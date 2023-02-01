Kirtland vs. Cardinal boys basketball: Hornets survive 2OT thriller, 54-49, take two-game lead in CVC Valley

Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Lake Erie men’s basketball staying in position to host G-MAC tournament game
Graduate guard PJ Jones and his Lake Erie College teammates are on a mission. For the first time since the LEC basketball programs made the jump from Division III to Division II in 2008, the men’s team can finish in the top four of the regular-season standings and host a first-round game in the postseason tournament.
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Gilmour posts big win over visiting Walsh Jesuit
There are reasons why Coach Tyler Hammond set up the schedule he did for his Gilmour girls basketball team this season. The biggest reason was to push the Lancers to the limit so they’re ready for what they hope will be a long postseason tournament run. Hammond’s squad passed...
WTAP
Rickie Allen signs with Case Western Reserve University Spartans football team
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Allen has officially signed with Case Western Reserve University to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level. After a great career with the Yellowjackets, Rickie has used his success on the field and his stellar grades in school to continue playing the sport he loves collegiately.
News-Herald.com
Beachwood vs. West Geauga boys basketball: Bison start, finish strong to fend off Wolverines
Fans at Beachwood had hardly settled into their seats when the Bison burst out to a 13-0 lead in the first two minutes of their CVC Chagrin Division contest with visiting West Geauga on Jan. 31. The Wolverines picked themselves up and battled back nicely, though, and whittled their deficit...
Morning Journal
Avon signing day: Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee sign to play Division I football
This Avon football senior class won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Four seniors — Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee, Sam DeTillio and Ethan Holbrook — signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers in the Avon High School auditorium on Feb. 1. The 2022 Eagles...
News-Herald.com
High school football: Coaches proud of their academic All-Ohioans
The high school football season is a few months in the rearview mirror, but that hasn’t stopped a handful of area teams and individuals from reaping awards from the 2022 season. Four area schools and seven area individuals have been named Academic All-Ohio recipients by the Ohio High School...
News-Herald.com
JCU grad Tom Kaufman of Lake Catholic named Blue Streaks’ defensive coordinator
A familiar face is returning to John Carroll to run the Blue Streaks defense in 2023. On Jan. 31, the University announced the hiring of Tom Kaufman as JCU’s next defensive coordinator. Kaufman, 42, replaces Jeff Long, who left his post as the team’s DC to become the head...
VASJ Hall of Fame football coach Tom Schoen, an All-American at Notre Dame, dies at 77
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tom Schoen, a longtime presence at Villa Angela-St. Joseph as both an athlete and coach, has died. He was 77. VASJ announced Schoen’s death Wednesday on its website.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio 2025 LB Dante McClellan is Rising on Ohio State's Radar and 4-star 2025 RB Gideon Davidson Will Camp with OSU This Summer
A fast-rising defensive prospect in Ohio in the 2025 class is quickly appearing on Ohio State’s radar. Canton prospect Dante McClellan has received interest from both safeties coach Perry Eliano and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles as both a linebacker and a safety, as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect has the skillset to do both.
Cleveland Guardians 2023 broadcast schedule features 10 national TV games
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mariners, Cardinals, Cubs and Angels will be among Cleveland’s opponents in 10 nationally-televised games during the 2023 regular season as the Guardians announced on Tuesday their broadcast schedule and game times. Bally Sports Great Lakes, the Guardians flagship TV partner, will air 155 regular...
cleveland19.com
Fan who threw bottle at Browns owner being placed in court diversion program
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fan who threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a September 2022 game is being placed in a Cleveland Municipal Court diversion program. At a hearing on Tuesday morning, Jeffery Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was approved for the Selective Intervention...
Cleveland Guardians’ home opener, 2023 schedule
The Cleveland Guardians 2023 schedule is set.
Why Avon Lake schools plan to close for 2024 eclipse
More than a year before an anticipated full solar eclipse, a committee in Avon Lake has already been working to plan for the event.
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
Brunswick City Schools to push for new high school after bond issued failed
In less than 90 days, voters in Brunswick and Brunswick Hills will come together again to make an important decision regarding the future of students’ education in their school district.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
cleveland19.com
Auburn Township fire heavily damages home
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) An Auburn Township home was severely damaged in a house fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Lane. Several area fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene. The fire started around 4:45 pm. According to the Auburn Township...
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
Troopers chase stolen vehicle from Elyria to Cleveland; 3 people arrested
A chase involving Elyria Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol resulted in the arrests of three people who fled from a traffic stop in Elyria in a stolen vehicle and fled to Cleveland.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
