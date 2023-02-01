ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeannette, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield

Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys still looking to find groove in season of constant change

A search for continuity is a seemingly ongoing adventure at Belle Vernon this season as the boys basketball team tries to grow into its expectations. The journey has been met with flared locker room discussions, a maddening sense that the Leopards (9-9) should be better and the coach trying to throw a lasso of accountability around an athletically gifted group.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes boys avenge earlier loss to Burrell

When the Burrell and Deer Lakes boys basketball teams met Jan. 6, neither escaped the 40s as the Bucs held on for a one-point victory in overtime. In Tuesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes, the Lancers were able to exact a measure of revenge and stay on course for at least a share of the Section 3-3A title.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official

A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight

Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 3-5

“Fleshy Limb Filled Rectangles,” an exhibition by Kenneth Nicholson, will open Saturday at StopWatch Gallery & Studio, 323 S. Main St., Greensburg. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. The show features oil paintings and drawings of figures and portraits, which the artist says are “aggressively disassembled and collaged back...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 31, 2023

Ryan Edwards earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Florida Gulf Coast University and was named to the president’s list. Corinne Swann was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Swann is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 3-5

From Beethoven to the Bucs, there is a wide variety of exciting things to do in the next few days. Here are five things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend. Maestro Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the symphony that opens with the four most recognizable notes in classical music. One need not be an aficionado to know them — Da, da, da, da followed by da, da, da, da. That’s right, they are the opening notes to Beethoven’s Fifth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Feb. 3, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Adult prom event planned Feb. 11 in Brackenridge. A King...
TARENTUM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy