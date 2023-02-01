ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Barren Iowa Veterans Trust Fund receives federal aid

By Taj Simmons
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is supposed to financially assist veterans in emergency situations, but the fund itself needed a financial assist. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would use more than $440,000 in American Rescue Plan aid to reactivate the fund and fulfill its outstanding requests.

The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund stopped accepting applications late in 2022 when it ran out of money. At the time, the program had a backlog of requests dating back to March 2021.

“I’m pleased that this funding will finally provide veterans the financial assistance they were approved to receive,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement provided to media outlets. “We owe Iowa’s veterans a debt of gratitude and we must ensure that the services we offer them are available when needed.”

Iowa Veterans Trust Fund allocations can cover a wide range of emergency situations for veterans, from medical situations to urgent car repairs.

John Derner, the leader of the American Legion of Iowa, said the governor’s action is a relief for veterans across the state.

“The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund has done a remarkable job in getting veterans out of tough times and allowing them to become productive members of society and move on with their lives,” Derner said. “We’re thankful we have it here in Iowa, and we want to make sure that resource continues to be available in the future.”

The Iowa Veterans Trust Fund is usually funded through proceeds from the Iowa Lottery.

