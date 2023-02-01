Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gustavus.edu
Bennies Can’t Contain Red-Hot Gusties
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 22 nationally ranked Gusties were nothing if not impressive Wednesday night. Scoring 83 points, the Gustavus women’s basketball team rolled over Saint Benedict to complete the series sweep, improving to 15-2 in conference play and 18-2 overall. The Gusties took a commanding...
gustavus.edu
Cold Shooting Results in Men’s Hoops Loss at Saint John’s
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team suffered a 79-60 loss at Saint John’s on Wednesday night, dropping to 9-12 overall and 9-7 in the MIAC. The Gusties started the game with shooting woes, connecting on just 3-of-15 from the field in the first 11 minutes. Adam Biewen (Jr., Golden Valley) ended a scoring drought of 10 consecutive missed shots with a jump hook at the 8:09 mark, cutting the Johnnie lead to five, but the home team responded with a 13-5 run for a 31-18 advantage with 4:35 on the clock.
gustavus.edu
2023 Women’s Tennis Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Coming off its 30th MIAC championship last year, the Gustavus women’s tennis team is set to begin its 2023 campaign this week in Florida. After the loss of seven seniors from the 2022 squad, the 2023 team will see new faces in leadership roles.
gustavus.edu
Poe Named MIAC Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Annika Poe (Sr., Big Lake) won the shot put at the St. Olaf Invitational on Jan. 28 with a distance of 14.38 meters. The distance ranks third in NCAA Division III this season and is a quarter-inch shy of the Gustavus program record. For her performance, Poe has been named MIAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
gustavus.edu
Jahnke Named WIAC Gymnast of the Week
MADISON, Wis. — Olivia Jahnke (So., Hanover) led the Gusties in their dual meet against UW-Eau Claire on 1/27. Jahnke was the highest placing Gustie and highest placing athlete on both the balance beam and floor exercise. On beam, Jahnke tied for first with a career high of 9.5. Jahnke’s 9.5 is her third career-high this season, having set a new high in three of the Gusties’ four meets. In the floor exercise, Jahnke took home her first career win in the event with a 9.425. Jahnke’s effort led the Gusties to a huge improvement on their team score, totaling 183.75 against UW-Eau Claire for a season-high team score.
gustavus.edu
Hofstede, Pratt, Richardson Named MIAC Swim & Dive Athletes of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Gustavus swim & dive earned three out of four MIAC Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday. Ellen Hofstede (Sr., Saint Paul) was named Women’s Swimming Athlete of the Week, Kaija Pratt (Jr., Minnetonka) was named Women’s Diving Athlete of the Week, and Peyton Richardson (Jr., Crystal Lake, Ill.) was selected Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week.
Signing Day 2023: Where Minnesota's top football prospects have signed
SBLive's Minnesota high school football 2022 all-state teams The 2023 Minnesota high school football graduating class is a deep class with two 4-stars and 12 3-stars. The class is especially talented along the offensive and defensive lines with nine of the top 15 prospects in those positions. ...
Yardbarker
Badgers Host Epic 2022 Wisconsin Gatorade Player of The Year
Wynn Stang, a two-star 2023 recruit from Mukwonago, Wisconsin who blew away his competition in 2022. The running back recorded 2763 yards and 42 touchdowns on 8.4 yards per carry. His statistics were good enough to earn him the honor of being named Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. His team made it to the State Championships for football and lost last season. Stang is also a lacrosse player and has been scouted by Virginia and Duke.
gustavus.edu
Spencer Swanson Named USBWA National Player of the Week, D3hoops.com Team of the Week
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Gustavus sophomore Spencer Swanson (Waconia) earned two national awards on Tuesday. The U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) named Swanson its Division III Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week, while D3hoops.com selected Swanson to its Team of the Week. Swanson averaged 32.5 points and...
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
katcountry989.com
148th Doing Night Flying This Week
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Residents in northern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may notice the sound of jets overhead in the evening this week as the 148th Fighter Wing conducts night flying exercises. The F-16 pilots will be training for air to air refueling using...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, Ashland, Hibbing
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin State Patrol’s law for February is the “The Rules for Roundabouts.” Crash data shows that roundabouts are safer for drivers as there are fewer head-on and left-turn collisions. The agency adds that roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90%. State law requires drivers to yield to the right of way and also give space to trucks and other oversized vehicles. Bicyclists can either use the sidewalk or traffic lanes when navigating a roundabout.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Fox11online.com
How 'Groundhog Day' was almost filmed in Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- The movie "Groundhog Day" was nearly filmed in Wisconsin. It turns out director Harold Ramis and star Bill Murray wanted a location closer to their hometown of Chicago. "Groundhog Day" came out 30 years ago in 1993. It tells the story of Phil Connors, a cynical Pittsburgh meteorologist...
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Ready For A Warmup? Minnesota’s Temperatures Could Trend Warmer Than Normal Into February
As was forecasted by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center a couple of weeks ago, Minnesota saw an arctic blast to end the month of January - and those temperatures are lingering into the first couple of days of February. An especially brutal blast of cold air, bringing wind chill warnings with...
a-z-animals.com
The 7 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Minnesota
Minnesota has a little bit of everything for everyone. Ice fishing is a popular recreational activity for residents and visitors alike. Thousands of people flock to Minnesota’s numerous frozen lakes in hopes of catching large fish. If you aren’t sure where to go for ice fishing in Minnesota, keep...
Comments / 0