A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation after breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in July, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim had recently moved in to an upstairs apartment when her neighbor, 39 year old Joseph Roster, changed the lock on her door to match the lock to shared front door without the owner’s consent. Then on July 18th, the victim called police to report someone was in her living room while she was in the bedroom. She reported that she found her living room window unlocked and items below the window were disturbed. There was also blood near the window and the bells she had placed on the front door to alert her were missing. Police also found a ladder leading up to the window outside the building. When officers knocked on Roster’s door they heard bells jingling, those turned out to be the victim’s. Roster’s DNA also matched the blood found in the victim’s apartment. Roster also had a previous conviction for breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Elk Run Heights in 2015 and stealing a tv.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO