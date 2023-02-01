The Knicks (27-25) will try to rinse the taste of defeat against the Lakers out as they go up against the sixth-seed Miami Heat (29-23). The Heat are coming off a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, and have won seven of their last 10 contests as it seems they’re finally piecing it together after a sluggish start to the season. The Knicks, on the other hand, have been very streaky as of late. Out of their last ten, they’ve only won four, though the games they have won have been big ones, such as their victories against a healthy Cavs team and the league-best Boston Celtics who were only missing Marcus Smart.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO