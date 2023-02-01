Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
3 Montana schools nominated for National Blue Ribbon School award
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction announced three Montana public schools are nominated for the U.S. Department of Education's National Blue Ribbon School award. The National Blue Ribbon School award is presented to schools that show overall academic excellence and working to improve student success on a...
NBCMontana
Bozeman restaurant under new ownership by notable singer-songwriters
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Open Range restaurant in Bozeman is under new ownership by singer-songwriters Joey and Gavin DeGraw. NBC Montana confirmed Thursday the DeGraw brothers became the owners of the establishment in November. Previously, Open Range was only open a few days a week. Now the restaurant is...
NBCMontana
Tow companies stay busy this winter
Bozeman, Mont — Towing companies are feeling slammed after a week of slick roads and white out conditions. One business saying call volumes are at their highest peak. “We've been in the Gallatin Valley for 27 years now, and our call volumes are something like we've never seen before,” Best Rate Towing and Repair general manager Paul Johnson said.
NBCMontana
I-90 closed Livingston to Big Timber
MISSOULA, Mont. — Interstate 90 is closed from Livingston to Big Timber due to severe conditions with blowing and drifting snow. The Montana Department of Transportation released the following details:. I-90 from MP 331.0 to 370.8. Road Closed. Emergency Closure. Additional Information:. I-90 CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC DUE TO...
NBCMontana
Eastbound vehicles back up for miles amid I-90 closure in Livingston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Miles of cars and semitrucks sat stuck on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Livingston Wednesday. Some of the folks had no idea traffic was going to be a complete standstill. “Nobody was at the last exit telling us to get off or anything. Now they're saying...
NBCMontana
Documentary highlighting Montana author to be shown in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman's Emerson Center for Arts and Culture will show a Montana PBS documentary about the life and work of Ivan Doig, an acclaimed author. The film, titled "Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind," is narrated by former MSU adjunct professor, Bill Pullman. The showing takes...
NBCMontana
How many constituents does your representative represent?
HELENA, Mont. — As legislators meet this winter to craft new laws and negotiate the next state budget, a quirk of Montana’s Constitution means there’s a notable misalignment in the state’s political math: Every representative has one vote on the floor of the Montana House of Representatives, but some represent thousands of constituents more than do their neighbors a few seats over.
NBCMontana
Skijoring returns to Big Sky this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Best in the West Showdown will bring skijoring back to Big Sky this weekend. The event runs Saturday and Sunday. A welcome parade will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. in Big Sky Town Center at 4 p.m. It will be lead by the MSU...
NBCMontana
4 vehicle crash near Big Timber delays traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — With slick and dangerous road conditions, law enforcement agencies in southwest Montana are urging everyone to stay home. The Park County Sheriff Office says the entire stretch of I-90 from Bozeman to Big Timber is a complete sheet of ice. A four vehicle crash on Tuesday...
NBCMontana
NBC's Dateline to revisit 2017 murder of Broadwater Co. deputy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The 2017 murder of a Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office deputy will be revisited this week during a special two-hour episode of NBC’s Dateline. Producers of the episode say they expect to reveal new information about the perpetrators behind the killing of Deputy Mason Moore along Highway 287 near Three Forks early on the morning of May 16, 2017.
NBCMontana
MSU football adds 5 incoming recruits
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Wednesday, Montana State football added five new recruits to their 2022-23 football recruiting class. Two of the three are transfers while the rest are high school student-athletes. The following is a press release from MSU Athletics:. BOZEMAN, Montana - Montana State added to its 2022-23...
