alert Forecast: Colder weather arrives Tuesday
BALTIMORE - The mild temperatures of late will be leaving for a few days as a cold front brings falling temperatures to the area on Tuesday. Overnight, we will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Highs on Tuesday will mainly be in the 30s to near 40 under mostly cloudy skies. A very weak upper level disturbance will move through the region during the day bringing the chance for a light wintry mix to the area. Temperatures will be above freezing and travel issues are not expected. Any accumulations that occur will be very light. Another disturbance will swing through the area...
Sunny and cold today before arctic blast moves in on Friday
An arctic front will blast through the region Friday morning with an early high of 25 degrees, but temperatures will continue to drop all day long.
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
The Weather Channel
Arctic Cold Blast Could Be Coldest In Years In New England, But Will Leave Quickly
A powerful blast of arctic air will sweep into the Northeast Friday and Saturday. This could bring the coldest air in at least several years for some in New England. Dangerously cold wind chills are forecast, especially Friday night and Saturday morning. However, milder air will quickly return by Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Forecast: Chances of Snow, Blasts of Cold Air Expected in US as Meteorological Spring Comes Near
The latest weather forecast explained that there could be a chance of snow due to a blast of cold air in the United States. As the Meteorological Spring ends, the winter season might be extended for weeks, or the spring season would begin earlier. The early beginning of the winter...
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps, sunshine through the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says seriously cold temperatures are coming for Friday night into Saturday.
iheart.com
Northeast Braces For Record-Breaking Cold And -50 Degree Windchills
A mass of frigid arctic air is moving east across the upper Midwest, bringing freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills to a large swath of the country. "The next impulse of arctic air to sweep into the Nation from Canada is forecast to impact the northern Plains and Upper Midwest today (February 2). Wind chills could become dangerously cold and drop to as low as 50 degrees below zero. Areas with fresh snow cover could also experience brief whiteout conditions as gusty winds accompany the arctic front," the National Weather Service said.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Seasonably chilly today before Friday’s Arctic blast
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Morning clouds keep sun dim, chances for six more weeks of winter look grim. Today: Clouds gradually break up. Highs: 41 to 45. Tonight: Mainly cloudy, gusty winds build. Lows: 26 to 32.
Spring forecast looks snowy for some, AccuWeather experts say
Meteorological spring is less than a month away, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that "there's still some winter left." Get the scoop on the seasonal forecast and the latest outlook on La Nina. Meteorological spring is right around the corner with the season kicking off on the first day of March,...
