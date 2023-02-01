Read full article on original website
Accenture Acquires Bionest
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Bionest, a NYC-based consulting agency centered on Pharma, Biotech, Medical System and Diagnostics. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Bionest’s group of 46 scientifically-minded consultants, trade executives, and specialists based mostly in NYC and in a European workplace in Paris, will be a...
Birdeye Acquires Cube Online
Birdeye, a Palo Alto, CA-based digital buyer expertise platform, acquired Dice On-line, an Australian supplier of a buyer expertise platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Birdeye will increase its worldwide presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Led by Tony Van-Eyk, Co-Founder and...
Cox Communications Acquires Logicworks
Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, an expert and managed cloud providers firm. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Logicworks joins Cox’s portfolio of business providers corporations that work collectively to serve enterprise connectivity, telecom and IT wants. By bringing collectively Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Enterprise firm, Cox will strengthen its providing to offer cloud options to U.S.-based corporations across the globe.
Pairin Closes $2.1M Series B Funding and $2M Line of Credit
Pairin, a Denver, CO-based workforce journey firm, raised $2.1M in Sequence B funding and $2M in Line of credit score. Sixteen present buyers supported the Sequence B spherical, together with JFFLabs, Juvo Ventures, New Markets Enterprise Companions and Potencia Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners
Constellation, a New York-based supplier of a verticalized SaaS enterprise expertise platform, acquired a Progress funding from Newlight Companions. The quantity of the deal reportedly was $15M. The corporate intends to make use of the funds so as to add key expertise and scale presence throughout new industries, together with...
Jetpack.io Raises $10M in Seed Funding
Jetpack.io, an Oakland, CA-based platform engineering firm, raised $10M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Coatue and GV. The corporate intends the use the funds to proceed to advance its merchandise and to deliver new merchandise to market. Led by Daniel Loreto, founder and CEO, Jetpack.io is a...
ION Mobility Closes US$18.7M in Series A Funding
ION Mobility, a Singapore-based tech and automotive OEM, raised US$18.7M in Collection A funding. Backers included TVS Motor Firm, AC Ventures Malaysia, Michael Sampoerna, Ng Ho Sen, and present traders equivalent to TNB Aura, Quest Ventures, Monk’s Hill Ventures, Village World, GDP Enterprise and Seeds Capital. The corporate intends...
Brass Dome Ventures Launches Brass Fund One
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada-based Brass Dome Ventures introduced the launch of the Brass Fund One enterprise fund with a mission of investing in early-stage, inventor-led corporations which have emerged from native universities. Present buyers in Brass Fund One embrace enterprise leaders from the Alberta area, who’ve contributed CAD$1 million to launch...
Blippar Expands Blippbuilder Support To AR Glasses Under New CEO
AR creation software Blippar has lengthy supplied its creation software Blippbuilder, which not too long ago carried out a “freemium” pricing mannequin. Naturally, the software was constructed round smartphones, which is how most individuals nonetheless expertise AR. Nevertheless, with the growing prevalence of AR-enabled headsets, the corporate is increasing the software’s availability.
10 industries China is focusing on automating
China’s Ministry of Trade and Info Know-how, together with 17 different businesses, has created a brand new motion plan known as the “Robot + Application Action Plan.” This plan lays out 10 industries the nation desires to deal with creating robotic techniques for and overarching targets for the nation’s robotics {industry} to hit by 2025.
What slowdown? – December 2022 robotics investments reach $1.14B
December 2022’s 55 robotics investments totaled US $1.14B, a 7.7% improve over December 2021’s funding whole. Funding into corporations offering robotics options for autonomous floor transportation equivalent to sensors, autonomy ‘stacks’ and ‘drivers’, and entire material programs, was significantly robust. Robotics investments for the...
Businesses turn to new as-a-service models in Industry 4.0
As we enter the fourth industrial revolution — Business 4.0 — new applied sciences are rising which are upending conventional enterprise fashions. One of the crucial thrilling and disruptive new tendencies is the rise of “as-a-service” fashions. As an alternative of shopping for a product outright and having to take care of it and pay for upgrades or help, each companies and customers are embracing the concept of subscribing to nearly something for a month-to-month charge.
VirgilHR Raises $1.5M in Pre-Seed Funding
VirgilHR, a Gaithersburg, MD-based employment and labor legislation compliance expertise firm, raised $1.5M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Squadra Ventures, Techstars, SHRMLabs, and TEDCO. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed product growth by the discharge of recent modules and improve focused advertising...
Answersnow Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Answernow, a Richmond, VA-based supplier of a platform for digital Utilized Habits Evaluation (ABA), raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Left Lane Capital, with participation from American Household Institute for Social Affect, Blue Heron Capital, Distinction Companions, and former Kadiant CEO Lani Fritts. The corporate...
Gradient Raises $18M in Seires A Funding
Gradient, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of HVAC and construct merchandise which are good for the planet and for cooling and heating houses, raised $18M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Sustainable Future Ventures and Ajax Methods with participation by Safar Companions, Local weather Tech Circle, Shared...
ShopUp Secures USD30M Debt Financing
ShopUp, a Dhaka, Bangladesh-based supplier of a full-stack B2B commerce platform, raised USD30M in Debt funding. The spherical was comprised of $20M from Lendable. and $10M in debt financing from The Metropolis Financial institution. The corporate intends to additional its efforts in constructing crucial provide chain infrastructure, partnering carefully with...
Pow.re Raises US$9.2M in Series A Funding
Pow.re Holdings Limited, a Montreal, Canada-based computing (“HDC”) proof-of-work digital mining and fintech enterprise, raised US$9.2M in Sequence A funding at a US$150 million post-money valuation. Haru United Pte Ltd., a holding firm of asset administration platform, haruinvest.com – led the spherical joined by Trinito Company, RFD Capital...
Onehouse Raises $25M in Series A Funding
Onehouse, a Menlo Park, CA-based managed knowledge lakehouse firm, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced the overall raised to $33m, was led by Addition and Greylock. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to advance Onehouse and to speed up development of...
Kubeark Raises $2.8M in Pre-Seed Funding
Kubeark, a New York-based supplier of an open and infrastructure-agnostic platform, raised $2.8M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Credo Ventures, with participation from Seedcamp, LAUNCHub Ventures, and 500 Rising Europe. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up platform improvement and construct a...
Don’t worry, your legacy G Suite account still isn’t moving to Google Workspace
After preventing tooth and nail to retain entry to G Suite’s legacy free instruments as a substitute of being moved to a paid Google Workspace plan after an announcement in January 2022, some Google customers bought a fright just lately. G Suite was a free iteration of Workspace, Google’s...
