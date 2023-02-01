Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCRG.com
Fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel leaves one dead
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead following an afternoon fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. At approximately 4:20 pm, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, located at 4011 16th Avenue SW, for a report of a fire. Crews arrived and found heavy...
cbs2iowa.com
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
cbs2iowa.com
Selected restaurants announced for 11th annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the restaurants selected to participate in the 11th Annual Restaurant Week. The event features special menu items offered by the restaurants and runs from Friday, February 17, through Sunday, February 26. Restaurant Week featured restaurants...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn #2 still closed despite planned re-opening date
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A restaurant in Iowa city -- that has been a place for politicians to stop in the past -- was supposed to open back up on Wednesday. In December 2022, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close on January 8th, citing needed repairs and a lack of cash flow. The manager said it would be up to the owner if the closure was permanent or temporary.
City Of Marion Looking To Solve Uptown Parking Problems
Just a few years ago I could drive up to one of my favorite places to visit in Uptown Marion and easily find a place to park. But this isn't the Marion of the past. The city is undergoing a major revitalization with new shops and restaurants, a new city library, and a renewed interest in the downtown area. That means more people visiting, especially on weekends. So where are they all supposed to park?
cbs2iowa.com
UnityPoint to open emergency room in Marion by summer of 2024
MARION, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital plans to open an off-campus emergency room in Marion by the summer of 2024. The site will be at 3301 Armar Drive just off 1st Avenue East near the Carlos O'Kelly's and The M.A.C. Construction will start on the 10,000...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man charged in 2016 cold case in Webster County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in the 2016 murder of a Fort Dodge man. Christopher Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. According to criminal records, Johnson was driving with Preston on gravel roads...
KCRG.com
Ice rink at Hughes Park in Cedar Rapids now open
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Facebook group helps woman reunite with lost cat after nine months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A cat is reunited with its owner after being separated for nine months. The cat Spot was lost while Amanda Somerfeldt had an overnight stay at a Cedar Rapids RV park. Amanda had to move to Wisconsin before finding Spot but she...
kwayradio.com
Laundromat Damage Leads to Arrest
A Waterloo man has been arrested for damaging a laundromat in January, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Security camera footage shows 27 year old Dallas Backen inside of Handy Laundry on Melrose Drive for four hours on January 19th. During that time he did not clean any clothes, instead he allegedly attempted to break into vending machines and kicked in two doors, doing more than $1,500 in damage. Backen is also awaiting trial for leading police on a short chase in a stolen Buick Enclave the very next day.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Waterloo, Iowa
Crossroads Mall is a shopping mall located in Waterloo, Iowa, United States. It was built in 1970 as one of the first malls in Iowa. The mall's sole anchor store is At Home. It has four vacant anchors formerly occupied by Sears, Dillard's, Gordmans, and Younkers. It is owned by Namdar Realty Group. It is located in the heart of a retail hub that includes a 12 screen theater, Best Buy, Super Target (opened 2000), Walmart, Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond and many other national tenants.
iheart.com
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Website Crashes Tuesday Afternoon
(Iowa City, IA) -- Investigators are trying to determine what caused the websites of hospitals across the country, including the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, to crash. The websites for UIHC, UI Stead Family Children's Hospital, and Carver College of Medicine all went down Tuesday afternoon. Cyber security company...
kwayradio.com
Probation for Breaking Into Neighbor’s Place
A Waterloo man has been sentenced to probation after breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in July, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The victim had recently moved in to an upstairs apartment when her neighbor, 39 year old Joseph Roster, changed the lock on her door to match the lock to shared front door without the owner’s consent. Then on July 18th, the victim called police to report someone was in her living room while she was in the bedroom. She reported that she found her living room window unlocked and items below the window were disturbed. There was also blood near the window and the bells she had placed on the front door to alert her were missing. Police also found a ladder leading up to the window outside the building. When officers knocked on Roster’s door they heard bells jingling, those turned out to be the victim’s. Roster’s DNA also matched the blood found in the victim’s apartment. Roster also had a previous conviction for breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Elk Run Heights in 2015 and stealing a tv.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
cbs2iowa.com
Natural gas prices lowest in two years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Over the last two years, the country has experienced some of the warmest winters on record. These warm temperatures have led to lower gas bills, making it less expensive for homeowners to heat their homes. Another factor is that natural gas is a commodity, just...
Eastern Iowa Brewery Has A Fantastic Pot Roast You Need To Try
When you think of comfort foods, what are the first few that come to mind? For me, I'm thinking chicken noodle soup, spaghetti and meatballs, mac and cheese, tater-tot hot dish, chicken pot pies, and any kind of pot roast. I'm not sure what it is about these foods but they all just make me feel happy.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing front off of van and tools inside
An Iowa City man is accused of stealing the front bumper and grill from a van, and of taking the tools and equipment inside. Police say sometime between December 30th and January 3rd, the victim had his 2011 Dodge Caravan broken into, with the front taken off the vehicle. Police say 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue also took tools and equipment valued at just over $5000 taken.
