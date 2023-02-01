Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Journal Review
Ward’s late three lifts Mounties over Bruins
SM 13 18 5 15 - 51 Tri-West (8-10, 1-4 SAC): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Grant Oldham 2-7 3-3 9 Drew Miller 1-9 2-3 4 Ian Rench 2-3 0-2 5 Max Robertson 6-16 0-0 12 Jimmy Sorgi 1-1 0-0 3 Isaiah Yarber 1-1 0-0 2 Wes Ward 5-7 1-1 11 Landon Gardner 1-4 0-0 2 Karan Deep 0-0 0-0 0 Griffin Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 6-9 48.
Journal Review
Mustangs edge out Trojans in Bi-county re-match
COV 8 10 6 8 - 32 FC 6 15 6 10 - 37 Covington (10-10 3-2 WRC) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Duncan Keller 0-4 0-0 0, Karver Fye 1-1 0-0 2, Coye Ferguson 0-5 0-0 0, Austin Stein 8-14 3-4 22, Curt Slider 2-2 0-0 4, Landon Herzog 0-2 1-4 1, Urban Roarks 0-1 0-0 0, Dane Gerling 1-3 0-0 3; Totals 12-29 4-8 32.
Journal Review
Chargers battle, but fall to Bison
OXFORD - North Montgomery had one of their best shooting nights of the season at Benton Central Thursday night. The problem the Chargers bad was not enough shots as the Chargers fell 49-40. ]. The Bison had 49 attempts compared to North’s 33. North (5-13) connected on 15 of 33...
Journal Review
Buccilla and Jones lead Little Giants to revenge win over Tigers
Wabash men’s basketball has just four losses this season. One of them to arch rival DePauw back on Jan. 14 in Greencastle in an 86-80 defeat. Wednesday it was revenge time for the Little Giants as they welcome the Tigers to Chadwick Court for a key late-season North Coast Athletic Conference showdown. Early on the Tigers came out and held an early 9-2 lead, but fast to the 6:52 mark of the opening half where Gavin Schippert gave the Little Giants a 21-20 lead and Wabash never looked back as they held off DePauw for an 89-79 win.
Journal Review
Mustangs survive and advance in sectional opener
FC 4 12 10 14 - 40 North Vermillion (9-15) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: , B. Dunham 2-4 0-0 4, Ellis 2-7 3-4 7, Pollard 0-2 0-0 0, Pearman 2-3 1-2 5, Brown 1-3 1-3 3, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, K. Dunham 0-3 0-0 0, C. Dunham 2-5 0-2 4. Totals 13-38 5-11 32.
1075thefan.com
Fife: Breaks Down IU’s Loss To Maryland, Showdown With Purdue
The Indiana Hoosiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night as they fell to Maryland 66-55. It was an ugly game all around but was magnified by the fact that the next opponent on the schedule is none other than the arch-rival Purdue Boilermakers, the top-ranked Boilermakers at that.
thedailyhoosier.com
‘He thinks he can play tomorrow’: Woodson not sure on Johnson’s timeline, updates Geronimo and Duncomb’s status
Indiana has been missing three scholarship players for the last two games, including starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who suffered a broken foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson has given the appearance he is progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s been seen shooting the basketball without a boot before each of IU’s last two contests, and the optics suggest Johnson will play again this season.
Journal Review
Frank Ray Keeton
Frank Ray Keeton, 72, of Roachdale went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 24, 2023, while visiting a close elk farming friend. He was born Dec. 17, 1950, at Monticello, Kentucky. Frank was a flooring installer for over six decades. In June 1990, he and his wife, Linda...
Journal Review
Jean Elizabeth McAninch
Jean Elizabeth McAninch, 84, of Monticello passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Mulberry Health. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, at Ipswich, England, to the late William and Charlotte (Saddler) Polley. On Feb. 16, 1957, she married Merrill McAninch in Ipswich, England, and would have been married for 65...
Jack's Take: Three Concerns For Indiana Against Purdue After Midweek Games
Indiana lost at Maryland on Tuesday and Purdue protected home court on Wednesday against Penn State, setting up Saturday's rivalry game at Assembly Hall. I was at Mackey Arena on Wednesday, and here are some quick thoughts and concerns for the Hoosiers prior to their matchup against the nation's No. 1 team.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses commitment from 4-star DL prospect in class of 2023
Purdue lost a key member of its 2023 recruiting class of Wednesday morning. 4-star defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert flipped from Purdue to Kentucky. He had been committed to the Boilermakers since August. Gilbert announced the decision during his signing day ceremony at his high school. Gilbert was the top-ranked commitments...
Journal Review
New Market Elementary
Character Counts (Responsibility): David Busenbark, Carson Barnhart. Character Counts (Responsibility): Silas Porter, Gavin High, Liam Page, Weston Hoskins. Character Counts (Responsibility): Ava Barclay, Paige Simpson, Caroline Nichols. High Honor Roll: Ainsley Anglin, Alexander Badertscher, Ava Barclay, Michael Bell-Grayson, Cole Boyd, Enzo Carr, Olivia Clark, Hadley Cornelius, Leo Cox, Braden Ford,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kendrick Gilbert, 4-star 2023 DL from Indianapolis, flips from Purdue to SEC program
Kendrick Gilbert got National Signing Day started with a bang on Wednesday, flipping his commitment away from Purdue. Instead, the talented 4-star defensive lineman from Indianapolis will head to the SEC, revealing his commitment to Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday morning. Per the 247Sports composite rankings, Gilbert...
Journal Review
Lois P. Kochell
Lois P. (Salts) Kochell, 90, formerly of Mellott and had been residing in Whitlock Place, Crawfordsville, passed away at 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Whitlock Place. Lois was born March 6, 1932, at home, near Marshfield in Warren County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late William Dewey and Dorothy Irene (Butler) Salts. She was raised in Covington, graduating from Covington High School in 1950. She later moved to Mellott in 1964 until just recently moving to Crawfordsville.
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
Journal Review
Mark Joseph Millbern
Mark Joseph Millbern, 66, passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. Mark worked for Crawford Industries for over 30 years, where he served as a supervisor across several different areas and shifts, eventually progressing to production supervisor. He was a graduate of North Montgomery High School (1975) and Tri State University (1979). An avid basketball fan and accomplished high school and collegiate player, Mark was inducted into the Montgomery County Basketball Hall of Fame.
Journal Review
Lonnie Herbert Shelton
Lonnie Herbert Shelton, 82, of Crawfordsville passed away Jan. 31, 2023, at Indianapolis. He was born April 21, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Clifton and Minnie (Nance) Shelton. Lonnie married the love of his life, June Kay Fields, on Sept. 9, 1960, at Corinth, Mississippi. Lonnie proudly served in the United...
Journal Review
Tony Max Kashon
Tony Max Kashon, 82, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed Jan. 29, 2023, in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tony was born April 14, 1940, at Mecca, to Oscar and Bessie Kashon. After graduating from Mecca High School in 1958 he moved to Crawfordsville and worked at RR Donnelley & Sons until his retirement in 2002. During his retirement he worked for Wabash College in the art department. His hobbies included gardening, woodworking and carving. Tony was also known affectionately as NONNO the clown at festivals, parades, and parties for many years before retiring his beloved persona.
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
