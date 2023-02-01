Read full article on original website
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Phoenix Suns balk at the idea of receiving Grayson Allen for Jae Crowder
Milwaukee continues to be persistent in their pursuit of Jae Crowder.
LeBron James Speaks Following Triple-Double Performance In Win Over Knicks
LeBron James speaks to the media after collecting his first triple-double of the season in the Lakers victory over the Knicks.
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Sign Former Miami Heat Player
The Dallas Mavericks have signed a former Miami Heat player.
“They might say, ‘Daddy, you’re boring. You're lame!’” - Giannis Antetokounmpo is making sure his kids would watch his highlight reels
The Greek Freak reveals the reason behind his recent offensive onslaught.
Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview
Getting you ready for tonight's game.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee beats IUPUI 72-69
MILWAUKEE - Kentrell Pullian scored 12 points to help Milwaukee defeat IUPUI 72-69 on Thursday. Pullian also added five rebounds for the Panthers (16-7, 10-3 Horizon League). BJ Freeman scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Angelo Stuart shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
Yardbarker
Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion
Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
Yardbarker
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Lillard reached the 40-point plateau for the second straight game and the ninth time this season. He made five 3-pointers and hit 15 of 16 shots from the free-throw line for the Trail Blazers, who outscored the Grizzlies 38-22 in the fourth quarter.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) active for Bucks' Tuesday contest
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo will suit up at home after the Bucks' superstar was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes versus a Charlotte team ranked 27th in defensive rating, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 60.2 FanDuel points.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (02.02.23)
Tonight at the United Center, the Bulls (23-27) take on the Charlotte Hornets (15-37) for the second time in a week, and third time this season. The teams split the first two games, each winning on its home floor. Chicago stampeded to a 106-88 victory in the opener but failed...
Yardbarker
RJ Barrett Scores 30, Leads Knicks To Narrow Win vs. Heat
On the Thursday night NBA slate, the New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 106-104 after RJ Barrett bounced back from a late benching with 30 points. Isaiah Hartenstein made three big plays on both ends of the floor in the final minutes. Barrett played about five minutes in the...
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
Knicks Look to Get Right Against Surging Heat
The Knicks (27-25) will try to rinse the taste of defeat against the Lakers out as they go up against the sixth-seed Miami Heat (29-23). The Heat are coming off a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, and have won seven of their last 10 contests as it seems they’re finally piecing it together after a sluggish start to the season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have been very streaky as of late. Out of their last ten, they’ve only won four, though the games they have won have been big ones, such as their victories against a healthy Cavs team and the league-best Boston Celtics who were only missing Marcus Smart.
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
