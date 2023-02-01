ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Quisenberry, Moore lead Fordham over Saint Louis 75-65

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 27 points, Khalid Moore added 20 and Fordham beat Saint Louis 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Quisenberry finished with five rebounds and four steals for the Rams (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Moore grabbed nine rebounds.

Francis Okoro totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Billikens (15-7, 7-2), who had a six-game win streak end. Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored nine points.

Quisenberry scored 14 points in the second half and Fordham used a 12-1 run to rally from a 36-31 halftime deficit.

Fordham plays Sunday against Richmond on the road, and Saint Louis hosts VCU on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

