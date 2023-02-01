From Beethoven to the Bucs, there is a wide variety of exciting things to do in the next few days. Here are five things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend. Maestro Manfred Honeck leads the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a performance of the symphony that opens with the four most recognizable notes in classical music. One need not be an aficionado to know them — Da, da, da, da followed by da, da, da, da. That’s right, they are the opening notes to Beethoven’s Fifth.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO