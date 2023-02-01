Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin girls keep rolling with sweep of Hempfield
Norwin girls basketball players recently filled out and read a Google form report about finding their roles on the team. It was a topic the Knights know well. The exercise gave the players a better idea of what their collective personality is. Norwin is ranked third in WPIAL Class 6A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Few teams have playoff sports locked up
With just over a week to go in the WPIAL regular season, the Westmoreland County playoff picture is coming into greater focus. Only four county teams had secured spots at the beginning of the week: Burrell and Yough in Class 3A, Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A and Monessen in Class A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys still looking to find groove in season of constant change
A search for continuity is a seemingly ongoing adventure at Belle Vernon this season as the boys basketball team tries to grow into its expectations. The journey has been met with flared locker room discussions, a maddening sense that the Leopards (9-9) should be better and the coach trying to throw a lasso of accountability around an athletically gifted group.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Feb. 2, 2023: Kaley Rohanna hits 1,000 points in key Waynesburg win
Kaley Rohanna scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of her career on a free throw with 1.3 seconds left, to lead Waynesburg to a 48-40 victory over Yough in a key Section 4-3A matchup Thursday night. Peyton Cowell had 11 and Josie Horne added 10 for the Raiders (17-2, 7-1),...
Baldwin hires McKeesport assistant Dana Brown Jr. as football coach
Dana Brown Jr. turns 32 on Sunday, but he got an early birthday present Wednesday night. Brown, a McKeesport assistant coach and former standout player for the Tigers, was hired as Baldwin’s football coach, making him one of the younger big-school coaches in the WPIAL. The first-time head coach...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes boys avenge earlier loss to Burrell
When the Burrell and Deer Lakes boys basketball teams met Jan. 6, neither escaped the 40s as the Bucs held on for a one-point victory in overtime. In Tuesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes, the Lancers were able to exact a measure of revenge and stay on course for at least a share of the Section 3-3A title.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
New Castle Inches Closer to Section Title With Dominate Win Over Butler 64-49
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Tuesday night showcased the second installment of the renewed rivalry between New Castle and Butler. The first matchup, back on Jan. 6 and the first since 2014, went in favor of the New Castle Hurricanes. The second time around, not much changed as the Hurricanes won handily by the score of 64-49. In the initial meeting, Hurricanes’ 1,000-point scorer Isaiah Boice broke his foot and missed the next seven games. Senior Jonathon Anderson took on an added rule and led the Hurricanes’ offense in Boice’s absence.
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out NCAA's Recruiting Rules
Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi is no fan of the different Signing Days for recruits.
Ohio-bound D.J. Walker, 5 other Aliquippa seniors make college commitments official
A group of Aliquippa football seniors including standout safety/wide receiver Donovan Walker announced their college commitments Wednesday, with Walker choosing Ohio. Also announcing commitments were defensive back Nate Lindsey (Fordham) and two-way linemen Neco Eberhardt (Albany) and Jason McBride (IUP). Wide receiver Dorius Moreland signed with Bethany College. Another two-way...
Pitt’s Jason Capel Rants About 'Disrespect' After Win Over UNC
The assistant coach, who played at North Carolina, was fiery after the Panthers pulled off an upset win in Chapel Hill.
Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight
Brothers Jason and Jeff Capel are upset with North Carolina over what they feel was a slight from the Tar Heels towards Jason on Wednesday. Pitt beat UNC 65-64 on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill. The Panthers are coached by Jeff Capel, a former Duke player, who is in his fifth season at Pitt. Jason,... The post Jason, Jeff Capel upset with North Carolina after perceived slight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Feb. 3-5
“Fleshy Limb Filled Rectangles,” an exhibition by Kenneth Nicholson, will open Saturday at StopWatch Gallery & Studio, 323 S. Main St., Greensburg. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. The show features oil paintings and drawings of figures and portraits, which the artist says are “aggressively disassembled and collaged back...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area student news for the week of Jan. 31, 2023
Ryan Edwards earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2022 semester at Florida Gulf Coast University and was named to the president’s list. Corinne Swann was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Iowa. Swann is a fourth year student in Iowa’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in English and creative writing.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
BRGR's final Pittsburgh location closes
BRGR, has closed its last restaurant in the Pittsburgh area. The Business Times reports a sign posted in the window of the restaurant at the Galleria in Mount Lebanon indicates it has closed permanently.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Feb. 3-5
From Beethoven to the Bucs, there is a wide variety of exciting things to do in the next few days. Here are five things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend. Maestro Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the symphony that opens with the four most recognizable notes in classical music. One need not be an aficionado to know them — Da, da, da, da followed by da, da, da, da. That’s right, they are the opening notes to Beethoven’s Fifth.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Feb. 3, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Adult prom event planned Feb. 11 in Brackenridge. A King...
wtae.com
Dozens of school delays announced as a burst of winter weather hits Pittsburgh overnight
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of schools announced they would be delayed after snow hit the Pittsburgh region late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Many of the schools experiencing delays are south of Pittsburgh. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
