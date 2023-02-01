ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Robots and AI team up to discover highly selective catalysts

Researchers used a chemical synthesis robot and computationally cost-effective AI model to successfully predict and validate highly selective catalysts. Their results are published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made headlines recently with the advent of ChatGPT's language processing capabilities. Creating a similarly powerful tool...
The Independent

Researchers reveal shapeshifting humanoid robots that can turn themselves into liquid

Researchers have created humanoid, miniature robots that can shapeshift and turn into liquid.The breakthrough could allow for the creation of more robots that can shift between liquid and solid, allowing them to be used in a variety of situations.Researchers demonstrated the capability by having one of the robots turn liquid so that it could escape from a small prison that had been held in.In other demonstrations, the robots were able to jump over moats, climb walls, and split in half so that the two pieces could work together to move objects – before coalescing together again.They are also magnetic and can...
Andrei Tapalaga

The World Is Amazed by the First Organic Modular Body

The world has witnessed many bizarre things, but seeing a biological body devoid of life become functional with the help of technology is a totally new tale. OSCAR, a living being formed from human cells, was born. Cornelis Vlasman is the protagonist, a talented biologist who believes that the path less trodden is, by definition, the least interesting. He creates his own laboratory with a few like-minded people, where he experiments with organic materials on his own initiative, with his own resources, and with his own crew.
Robb Report

This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter

ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
AFmitrynews

DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.
aiexpress.io

Why roboticists should prioritize human factors

Human techniques engineering goals to mix engineering and psychology to create techniques which might be designed to work with people’ capabilities and limitations. Curiosity within the topic has grown amongst authorities companies, just like the FDA, the FAA and NASA, in addition to in personal sectors like cybersecurity and protection.
MotorTrend Magazine

BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face

If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
globalspec.com

Rohde & Schwarz announces major boost for phase noise analysis and VCO measurements portfolio

Rohde & Schwarz has improved performance for phase noise analysis and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) measurements. Both the high-end R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer and VCO tester plus signal and spectrum analyzer in one instrument, and the R&S FSPN dedicated phase noise analyzer and VCO tester, are now upgraded. Simultaneous hardware and software upgrades improve the market-leading performance even further, reducing noise levels and measurement times, and increasing accuracy. Both analyzers include test sequence recording functions (SCPI recorder), unique for this class of instrument.
aiexpress.io

The Best Applications of Computer Vision in Agriculture (2022)

Just lately, the sector of pc imaginative and prescient (CV) has been gaining traction in agriculture. Laptop Imaginative and prescient expertise is altering the best way agriculture operates by permitting for non-contact and scalable sensing options. The usage of pc imaginative and prescient methods together with picture acquisition by distant cameras has opened up a variety of recent purposes within the agricultural sector, from saving manufacturing prices with clever automation to boosting productiveness.
aiexpress.io

Phantom AI brings in $36.5M

Phantom AI, a Mountain View, California-based developer of an autonomous driving platform, introduced it introduced in $36.5 million in Sequence C funding, bringing the corporate’s whole funding to $80.2 million since its begin in 2017. Whereas there are various firms within the autonomous automobile area, Phantom AI is hoping...
technologynetworks.com

Microbes Are Active Engineers in Mineral Lifecycles

An open-air, living laboratory that spans parts of Arizona and New Mexico is helping researchers better understand how mineral weathering – the breaking down or dissolving of rocks and minerals over time – feeds into Earth's intricate life-support system. The name "critical zone" may give off 1980s action...
aiexpress.io

Gradient Raises $18M in Seires A Funding

Gradient, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of HVAC and construct merchandise which are good for the planet and for cooling and heating houses, raised $18M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Sustainable Future Ventures and Ajax Methods with participation by Safar Companions, Local weather Tech Circle, Shared...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
aiexpress.io

Ray 2.2 boosts machine learning observability and scalability performance

Ray, the favored open-source machine studying (ML) framework, has launched its 2.2 model with improved efficiency and observability capabilities, in addition to options that may assist to allow reproducibility. The Ray expertise is extensively utilized by organizations to scale ML fashions throughout clusters of {hardware}, for each coaching and inference....
scitechdaily.com

Nanowire Made by Bacteria Provides Important Clues to Combating Climate Change

An ultra-stable protein nanowire made by bacteria provides clues to combating climate change. Rapid global warming poses a severe and immediate threat to life on Earth. Rising temperatures are caused in part by atmospheric methane, which is 30 times more potent than CO2 at trapping heat. Microbes produce half of this methane and as temperatures continue to rise, microbial growth is accelerated, leading to a higher production of greenhouse gases than can be absorbed by plants. This weakens the Earth’s ability to act as a carbon sink and contributes to a rise in global temperatures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy